Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers

3:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers of 2th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30  pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Memphis Grizzlies
Photo: Memphis Grizzlies
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Grizzlies

Brooks

Jaren Jackson

Clarke

Ja Morant

Ziaire Williams

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Grizzlies' situation

Steven Adams and Danny Green, with knee injuries, and John Konchar, head injury, are Taylor Jenkins' absentees.
2:35 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers
Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Cavaliers

Okoro

Mobley

Donovan Mitchell

Jarrett Allen

Garland

2:25 PM2 hours ago

Cavaliers situation

JB Bickerstaff will be without Dylan Windler due to an ankle injury.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference. Winning again after five games - triumph over the Indiana Pacers-, the Grizzlies have 32 wins and 18 losses from 50 games played.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Cavaliers

Fifth in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers, in 53 games, have won 31 times and lost another 22.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

2:05 PM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

2:00 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers live this Thursday (2), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
