Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Chicago Bulls

How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls of 2th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass

ProbableHornetslineup

PJ Washington

 

Hayward

Plumlee

Hayward

Ball

Hornets' situation

Steve Clifford will not have at his disposal with Kelly Oubre Jr, with a hand problem, and Cody Martin, with a knee problem.
Probable Bulls lineup

DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Vucevic

LaVine

Dosunmu

Bulls' situation

Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball, both with knee injuries, are Billy Donovan's absentees.
Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have the second worst campaign in the Eastern Conference, with 37 losses and only 15 wins in 52 games played. The Hornets are in 14th place, second only to the Detroit Pistons.
Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have won twice in their last five games, bringing the overall number to 23, while also having 27 losses in 50 games played. With this record, the Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Eye on the game

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls live this Thursday (2), at the United Center at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
