Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Lakers vs Pacers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lakers vs Pacers game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Tyrese Haliburton, a must see player!
The Indiana guard is going at a good pace with his record of 20.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game, becoming the team leader in points and assists. Tyrese is one of the Pacers' most important pieces and is currently the top assister in the league, which could lead him to the All-Star Game. Since his arrival in the middle of last season, Halliburton has not disappointed and has taken the role of team leader and together with Buddy Hield and Myles Turner they will look to get into the Eastern Conference Play-In. Haliburton has shown that he can be a great orchestrator on offense and many teams have shown interest in him, which could lead to him being traded to a title-challenging franchise.
How does the Pacers get here?
The Indiana team is in tenth position in the Eastern Conference and fighting to keep one of the Play-In places to fight to get into the Playoffs. The team has not managed to show a high level like past years but this one has great players like Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and TJ McConnell. The project is undergoing a renovation and it only remains to be seen what will happen to the Pacers, this season, their constant fight with Chicago will be very interesting with both teams trying to keep that position. The team has great talent but the results have been affected by the constant news of possible movements of its stars, being Tyrese Haliburton the most important, the starting guard is having a great year and, although he could be a great player Instead, the draft still stands and the Pacers aren't expected to agree to anything for it. At the moment they are in tenth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24 wins and 28 losses, so the hopes of going to the postseason remain strong and, unless something changes, we could see the Pacers in the Play -In.
Where's the game?
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse located in the city of Indianapolis will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 6:00 p.m.