Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs match.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game 76ers vs Spurs live on TV, your options is: NBC Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBC Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
AT&T Center
The match will take place at the AT&T Center, home of the Spurs and also home of the WNBA's San Antonio Stars. The stadium which is located in Texas has a capacity of 18,581 fans for basketball games.
Injury Report: 76ers
Unlike their opponent, the 76ers have no absentees for this match, being left with only Joel Embiid listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Spurs
The Spurs for this match will be without the injured Devin Vassell and Romeo Langford, as well as Ter Jones and Jeremy Sochan, both listed as day-to-day.
In the Eastern Conference the 76ers are in third place with 33 wins and 17 losses, falling below the Celtics, who lead with 37 wins and 15 losses, and the Bucks, with 34 wins and 17 losses. The 76ers stay above the Nets, 31-20, the Cavaliers, 31-22, the Heat, 29-23, the Knicks, 27-25, and the Hawks, 26-26 on the season.
Last Matches: 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers come into this game with four wins and one loss. The first victory came on Sunday (22), by 129 to 127 over the Kings. On Wednesday (25), the victory was over the Nets, by 137 to 133. On Saturday (28), the new victory was over the Nuggets, by 126 to 119. The loss came on Monday (30), to the Magic, by 119 to 109. Last Wednesday (01), the victory came again and was over the Magic, by 105 to 94.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into this game with five losses in their last games. The first loss was to the Lakers, by 113 to 104, on Thursday (26). After that, on Friday (27), the loss was to the other team from Los Angeles, now the Clippers, by 138 to 100. On Saturday (28), the loss was to the Suns, by 128 to 118. On Monday (30), who won this time was the Wizards, by 127 to 106 and, closing this unpleasant sequence, the final defeat was to the Kings last Wednesday (01), by 119 to 109.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.