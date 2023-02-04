Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

1:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets of 4th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 6 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 12 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass

12:50 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Washington Wizards
12:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable Wizards lineup

Kispert

Kuzma

Porzingis

Beal

Monte Morris

12:40 PM2 hours ago

Wizards' situation

Anthony Gill, due to illness, is the only one missing from Wes Unseld Jr.
12:35 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Brooklyn Nets
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Seth Curry

12:25 PM2 hours ago

Nets' situation

Kevin Durant, with a knee injury, is Jacque Vaughn's starter. Ben Simmons, also with a knee injury, and TJ Warren, with a shin injury, are doubts.
12:20 PM2 hours ago

Wizards

The Washington Wizards are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs, their sixth in a row. The Wizards are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, having in 50 games 26 losses and 24 wins.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Nets

In fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets interrupted their three-game winning streak by stumbling to the Boston Celtics. The Nets are 31 wins and 19 losses from 50 games played.

12:10 PM3 hours ago

Divisions


12:05 PM3 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. The Warriors' Stephen Curry is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

12:00 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets live this Saturday (4), at the Barclays Center at 6 pm ET, for the NBA.
11:55 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
