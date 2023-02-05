Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, power forward. One of the most decisive players in the NBA in recent years, top three-point scorer in the NBA, current MVP of the Finals and All-Star-Game last season, Curry's quality is more than proven in Warriors and that is why he has earned a place in the All-star Game, Curry is essential and currently averages: 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Spencer Dinwwidie, guard. Experienced Mavericks player, like the team, is looking for a championship for the franchise, for these instances of the season, players are suffering injuries, such is the case of Doncic and Wood, the two best scorers of the team, now everything falls on Dinwwidie, who will have a big job on Saturday night when he faces Warriors.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Face to face
Mavericks and Warriors had a four-game series last season, the winner was the Dallas team after finishing the series 1-3, for the current season they have already played one game and it ended in favor of Mavericks by three points of difference, for the second game Warriors is the most in need of victory and will use their home to be able to get a victory.
Warriors continue to be inconsistent
Warriors is not being a reigning champion as dominant as expected, the team had a bad start of the season and passing the middle of the season has not been able to have a winning record or a long winning streak, Warriors has a great roster, but to their misfortune injuries have attacked key players and that has not let the team show their best skills on the court, the team remains in the fight to qualify, but their position is very volatile and from one moment to another they could not even be classified to the Play-In, they currently occupy the ninth position in the West with a 26-26 record, dragging a streak of two consecutive defeats, they hope to beat Mavericks at home and with this resume the victory, their last defeat was against Nuggets with a score of 134-117, with 30 games to play it is still in their hands to obtain a better classification to Playoffs.
Mavericks in the fight for first place
Dallas Mavericks is doing things very well and now talking about championships is common on a daily basis because of what they have shown in previous seasons, Mavericks know they have a great roster that can help them renew the last championship achieved in 2011, their great star is having an extraordinary performance and that has resulted in the team fighting for the top spots, for this season the team has a 28-25 record and that places them in the fourth position in the West, the team at home has proven to be very good, but away from home they have had complications, their last ten games have not been the best, but prior to the duel against the champion they accumulated two consecutive victories, their most recent victory was against Pelicans in a duel that was defined by five points.
Duel of candidates in the West
With the middle of the season passing, teams start to be more competitive in order to maintain a Playoff spot, this time we will see a duel between Mavericks and Warriors, two teams that faced each other in the Playoffs last season, undoubtedly a very intense duel with the best players in the current NBA sharing the court.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Chase Center at 8:30 pm ET.