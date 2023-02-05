Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM43 minutes ago

Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
8:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets of February 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 3:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 3:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

8:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets

The series has been very even in the last five games on any court, although the balance is slightly tilted in favor of the Hornets with three wins and two losses.

Charlotte Hornets 112-105 Orlando Magic, season 2022

Charlotte Hornets 93-113 Orlando Magic, 2022 season

Orlando Magic 101-128 Charlotte Hornets, season 2022

Orlando Magic 116-109 Charlotte Hornets, season 2022

Charlotte Hornets 106-96 Orlando Magic, season 2022

8:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Charlotte Hornets

He has improved his performance in this tournament and undoubtedly LaMelo Ball is the most important player that the team has, so the more time he has the ball in his possession in the end zone will be key to make a difference with his shots, his stature or his assists to return to the path of victory.
8:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Orlando Magic

Little by little Franz Wagner is becoming a more important player on the court for Orlando, where he has improved both his minutes and points average this season and will hope to keep that up.
Foto: NBA
Photo: NBA
8:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Charlotte Hornets

25 P. J. Washington, small forward; 20 Gordon Hayward, small forward; 24 Mason Plumlee, center; 1 LaMelo Ball, point guard; 3 Terry Rozier, point guard.
8:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Orlando Magic

34 Wendell Carter, center; 22 Franz Wagner, small forward; 5 Paolo Banchero, power forward; 20 Markelle Fultz, point guard; 14 Gary Harris, shooting guard.
8:25 AMan hour ago

Charlotte Hornets: a new opportunity

The season was expected for more from the Charlotte Hornets, but the reality is that they have been below expectations and are several games behind Orlando, so if they want to close the gap they must start with a win in Sunday's matchup.
8:20 AMan hour ago

Orlando Magic: getting back on track

Unlike other seasons, at least Orlando Magic is not the worst place in the Eastern Conference but it is among the worst, which is why they will have to tighten, especially in these games, especially because they are not so far away from the Play-in zone.
8:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Orlando, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA