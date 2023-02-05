Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2023
What time is Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets of February 5th in several countries:
Last games Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets
The series has been very even in the last five games on any court, although the balance is slightly tilted in favor of the Hornets with three wins and two losses.
Charlotte Hornets 112-105 Orlando Magic, season 2022
Charlotte Hornets 93-113 Orlando Magic, 2022 season
Orlando Magic 101-128 Charlotte Hornets, season 2022
Orlando Magic 116-109 Charlotte Hornets, season 2022
Charlotte Hornets 106-96 Orlando Magic, season 2022
Key player Charlotte Hornets
He has improved his performance in this tournament and undoubtedly LaMelo Ball is the most important player that the team has, so the more time he has the ball in his possession in the end zone will be key to make a difference with his shots, his stature or his assists to return to the path of victory.
Key player Orlando Magic
Little by little Franz Wagner is becoming a more important player on the court for Orlando, where he has improved both his minutes and points average this season and will hope to keep that up.
Last lineup Charlotte Hornets
25 P. J. Washington, small forward; 20 Gordon Hayward, small forward; 24 Mason Plumlee, center; 1 LaMelo Ball, point guard; 3 Terry Rozier, point guard.
Last lineup Orlando Magic
34 Wendell Carter, center; 22 Franz Wagner, small forward; 5 Paolo Banchero, power forward; 20 Markelle Fultz, point guard; 14 Gary Harris, shooting guard.
Charlotte Hornets: a new opportunity
The season was expected for more from the Charlotte Hornets, but the reality is that they have been below expectations and are several games behind Orlando, so if they want to close the gap they must start with a win in Sunday's matchup.
Orlando Magic: getting back on track
Unlike other seasons, at least Orlando Magic is not the worst place in the Eastern Conference but it is among the worst, which is why they will have to tighten, especially in these games, especially because they are not so far away from the Play-in zone.
The Kick-off
The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Orlando, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
