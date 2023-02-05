Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Cavs vs. Pacers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cavs vs Pacers game in various countries:
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tyrese Haliburton, a must see player!
The Indiana guard is going at a good pace with his record of 20.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game, becoming the team leader in points and assists. Tyrese is one of the Pacers' most important pieces and is currently the top assister in the league, which could lead him to the All-Star Game. Since his arrival in the middle of last season, Halliburton has not disappointed and has taken the role of team leader and together with Buddy Hield and Myles Turner they will look to get into the Eastern Conference Play-In. Haliburton has shown that he can be a great orchestrator on offense and many teams have shown interest in him, which could lead to him being traded to a title-challenging franchise.
How does the Pacers get here?
The Indiana team is in tenth position in the Eastern Conference and fighting to keep one of the Play-In places to fight to get into the Playoffs. The team has not managed to show a high level like past years but this one has great players like Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and TJ McConnell. The project is undergoing a renovation and it only remains to be seen what will happen to the Pacers, this season, their constant fight with Chicago will be very interesting with both teams trying to keep that position. The team has great talent but the results have been affected by the constant news of possible movements of its stars, being Tyrese Haliburton the most important, the starting guard is having a great year and, although he could be a great player Instead, the draft still stands and the Pacers aren't expected to agree to anything for it. At the moment they are in tenth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24 wins and 28 losses, so the hopes of going to the postseason remain strong and, unless something changes, we could see the Pacers in the Play -In.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names like Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse located in the city of Indianapolis will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 5:00 p.m.