Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

Stay tuned to follow the Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies, corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the FedExForum. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player in Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant has averaged 27 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season. The 23-year-old point guard was his team's second leading scorer in the last game with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Watch out for this player in Toronto Raptors
The Raptors' Pascal Siakam, the 28-year-old power forward, has averaged 24.8 points, eight rebounds and 6.2 assists this season. The Cameroonian player had 23 points, six assists and four rebounds in the last game.
How are the Memphis Grizzlies coming along?
This team has two consecutive losses and has won only one of its last eight games. Right now they are second in the Western Conference with 32 wins and 20 losses, although with four less wins than the Denver Nuggets, who lead the standings. While they are first in the Southeast Division;
How are the Toronto Raptors coming along?
The Toronto Raptors are coming off a 111-117 win over the Houston Rockets in their last game. However, they have won only one game out of the last three they have played. Right now they are in the Eastern Conference standings in twelfth place with 24 wins and 30 losses. While they occupy the last position in the Atlantic Division;
Background
This will be the first time that Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies will meet in 2023. Last year they only met once, in December, when the Memphis Grizzlies won 106-119. Of the last four meetings, three have been won by the Memphis team.
Venue: The game will be played at the FedExForum, located in Memphis, which was inaugurated in 2004 and has a capacity for 18119 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies will meet in the 2022-23 regular season game.
