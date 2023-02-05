Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks live game, as well as the latest information from the Madison Square Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks of February 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM (6 de febrero) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - New York Knicks

In New York Knicks the presence of Julius Randle stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 24.7 points per game, achieved in 53 games played, where he has an average of 35.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Joel Embiid stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 33.5 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - New York Knicks

6- Quentin Grimes

9- R. J. Barrett

11- Jalen Brunson

30- Julius Randle

45- Jericho Sims

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

1- James Harden

8- De'Anthony Melton

12- Tobia Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

21- Joel Embiid

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks come into this game with the goal of getting back to winning ways after being defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers. Although their results have not been so bad this season, they need to break their negative streak, as they have accumulated seven losses in their last 10 games. They currently occupy the seventh position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .519, product of 28 wins and 26 losses.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a big win at home against the San Antonio Spurs for their second straight victory and to stay in the playoffs. Although there is still a long way to go to the postseason, the main objective will be to maintain the good performance, which can be proven by the nine victories achieved in their last 10 games. They currently occupy the third position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .667, product of 34 wins and 17 losses.

The game will be played at Madison Square Garden

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game will be played at Madison Square Garden. This famous venue, located in New York City, which was inaugurated in 1968, has a capacity for 19,812 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
