Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Score!
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game for NBA?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM (6 de febrero) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - New York Knicks
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
Last starting five - New York Knicks
6- Quentin Grimes
9- R. J. Barrett
11- Jalen Brunson
30- Julius Randle
45- Jericho Sims
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
1- James Harden
8- De'Anthony Melton
12- Tobia Harris
17- P. J. Tucker
21- Joel Embiid
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks come into this game with the goal of getting back to winning ways after being defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers. Although their results have not been so bad this season, they need to break their negative streak, as they have accumulated seven losses in their last 10 games. They currently occupy the seventh position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .519, product of 28 wins and 26 losses.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a big win at home against the San Antonio Spurs for their second straight victory and to stay in the playoffs. Although there is still a long way to go to the postseason, the main objective will be to maintain the good performance, which can be proven by the nine victories achieved in their last 10 games. They currently occupy the third position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .667, product of 34 wins and 17 losses.