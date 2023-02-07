Points and Highlights Chicago Bulls 128-104 San Antonio Spurs on NBA
10:18 PM3 days ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for sticking with us and following every moment of Chicago Bulls 128-104 San Antonio Spurs today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
10:15 PM3 days ago

END OF GAME!

The Chicago Bulls win and win well at home against the San Antonio Spurs. The final score scores 128-104.
10:08 PM3 days ago

4Q - 03:30

More than 20 points difference in the match. Chicago Bulls reach an incredible 30 points in the fourth against only 8 of the Spurs. A true sweep: 120-93.
9:55 PM3 days ago

4Q - 08:00

The Chicago Bulls fired up and San Antonio shouldn't catch up anymore. It has been 16 points against only three in the last quarter so far. Which leaves the Bulls with a gigantic 18-point lead.
9:44 PM3 days ago

END OF 3Q:

The Chicago Bulls manage to take advantage in the final minutes and leave the difference to the Spurs at 5: 90-85.
9:34 PM3 days ago

TIE!

San Antonio Spurs manage to draw level in the final stretch of the third quarter. The last period is going to be a fire!
9:28 PM3 days ago

3Q - 08:00

The Bulls' advantage is still only one possession. At this moment the score is 74-72.
9:04 PM3 days ago

HALF TIME

Three points separate Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs at the end of two quarters: 62-59.
8:47 PM3 days ago

2Q - 08:00

Second quarter is more balanced and tied in points: 9-9.
8:45 PM3 days ago

End of Q1

Bulls atropela no fim do primeiro quarto e vence por 39-28.
8:29 PM3 days ago

LaVine and Vucevic

The best scorers in this first quarter with 7 points each. Lavine stood out with 7 in a row. Bulls ahead: 26-19.
8:24 PM3 days ago

1Q - 05:56

Game starts very even. Bulls and Spurs are tied at 19-19.
8:12 PM3 days ago

START THE GAME!

Up the ball to Chicago Bulls x San Antonio Spurs
7:48 PM3 days ago

10 MINUTES

The Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs game is just a few minutes away. 10 minutes left in the game.
7:44 PM3 days ago

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Josh Richardson
SG: Malaki Branham
SF: Keldon Johnson
PF: Keita Bates-Diop
C: Jakob Poeltl
7:36 PM3 days ago

Bulls starting:

BULLS (Confirmed)

PG Ayo Dosunmu
SG Zach LaVine
SF DeMar DeRozan
PF P. Williams GTD
C N. Vucevic

7:28 PM3 days ago

Spurs:

More from Pop on Spurs' approach as losses mount:

"It's not about, 'We're losing these games. We don't lose games here. We're the Spurs.' That's all bull (bleep). We don't do any of that kind of thing. This is all about individual development & what it takes to be part of a team.”

7:19 PM3 days ago

GAMES ON THE DAY:

Pistons vs Celtics 
Wizards vs Cavaliers
Nets vs Clippers
Bulls vs Spurs
Rockets vs Kings
Jazz vs Mavericks
Thunder vs Warriors
Blazers vs Bucks
7:15 PM3 days ago

IN THE HELL:

The Chicago Bulls are officially in NBA hell. 

NBA HELL 

1. Not good enough to advance in the playoffs or even make the playoffs.
2. Not bad enough to tank for a top 4 draft pick.

7:10 PM3 days ago

TRIBUTE

The Bulls make during the month of February a tribute to black stories and lives. On its network, the team posted: 

"Built by Black History. We celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth tonight at the United Center and throughout the month."

 

7:05 PM3 days ago

1 HOUR

Falta pouco menos de 1 hora pra bola subir para Bulls x Spurs pela NBA.
7:00 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs on TV and in real time?

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Broadcast: NBA League Pass

6:55 PM3 days ago

When is the Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Chicago Bulls x San Antonio Spurs will begin at 9 pm (ET), being played at the United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois, valid for the round of the NBA. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
6:50 PM3 days ago

BEST PLAYERS:

DeRozan, Vucevic and Lavine stand out on the Bulls side in Points, rebounds and assists, respectively. Similarly, the best for the Spurs are Johnson, Poltl and Jones.
6:45 PM3 days ago

Track record:

In total, the teams have faced each other 95 times in the NBA. Most of the victories have gone to the San Antonio Spurs. The team from San Antonio has won 59 duels, and lost 36 to the Chicago Bulls. The most recent match ended with the Spurs winning 129-124 on October 28, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five games, four have ended in favor of the San Antonio team.
Recent history between the teams
Recent history between the teams

 

6:40 PM3 days ago

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are second to last in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with an incredible negative streak: 8 straight losses in the NBA. The Suns have 14 wins and 39 losses from 53 matches played.
6:35 PM3 days ago

Chicago Bulls


9th place in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls are coming from two wins in the NBA regular season, to Trail Blazers and Hornets. The Bulls, in 52 games, have won 25 times and lost another 27.
6:30 PM3 days ago

NBA:

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

6:25 PM3 days ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

6:20 PM3 days ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs kick off at 9 pm (ET) at the United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

6:15 PM3 days ago

Welcome and welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Chicago Bulls have a regular campaign in the East, being the current ninth place, adding only 25 wins and 27 losses. The team is only behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Nets, Cavaliers, Heat, Knicks and Hawks in the conference. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs are in a very bad phase and are 14th in the Western Conference, and should not go to the playoffs. The team has a very bad season with 14 wins and 39 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 10 pm (Brasília), at the United Center Arena, in Chicago, Illinois. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
