Points and Highlights Chicago Bulls 128-104 San Antonio Spurs on NBA

THANK YOU, FANS!
END OF GAME!
4Q - 03:30
4Q - 08:00
END OF 3Q:
TIE!
3Q - 08:00
HALF TIME
2Q - 08:00
End of Q1
LaVine and Vucevic
1Q - 05:56
START THE GAME!
10 MINUTES
San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup:
SG: Malaki Branham
SF: Keldon Johnson
PF: Keita Bates-Diop
C: Jakob Poeltl
Bulls starting:
PG Ayo Dosunmu
SG Zach LaVine
SF DeMar DeRozan
PF P. Williams GTD
C N. Vucevic
Spurs:
"It's not about, 'We're losing these games. We don't lose games here. We're the Spurs.' That's all bull (bleep). We don't do any of that kind of thing. This is all about individual development & what it takes to be part of a team.”
TRIBUTE
"Built by Black History. We celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth tonight at the United Center and throughout the month."
1 HOUR
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs on TV and in real time?
NBA East-West Conference round
Date: Feb. 6, 2022
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Venue: United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Broadcast: NBA League Pass
When is the Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
BEST PLAYERS:
Track record:
San Antonio Spurs
Chicago Bulls
9th place in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls are coming from two wins in the NBA regular season, to Trail Blazers and Hornets. The Bulls, in 52 games, have won 25 times and lost another 27.
NBA:
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.
The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.
The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.
DIVISIONS:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs kick off at 9 pm (ET) at the United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois.