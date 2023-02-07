Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 9 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 P.M. ON NBA LEAGUE PASS USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 1 a.m. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours on NBA League Pass
Watch out for this player on the Detroit Pistons.
Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. The 33-year-old Croatian forward had 23 points, 3 rebounds and two assists, but it was not enough to prevent the Detroit Pistons from losing.
Keep an eye on this Boston Celtics player.
Jayson Tatum, a 24-year-old forward, has averaged 30.9 points this season, the sixth-best average in points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The American scored 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last game, although he did not prevent his team from losing to the Phoenix Suns. Tatum is fundamental for the Celtics to be having a great season, as it is not for nothing that they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and he is the leader of the team.
How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?
The Detroit Pistons are coming off a loss in their last game against the Phoenix Suns and have won just one of their last four games. They are currently last in the Eastern Conference standings with 14 wins and 40 losses, while they are also last in the Central Division;
How are the Boston Celtics coming along?
The Boston Celtics are coming off a 94-106 home loss to the Phoenix Suns. This team has lost four of their last six games. Right now they are first in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 37 wins and 16 losses, but only one win ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. They are also first in the Atlantic Division. This team's main mission this season is to become NBA champions, they already tried to do it last season, but they ran into the Warriors in the finals and prevented them from being crowned champions. Despite the frustration, this year they will try again and they want to finish first in the Conference to pave their way to their goal;
Background
This will be the first time the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons will meet in 2023, although they met six times in 2022. Their last meeting was on Nov. 13, 2022, when the Boston Celtics won 108-117. Although five of the last six games they have played have been won by the Boston Celtics;
Venue: The match will be played at Little Caesars Arena, located in Detroit, which was inaugurated in September 2017 and has a capacity of 20491 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons will face each other in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. This will be the 54th game for the Boston Celtics and the 55th for the Detroit Pistons.
