Highlights: Los Angeles Clippers 124-116 Brooklyn Nets in NBA

Los Angeles Clippers 124-116 Brooklyn Nets in NBA
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

10:02 PM3 days ago

How it looks

Brooklyn loses again and falls to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets have 32 wins and 20 losses from 52 games played. The Los Angeles Clippers win two in a row and are in fourth place in the Western Conference. In 57 games, the Clippers also have 31 wins and 26 losses.
9:57 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
9:52 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 1:12

Teams exchanging the lead on the scoreboard. At the moment, Clippers are winning, but the final result is unpredictable
9:48 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 2:55

Cam Thomas leads the Nets, who again dominate the scoreboard
9:43 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 4:39

Game stays close in this final stretch. Zubac puts Clippers back in front by one point
9:39 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 6:20

Nets pass 100 with another 3-basket, this time with Sumner
9:36 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 7:55

Cam Thomas, the game's star scorer, notes 3 points, his 41 being his and leaves it all even for the Nets. 99-99
9:24 PM3 days ago

Q4 - 10:54

Powell makes two baskets in a row, including a free throw conversion, and the visitors take a two-point lead
9:19 PM3 days ago

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 91-88
9:16 PM3 days ago

Q3 - 1:56

Powell grabs the defensive rebound, shortly after drives Jackson, who shoots a 3. The Clippers equalize again with the shooting guard's basket
9:13 PM3 days ago

Q3 - 5:27

Nets turn game over with Sumner, who scores his 17th point of the contest
9:12 PM3 days ago

Q3 - 6:08

Game is marked by fouls and the teams have 10 free throws, mostly in favor of the Nets
9:07 PM3 days ago

Q3 - 8:44

Zubac notes buries and leaves the Los Angeles team with an 11-point lead
8:34 PM3 days ago

Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 55-53
8:29 PM3 days ago

Q2 - 1:39

Nets grow in this final stretch and with good streak from Cam Thomas the gap drops to one
8:27 PM3 days ago

Q2 - 7:43

Zubac converts 2 of 2 free throws after O'Neale's foul
8:11 PM3 days ago

Q2 - 9:37

Clippers turned in final stretch, maintain lead with Luke Kennard's 3-pointer
8:04 PM3 days ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1,29-27 
8:03 PM3 days ago

Q1 - 00:48

Powell has participation in assists, beyond the arc and contributes to the Clippers' 2-of-2 free throw shooting matchup
7:57 PM3 days ago

Q1 - 4:00

Nets manage to control and take opportunities as time goes on, but slowly the Clippers come around and difference becomes 17-20 thanks to Batum's insistence. The Frenchman was not successful to put in the tray on the rebound and took advantage of the second to score with pat
7:50 PM3 days ago

Q1 - 8:49

Nets start well, take advantage of opponents' mistakes, who fail to score and already have a six-point lead
7:31 PM3 days ago

LET'S GO

Ball high
7:21 PM3 days ago

Clippers lineup

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

7:20 PM3 days ago

Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Summer

Cameron Thomas

7:18 PM3 days ago

Nets in the warm-up

6:38 PM3 days ago

Clippers in the area

6:37 PM3 days ago

Arrival moment at the Nets

6:34 PM3 days ago

Speak up, Kawhi Leonard!

"We were stagnant for a long time. Too many isolations and that kind of allows them to rest a little on the defensive side. We have to do better. Second night in a row, we had big advantages against these good teams and they're coming back. They struggle and we have to be able to shut them down."
6:29 PM3 days ago

Speak up, Cam Thomas!

"We are all professionals at the end of the day. It's not like only two people can play. A lot of guys contribute, play and help out at any given time."
6:24 PM3 days ago

Speak up, Jacque Vaughn!

"I think you have responsibilities as a basketball player, just like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every day. That's what I signed up for. And those are my expectations from one to 17 (about Kyrie Irving missing another game, but this time due to injury)."
6:19 PM3 days ago

6:09 PM3 days ago
6:04 PM3 days ago

Probable Clippers lineup

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

5:59 PM3 days ago

Clippers' situation

John Wall suffered an abdominal sprain and ends up being Tyronn Lue's only loss.
5:54 PM3 days ago
5:49 PM3 days ago

Probable Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Summer

Seth Curry

5:44 PM3 days ago

Nets' situation

Kevin Durant, with a knee injury, and Kyrie Irving, with a calf injury, are Jacque Vaughn's starters. Ben Simmons, also with knee problems, and TJ Warren, with a shin injury, are doubts.
5:39 PM3 days ago

Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a win over the New York Knicks and are in fourth place in the Western Conference. In 56 games, the Clippers also have 30 wins and 26 losses.
5:34 PM3 days ago

Nets

In fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets find their way back to victory after stumbling to the Boston Celtics by beating the Washington Wizards. The Nets have 32 wins and 19 losses from 51 games played.
5:29 PM3 days ago

Divisions

Além dessa divisão com base em leste e oeste, os palpites da NBA devem levar em consideração também como divisões. As divisões dessa liga e seus respectivos tempos são as seguintes:
- Atlântico: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Sudeste: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Noroeste: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacífico: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Sudoeste: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

5:24 PM3 days ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:19 PM3 days ago

Eye on the game

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets live this Monday (6), at the Barclays Center at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:14 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
