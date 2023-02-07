Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 124-111 Utah Jazz in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
The Mavericks managed to recover in the game, controlled much of the second half and win the game by 124 to 111!
6'
The Mavericks get back on the scoreboard and pass 100 points in the match, winning by 103-98!
Last quarter starts
We now open the last quarter and the Jazz are ahead on the scoreboard! The home team tries to turn the game around and wins by 94 to 92!
End of 3rd Q
And we closed the third quarter with the Mavs in front, winning 89-85!
6'
In this third quarter the Mavericks managed to open an advantage and keep ahead on the scoreboard, winning by 77 to 70!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players are back and the second half of the game begins, with the Mavericks already up by two points and turning the game over to 67-64!
END OF FIRST HALF
We close the first half of the match with the balance of the beginning, where the Jazz go on to win by 62 to 60!
5'
The Mavs go ahead on the scoreboard and go on to win 47-46 for the first time in the match!
Second quarter starts
The Mavericks open the second quarter by decreasing the score of the game, going now to a four-point disadvantage, losing by 37 to 33!
End of 1st Q
The Jazz managed to open the lead despite the balance at the beginning and go on to win by nine points, with 37 to 25 on the scoreboard!
6'
We get to that half of the first quarter and balance reigns in the game, with a momentum victory for the Jazz by 16 to 14.
HERE WE GO
The ball is flying in Utah for the Jazz and Mavericks, who get off to a lively start, with eight points early and a 4-4 lead on the scoreboard!
The starters!
The Jazz team on the other side is: Markkanen, Olynyk, Kessler, Conley and Clarkson. The Mavericks' team is:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL. Today is Jazz and Mavericks day!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mavericks vs Jazz match.
Vivint Arena
The match will take place at Vivint Arena, which is located in Salt Lake, Utah. The arena has a capacity of 19911 people for basketball games and 14000 for field hockey games.
injury report: Mavericks
The Mavericks for this match will be without the injured Maxi Klever, Christian Wood, Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans and Kyrie Irving, as well as having Markieff Morris listed as day-to-day.
Injury report: Jazz
The Jazz will be without Micah Potter, injured, as well as Jarred Vanderbilt, listed as day-to-day for the matchup.
Western Conference: Mavericks
The Mavericks are in sixth place with 28 wins and 26 losses, falling below the leading Nuggets, 37-16, the Grizzlies, 32-20, the Kings, 29-22, the Cloppers, 30-26, and the Suns, 29-26, as well as being above the Warriors, 27-26, and the Timberwolves, 28-27.
Western Conference: Jazz
The Jazz are in ninth place in the Western Conference, with 27 wins and 27 losses on the season, with the Pelicans just below them, tied in wins and losses, and the Trail Blazers, 26-27, the Thunder, 25-27, the Lakers, 25-29, the Spurs, 14-39, and the Rockets, 13-40 on the season.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks on the other side come into the game with three wins and two losses, just like the Jazz. The streak started with a win on Friday (27) over the Suns, by 99-95. On Saturday (28), the loss was precisely to the Jazz, by 108 to 100. On Monday (30), the new victory came over the Pistons, by 111 to 105. On Thursday (2), the victory was over the Pelicans, now by 111 to 106 and, closing the sequence, the defeat came to the Warriors on Saturday (4), by 119 to 113.
Last Matches: Jazz
The Utah Jazz come into this game with three wins and two losses in their last games. The first win was on Monday (23), by 120 to 102, over the Hornets. On Thursday (26), the loss was to the Trail Blazers, by 134 to 124. After that, on Saturday (28), another victory, by 108 to 110 over the Mavericks. Against the Raptors, on Wednesday (01), the victory was 131 to 128 and, finally, on Friday (3), the loss was by 115 to 108 to the Hawks.
