Highlights: Cavaliers 114-91 Wizards in NBA 2022-2023

Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-91 Washington Wizards game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
⏱️4Q | 3:11
The Wizards can't get any closer on the scoreboard and will lose this game by more than 20 points.
🏀Big game!
Great game by Garland and Mitchell to dominate Washington and secure one more victory:
Great game by Garland and Mitchell to dominate Washington and secure one more victory:
⏱️4Q | 9:01
The Wizards remove their starters from the field and this will be a win for Cleveland.
⏱️4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
Ends the third quarter with a 24 lead for the Cavs.
⏱️3Q | 4:28
Difference of 27 points for those of Cleveland, the game is more than won by the Cavs and we only have to wait for the clock to reach zero.
⏱️3Q | 7:45
The Cavs continue to increase the lead on the scoreboard and could easily win.
🏀With the Hammer!
Spectacular dunk by Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are the undisputed leaders of the game:
Spectacular dunk by Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are the undisputed leaders of the game:
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/jsz7ezLWle
⏱️3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into halftime with a 20 lead for the Cavs.
⏱️2Q | 1:02
Those of Cleveland will go to rest with the score in their favor.
⏱️2Q | 3:58
Very little from the Wizards and they are falling far behind on the scoreboard.
🏀Strong one!
Caris LeVert with the great definition for the Cavs points:
Caris LeVert with the great definition for the Cavs points:
⏱️2Q | 8:54
Total dominance of the Cavs who are getting further and further away on the scoreboard.
⏱️2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 12 for the Cavs.
⏱️1Q | 3:19
Lead by 11 for the Cavs, the visitors are having a great first quarter and starting to pull away fast.
⏱️1Q | 6:38
Time out of the Wizards, the Cavs are away by 5 and start to take the lead strongly.
⏱️1Q | 9:03
Great start for the Cavs who are already beginning to separate on the scoreboard.
🏟️1Q | 12:00
Start of the game at the Capital One Arena.
Wizards lineup!
These are the Wizards headlines for today's game:
These are the Wizards headlines for today's game:
Cavs lineup!
These are the 5 that the Cavaliers start for today's game:
These are the 5 that the Cavaliers start for today's game:
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Cavs: Ricky Rubio
Wizards: Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford
Cavs: Ricky Rubio
Wizards: Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford
Referees
David Guthrie (#16), Nick Buchert (#3) and Evan Scott (#78) are the designated referees for the game between the Cavs and Wizards, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Wizards are here!
Those from Washington are already in their stadium for today's game:
Those from Washington are already in their stadium for today's game:
Here are the Cavs!
The Cleveland team arrived at the Capital One Arena for tonight's game:
The Cleveland team arrived at the Capital One Arena for tonight's game:
Last duel!
The last time the Cavs and Wizards saw each other was during this regular season when Cleveland won the visit by a score of 117-107. Donovan Mitchell was the player of the game with 37 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Cavs and Wizards begins at the Capital One Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Cavs vs Wizards live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Capital One Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cavs vs Wizards game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Bradley Beal, a must see player!
The Washington guard is one of the great figures of the Wizards, he arrives after missing much of last season due to a knee injury. Beal was only able to play 9 games last season and that greatly reduced the team's chances. He started the season well with an average of 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The figure of the Wizards is ready for this new year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and hopes to re-enter the dispute to be considered as one of the candidates to the All-Star Game, his return was listed as one of the most interesting for this season. Without a doubt, the connection of the guard with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will be essential for Washington to meet the objectives set.
How does the Wizards get here?
The Washington team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards finished with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, their expectations were lowered when they lost Bradley Beal, their best player, shortly after starting the previous season. The Wizards are a team that will seek to fight to get into the playoffs this year and have concentrated great players to fight to be among the best in the East. It seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Top of the Conference, but it could surprise the best of each conference and place among the last classified or arrive via the Play-In. For this season, the Wizards kept a large part of the team and reinforcements such as Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson arrived, in addition to the renewal of Bradley Beal with the maximum contract in the league. The unknown for the team revolves around the great level that Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis can show and that they can complete a large part of the season without injuries. Washington's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Toronto, Indiana and New York, teams against which they will compete to sneak into the playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Capital One Arena located in the city of Washington will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the Capital One Arena, at 7:00 p.m.