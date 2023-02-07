Highlights and points: OKC Thunder 114-141 Warriors in NBA 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
End of the match
4 | 1:05
4 | 2:28
4 | 3:38
4 | 5:18
4 | 5:29
4 | 6:37
Three-pointer! Once again Klay Thompson appears and the Warriors stretch the lead to 25 points. 120-95.
4 | 7:00
Three-pointer! Now Jordan Poole for the Warriors. 117-95.
4 | 7:31
Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors. 114-93.
4 | 8:32
4 | 8:54
4 | 10:30
4 | 11:45
Fourth period begins
End of the third period
3 | 0:44
3 | 1:46
3 | 3:25
3 | 4:11
3 | 5:45
3 | 7:58
3 | 8:38
3 | 10:53
3 | 11:45
Third period begins
End of the second period
2 | 0:08
2 | 1:06
2 | 3:13
Three-pointer! Isaiah Joe scores for the Thunder, who are getting closer to the tie.
2 | 3:28
2 | 5:36
2 | 6:36
2 | 6:57
2 | 8:32
2 | 8:56
2 | 9:27
2 | 11:48
Second period begins
End of the first period
1 | 1:16
1 | 2:53
1 | 3:08
1 | 4:59
1 | 6:27
1 | 7:39
1 | 8:39
1 | 9:58
1 | 11:11
1 | 11:44
Match starts
The game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors is underway.
Referee Assignment
Crew Chief: John Goble (#10)
Referee: Karl Lane (#77)
Umpire: Cheryl Flores (#91)
Injury report
Luguentz Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Chet Holmgren are the Thunder's absentees for this game.
Stephen Curry, Ryan Rollins and Andre Iguodala are the Warriors' missing players for this game.
Starting five - Golden State Warriors
3- Jordan Poole
11- Klay Thompson
22- Andrew Wiggins
23- Draymond Green
Bring out the 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/pQycXfZbxI— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2023
Starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
6- Jaylin Williams
8- Jalen Williams
21- Aaron Wiggins
Starters from San Fran!— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 7, 2023
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/58E2UUqbex
Players get ready
Zai in the Bay! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MGxJFpk8Of — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 7, 2023
at 🏡@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/pB6yEZzkkN— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2023
Last five matches - Golden State Warriors
February 4: 119-113 vs Mavericks (Won)
February 2: 134-117 vs Nuggets (Lost)
February 1: 119-114 vs Timberwolves (Lost)
January 30: 120-128 vs Warriors (Won)
January 27: 129-117 vs Raptors (Won)
Last five matches - Oklahoma City Thunder
February 4: 153-121 vs Rockets (Won)
February 1: 112-106 vs Rockets (Lost)
January 30: 120-128 vs Warriors (Lost)
January 27: 112-100 vs Cavaliers (Won)
January 25: 132-137 vs Hawks (Lost)
This was the arrival of the protagonists
Chase bound ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fdq9XV4VUI — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 7, 2023
Monday matchup @Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/u0H26TbvSE— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors history
In the regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 260 times. The statistics favor the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have been victorious 141 times, while the Golden State Warriors have been victorious 119 times.
Welcome back
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 4:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
México: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Perú: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the season he has an average of 29.4 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.
Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder
In Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 31.0 points per game, achieved in 48 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
22- Andrew Wiggins
23- Draymond Green
30- Stephen Curry
Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
8- Jalen Williams
21- Aaron Wiggins
33- Mike Muscala
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into this game after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which has once again left them out of the places that assure a ticket to at least the playoffs. However, they must try to keep winning to aspire to climb more positions. They are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .509, the result of 27 wins and 26 losses.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder come into this game after a win against the Houston Rockets, however, they are still far from the playoff spots. The team has lost the good direction it was going and needs a positive streak as soon as possible, if it wants to aspire to be in them. They are currently in twelfth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .481, after 25 wins and 27 losses.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.