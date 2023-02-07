Highlights and points: OKC Thunder 114-141 Warriors in NBA 2022-23
12:41 AM2 days ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season comes to an end.

Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.

12:07 AM2 days ago

End of the match

The game ends! In the end, Golden State Warriors wins at home against Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114.
12:06 AM2 days ago

4 | 1:05

With little time left in the game, the Warriors take a 27-point lead. 139-112.
12:05 AM2 days ago

4 | 2:28

Three-pointer! Donte DiVincenzo appears again. 135-106.
12:03 AM2 days ago

4 | 3:38

Three-pointer! Donte DiVincenzo scores for the Warriors. 130-104.
12:02 AM2 days ago

4 | 5:18

¡Triple! Lindy Waters III anota y los Thunder ya están por encima de los 100 puntos.
12:01 AM2 days ago

4 | 5:29

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors. 123-99.
11:58 PM2 days ago

4 | 6:37

Three-pointer! Once again Klay Thompson appears and the Warriors stretch the lead to 25 points. 120-95.

11:57 PM2 days ago

4 | 7:00

Three-pointer! Now Jordan Poole for the Warriors. 117-95.

11:57 PM2 days ago

4 | 7:31

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors. 114-93.

11:57 PM2 days ago

4 | 8:32

Three-pointer! Lindy Waters III scores for the Thunder. 111-92.
11:56 PM2 days ago

4 | 8:54

The Thunder try, but are still 21 points away from a tie. 110-89.
11:55 PM2 days ago

4 | 10:30

JaMichal Green appears twice to score. 108-82.
11:55 PM2 days ago

4 | 11:45

Three-pointer! Isaiah Joe scores for the Thunder. 104-82.
11:46 PM2 days ago

Fourth period begins

Last 12 minutes of the game.
11:46 PM2 days ago

End of the third period

Three-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo! Warriors finish with a 25-point lead at the end of the third period. 104-79.
11:41 PM2 days ago

3 | 0:44

TRIPLE! JaMychal Green scores for the Warriors, who are already over 100 points.
11:40 PM2 days ago

3 | 1:46

Three-pointer! JaMychal Green scores for the Warriors. 96-73.
11:39 PM2 days ago

3 | 3:25

Three-pointer! Donte DiVincenzo scores for the Warriors. 90-69 and the Thunder call a timeout.
11:38 PM2 days ago

3 | 4:11

Andrew Wiggins scores a double-double plus a free throw. 84-67.
11:37 PM2 days ago

3 | 5:45

The Thunder try to close the gap, but the tie is still far away. 79-65.
11:24 PM2 days ago

3 | 7:58

Three-pointer! Jordan Poole scores for the Warriors. 77-60.
11:23 PM2 days ago

3 | 8:38

The Warriors quickly run away from the Thunder and the Thunder have no choice but to call a timeout. 74-58.
11:18 PM3 days ago

3 | 10:53

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors, who now have a 13-point lead. 68-55.
11:17 PM3 days ago

3 | 11:45

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson opens the third period scoring for the Warriors.
11:16 PM3 days ago

Third period begins

The match restarts after the break.
11:03 PM3 days ago

End of the second period

The second period of the game is over. The Warriors partially win and go to halftime with a seven-point lead.
11:02 PM3 days ago

2 | 0:08

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors. 60-53.
11:02 PM3 days ago

2 | 1:06

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores two free throws to keep the Thunder close. 57-53.
11:00 PM3 days ago

2 | 3:13

Three-pointer! Isaiah Joe scores for the Thunder, who are getting closer to the tie.

10:52 PM3 days ago

2 | 3:28

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, with a triple, increase the difference. 53-48.
10:50 PM3 days ago

2 | 5:36

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors, who take the lead on the scoreboard. 48-46.
10:50 PM3 days ago

2 | 6:36

Three-pointer! Jordan Poole scores for the Warriors, who are one point away from tying the game. 46-45.
10:45 PM3 days ago

2 | 6:57

Three-pointer! Jonathan Kumminga scores for the Warriors. 46-42.
10:44 PM3 days ago

2 | 8:32

Three-pointer! Ty Jerome scores for the Warriors. 44-39.
10:43 PM3 days ago

2 | 8:56

Three-pointer! Kenrich Williams scores for the Thunder, who continue to hold the lead. 44-36.
10:43 PM3 days ago

2 | 9:27

The Thunder try to keep the difference. 41-36.
10:42 PM3 days ago

2 | 11:48

Three-pointer! Andrew Wiggins scores for the Warriors. 37-34.
10:39 PM3 days ago

Second period begins

The game resumes at the Chase Center.
10:36 PM3 days ago

End of the first period

The first period of the game ends. Partial victory for the Thunder. 37-31.
10:35 PM3 days ago

1 | 1:16

Three-pointer! Tre Mann scores for the Thunder, who extend the lead. 37-30.
10:35 PM3 days ago

1 | 2:53

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors. 32-30.
10:34 PM3 days ago

1 | 3:08

Three-pointer! Tre Mann scores for the Thunder. 32-27.
10:30 PM3 days ago

1 | 4:59

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors, who are getting close again. 26-24.
10:28 PM3 days ago

1 | 6:27

Three-pointer! Aaron Wiggins scores for the Thunder. 20-15.
10:27 PM3 days ago

1 | 7:39

The two-point gap is maintained. 15-13.
10:26 PM3 days ago

1 | 8:39

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors, who are closing in on the tie. 11-9.
10:25 PM3 days ago

1 | 9:58

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores and the Thunder pull within seven points. 9-2.
10:24 PM3 days ago

1 | 11:11

Three-pointer! The first of the game is scored by Jaylin Williams for the Thunder.
10:23 PM3 days ago

1 | 11:44

Jalen Williams opens the scoring in favor of the Thunder.
10:11 PM3 days ago

Match starts

The game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors is underway.

10:10 PM3 days ago

Referee Assignment

Crew Chief: John Goble (#10)

Referee: Karl Lane (#77)

Umpire: Cheryl Flores (#91)

10:10 PM3 days ago

Injury report

Luguentz Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Chet Holmgren are the Thunder's absentees for this game.

Stephen Curry, Ryan Rollins and Andre Iguodala are the Warriors' missing players for this game.

10:08 PM3 days ago

Starting five - Golden State Warriors

00- Jonathan Kumminga

3- Jordan Poole

11- Klay Thompson

22- Andrew Wiggins

23- Draymond Green

10:06 PM3 days ago

Starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

6- Jaylin Williams

8- Jalen Williams

21- Aaron Wiggins

10:03 PM3 days ago

Players get ready

10:00 PM3 days ago

Last five matches - Golden State Warriors

February 4: 119-113 vs Mavericks (Won)

February 2: 134-117 vs Nuggets (Lost)

February 1: 119-114 vs Timberwolves (Lost)

January 30: 120-128 vs Warriors (Won)

January 27: 129-117 vs Raptors (Won)

9:55 PM3 days ago

Last five matches - Oklahoma City Thunder

February 4: 153-121 vs Rockets (Won)

February 1: 112-106 vs Rockets (Lost)

January 30: 120-128 vs Warriors (Lost)

January 27: 112-100 vs Cavaliers (Won)

January 25: 132-137 vs Hawks (Lost)

9:50 PM3 days ago

This was the arrival of the protagonists

9:45 PM3 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors history

These two teams have met 277 times. The statistics favor the Oklahoma City Thunder who have emerged victorious on 149 occasions, while the Golden State Warriors have been victorious on 128 occasions.

In the regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 260 times. The statistics favor the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have been victorious 141 times, while the Golden State Warriors have been victorious 119 times.

9:40 PM3 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
9:35 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:30 PM3 days ago

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live on TV, your option is ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:25 PM3 days ago

What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors of February 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 4:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
México: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Perú: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 7) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

9:20 PM3 days ago

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the season he has an average of 29.4 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.

9:15 PM3 days ago

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 31.0 points per game, achieved in 48 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.

9:10 PM3 days ago

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

22- Andrew Wiggins

23- Draymond Green

30- Stephen Curry

9:05 PM3 days ago

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

8- Jalen Williams

21- Aaron Wiggins

33- Mike Muscala

9:00 PM3 days ago

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors come into this game after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which has once again left them out of the places that assure a ticket to at least the playoffs. However, they must try to keep winning to aspire to climb more positions. They are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .509, the result of 27 wins and 26 losses.

8:55 PM3 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder come into this game after a win against the Houston Rockets, however, they are still far from the playoff spots. The team has lost the good direction it was going and needs a positive streak as soon as possible, if it wants to aspire to be in them. They are currently in twelfth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .481, after 25 wins and 27 losses.

8:50 PM3 days ago

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
8:45 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
