Highlights: New York Knicks 102-98 Orlando Magic in NBA
Photo: Orlando Magic

How it looks

The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, with the third worst campaign, losing only to the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets. Of the 55 games played, the Magic have 33 losses in the competition and only 22 wins. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are in seventh place, within the play-in qualification zone. After the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks are now two wins in a row. In 56 games played, the Knicks accumulate 30 wins and 26 losses in the Eastern Conference.
Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
Q4 - 00:39

In the race for the win, Sims comes up again on Brunson's fifth assist, putting the visitors with the three-point lead
Q4 - 2:40

Magic don't let the Knicks get away and equalize at 90-90
Q4 - 4:55

Knicks take advantage of opponent's slump, have good sequence and turn on Sims' dunk. The score is now 85-84 in favor of the visitors
Q4 - 9:28

Moment of errors on both sides and a foul in favor of the Magic. Moritz Wagner converts the free throw, keeping the home team ahead
Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 66-69
Q3 - 2:46

Game is very tight. Knicks try to pull ahead, but Magic stay in front, even with a small margin of four points
Q3 - 6:10

Grimes brings the gap down to two points. Magic calls timeout. Soon after the layup, Fultz grabs a rebound from teammate Wendell Carter Jr, and scores with a dunk
Q3 - 9:28

Randle, the game's star player, makes a three-pointer after a pass from Grimes
Q2- 00:00

Ends Q2, 40-48
Q2 - 0:50

Knicks don't give up, but end up committing fouls and making bad shots
Q2 - 5:50

Franz Wagner hits 1 of 2 free throws. Despite this, the home team is making great strides. Advantage is 11 points
Q2 - 9:58

Magic continues to lead the scoreboard. However, the Knicks are gaining momentum and attacking more to slow down. Situation forces the visitors to call timeout
Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 22-26
Q1 - 2:54

Q1 - 7:12

Randle splices two baskets, trying to shorten the gap for the visitors
Q1 - 8:52

Magic has good volume of play, gets the better of the opponents' mistakes and starts with a four-point lead
LET'S GO

Ball high
Knicks lineup

RJ Barrett

Randle

Jericho Sims

Grimes

Jalen Brunson

Magic lineup

Fultz

Gary Harris

Franz Wagner

Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr

Teams numbers

Knicks already started the preparation

Speak up, Jamahl Mosley!

"We play against tough opponents in different circumstances we find ourselves in and our players are resilient enough to bounce back and keep playing the right way. Play for each other and hang our hats on the defensive end of the court."
Speak up, Tom Thibodeau!

"The way it works, defensively, it's five guys working together and the people who are tracking things, there's no context for it. You don't know whose responsibility it is to change, you don't know whose responsibility it is to show, you don't know if there's a responsibility to stay down. You don't know any of that."
Speak up, Julius Randle!

"For us to come back today, compete and win the game, it says a lot about the character of our team. It was a great win (over the Philadelphia 76ers)."
How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic of 7th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Photo: New York Knicks
Probable Knicks lineup

RJ Barrett

Randle

Jericho Sims

Quickley

Jalen Brunson

Knicks' situation

Tom Thibodeau will not have Mitchell Robinson, with a finger injury, at his disposal.
Photo: Orlando Magic
Probable Magic lineup

Wagner

Banchero

Wendell Carter

Gary Harris

Fultz

Magic's situation

Jamahl Mosley will be without Chuma Okeke, with a knee injury, and Mo Bamba, suspended for fighting with the Timberwolves' Austin Rivers.
Knicks

The New York Knicks are in seventh place, inside the play-in qualification zone. After the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers. In 55 games played, the Knicks have accumulated 29 wins and 26 losses in the Eastern Conference.
Magic

The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The team is coming from two straight wins: Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Of the 54 games played, the Magic have 32 losses in the competition and only 22 wins.
Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. The Warriors' Stephen Curry is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Eye on the game

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic live this Tuesday (7), at the Amway Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
