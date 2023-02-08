Resume and Highlights: Phoenix Suns 116-112 Brooklyn Nets in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thanks for following the Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets game, tonight we saw a great duel between two good squads that are looking to get in better shape for the Playoffs. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any NBA regular season game.
4Q 0.0
The game ends with a win for Suns.
4Q 6.1
Paul scores for Suns.
4Q 11.1
Thomas scores for Nets.
4Q 51.0
Thomas scores for Nets.
4Q 02:24
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 03:05
Bridges scores for Suns.
4Q 03:23
Warren scores for Nets.
4Q 03:36
Ayton scores for Suns.
4Q 04:47
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 05:30
Ayton scores for Suns.
4Q 06:10
Booker scores for Suns.
4Q 06:29
Warren scores for Nets.
4Q 07:23
Warren adds for Nets.
4Q 08:10
Warren adds for Nets.
4Q 09:50
Landale scores for Nets.
4Q 10:17
Smith scores for Nets.
4Q 11:06
Johnson adds for Suns.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 5.1
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 48.1
Claxton scores for Nets.
3Q 01:06
Lee scores for Suns.
3Q 01:37
Warren scores for Nets.
3Q 02:01
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 02:38
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 03:35
Ayton scores for Suns.
3Q 03:54
Ayton adds for Suns.
3Q 04:06
Warren scores for Nets.
3Q 04:16
Ayton scores for Suns.
3Q 05:15
Duke scores for Nets.
3Q 05:54
Ayton scores for Suns.
3Q 06:09
Harris scores three-pointer for Nets.
3Q 06:47
Thomas scores for Nets.
3Q 07:27
Thomas scores for Nets.
3Q 09:22
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 10:12
Bridges scores for Suns.
3Q 11:48
Claxton adds for Nets.
3Q 12:00
The second period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 51.1
Johnson scores for Suns.
2Q 01:20
Paul scores for Suns.
2Q 02:01
Thomson scores for Nets.
2Q 02:25
Thomas scores three-pointer for Nets.
2Q 03:21
Bridges scores for Suns.
2Q 04:03
Harris adds for Nets.
2Q 05:34
Ayton scores for Suns.
2Q 06:13
Ayton adds for Suns.
2Q 06:29
Claxton adds for Nets.
2Q 06:42
Ayton scores for Suns.
2Q 07:04
Tomas adds for Nets.
2Q 07:28
Claxton scores for Nets.
2Q 07:55
Booker scores for Suns.
2Q 08:31
Johnson scores three-pointer for Suns.
2Q 08:51
Simmons scores for Nets.
2Q 10:29
Landale scores for Suns.
2Q 10:42
Thomas adds for Nets.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 59.2
Summer scores three-pointer for Nets.
1Q 02:59
Landale adds for Suns.
1Q 04:03
Atyon scores for Suns.
1Q 04:54
Summer scores for Nets.
1Q 05:13
Ayton scores for Suns.
1Q 06:07
Bridges adds for Suns.
1Q 07:09
Thomas scores for Nets.
1Q 08:17
Johnson scores for Suns.
1Q 08:36
Harris adds for Nets.
1Q 08:44
Booker adds for Suns.
1Q 10:16
Thomas scores for Nets.
1Q 10:57
Booker scores for Suns.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Suns starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄.#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/s1Tve9ctgU— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 8, 2023
Nets starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
Opening with this group pic.twitter.com/XFsnQNiM1j— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2023
Durant close to leaving
Kevin Durant could leave the team in the coming days, the player is tempted by several teams and the latest rumor indicates that Celtics would be looking for him, Nets had assembled a great team with Harden, Irving and Durant, but things did not work out and two of them left Brooklyn, it will be interesting to know what will happen with the NBA champion.
Nets already at home
Thus came the home team:
Back for more hoops pic.twitter.com/yu19YpfNP8— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 7, 2023
Newcomers to Brooklyn
As part of the transfer of Irving to Mavericks, the Dallas team had to say goodbye to two of its stars, Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith will wear the Nets jersey, two very good players now come to a team that is fighting at the top of the table, we will see how they fit in the coming days.
A sudden change
Kyre Irving left the Nets to continue his career with the Mavericks, one of the most sought after players in recent trade periods was finally able to leave for a very competitive team, the announcement had a lot of repercussion, as it caused annoyance in LeBron who wanted the player to wear the Lakers jersey.
Booker back
Devin Booker could be available to see action today, the player after missing six weeks due to injury, could see minutes against Nets, undoubtedly great news for Suns and their aspirations.
We continue
Thank you for following the Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets game, this afternoon we are expecting a great game with two teams looking to continue their good pace towards the Playoffs. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live, as well as the latest information from the Barclays Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Suns player
Deandre Ayton, Center. One of the key players to make the Suns stay in the top positions in the West, Booker's absence has certainly weighed on the team and this is the ideal time for other players to begin to shine, Ayton is the second best scorer for Suns in the season, currently averages: 18.0 points, 10.2 points and 2.1 assists.
Watch out for this Nets player
Nic Claxton, center. The young Nets player will be in charge of scoring the points in the game against Suns, Durant and Irving will not be available, but in the case of the latter it is said that it is due to his transfer to Mavericks, it will certainly not be an easy game and if they want to keep their place they must give a great game to keep the victory at home, Claxton averages this season: 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Clax Attack 😤 pic.twitter.com/go5JvOONY6— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 5, 2023
Nets All-Star Team
Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Face to face
Last season Suns and Nets faced each other in a two-game series, the Phoenix Nets swept the series to beat the Brooklyn Nets both times, for this season they have already faced each other leaving the Suns as the winner, now the duel takes more relevance, since a victory for the visitors would give them the victory in the series for the second consecutive time.
Phoenix Suns to fight from the bottom
Phoenix Suns are slowly recovering from a negative streak that kept them in the lower part of the standings, although they can no longer match the record of the previous season, they can still fight in the top of the Western Conference, Suns were left with a thorn in their side after being eliminated in the Playoffs and being the favorite to reach the finals causing great disappointment among their fans, the beginning of the season was hopeful for the team, as they had maintained the base, Injuries diminished the team and they soon moved away from the first places, currently they are in fifth position with a record of 29-26, the conference is very close, because from one moment to another a team can go from Playoffs to Play-In, currently they have a streak of two consecutive victories and their last game was against Pistons, in a game that ended 100-116, against Nets they will have to give one of their best games to add the third consecutive victory.
Brooklyn Nets wants to be a leader
Nets continues to be a team that is giving something to talk about, the team had internal problems since last season and the departure of several people led to an improvement in the team, Nets could keep their two stars such as Durant and Irving at the beginning of the season after receiving multiple offers from big teams, now with the trade period open in the absence of an official announcement, Kyrie Irving will be part of Doncic's Dallas Mavericks and there are rumors that Suns would go all in for Durant, currently Nets are in a great position occupying the fourth place in the East with a 32-30 record, Nets do not have their place secured and a loss could hurt their place, the Brooklyn team beat Wizards and hopes to make it two in a row by beating Clippers this Monday.
Two greats face each other
The NBA is already halfway through the season and teams are beginning to see how to be better for the Playoffs, the top teams can not afford long losing streaks and that is why every game is more important, the duel between Suns and Nets will be one of the most entertaining in this day, as both occupy high positions in their conferences and do not want to have a loss that could cost them their position.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Barclays Center at 7:30 pm ET.