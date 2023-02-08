Resume and Highlights: Phoenix Suns 116-112 Brooklyn Nets in NBA 2023
10:13 PM2 days ago

10:04 PM2 days ago

Thanks for following the Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets game, tonight we saw a great duel between two good squads that are looking to get in better shape for the Playoffs. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any NBA regular season game.
10:01 PM2 days ago

4Q 0.0

The game ends with a win for Suns.
9:59 PM2 days ago

4Q 6.1

Paul scores for Suns.
9:52 PM2 days ago

4Q 11.1

Thomas scores for Nets.
9:48 PM2 days ago

4Q 51.0

Thomas scores for Nets.
9:42 PM2 days ago

4Q 02:24

Booker scores for Suns.
9:41 PM2 days ago

4Q 03:05

Bridges scores for Suns.
9:38 PM2 days ago

4Q 03:23

Warren scores for Nets.
9:35 PM2 days ago

4Q 03:36

Ayton scores for Suns.
9:35 PM2 days ago

4Q 04:47

Booker scores for Suns.
9:33 PM2 days ago

4Q 05:30

Ayton scores for Suns.
9:32 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:10

Booker scores for Suns.
9:31 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:29

Warren scores for Nets.
9:29 PM2 days ago

4Q 07:23

Warren adds for Nets.
9:28 PM2 days ago

4Q 08:10

Warren adds for Nets.
9:26 PM2 days ago

4Q 09:50

Landale scores for Nets.
9:25 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:17

Smith scores for Nets.
9:20 PM2 days ago

4Q 11:06

Johnson adds for Suns.
9:18 PM2 days ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
9:15 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
9:15 PM2 days ago

3Q 5.1

Bridges scores for Suns.
9:12 PM2 days ago

3Q 48.1

Claxton scores for Nets.
9:11 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:06

Lee scores for Suns.
9:10 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:37

Warren scores for Nets.
9:10 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:01

Bridges scores for Suns.
9:07 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:38

Bridges scores for Suns.
9:07 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:35

Ayton scores for Suns.
9:06 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:54

Ayton adds for Suns.
9:02 PM2 days ago

3Q 04:06

Warren scores for Nets.
9:02 PM2 days ago

3Q 04:16

Ayton scores for Suns.
9:01 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:15

Duke scores for Nets.
9:00 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:54

Ayton scores for Suns.
8:59 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:09

Harris scores three-pointer for Nets.
8:58 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:47

Thomas scores for Nets.
8:55 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:27

Thomas scores for Nets.
8:50 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:22

Bridges scores for Suns.
8:49 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:12

Bridges scores for Suns.
8:48 PM2 days ago

3Q 11:48

Claxton adds for Nets.
8:46 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:30 PM2 days ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
8:28 PM2 days ago

2Q 51.1

Johnson scores for Suns.
8:28 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:20

Paul scores for Suns.
8:27 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:01

Thomson scores for Nets.
8:23 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:25

Thomas scores three-pointer for Nets.
8:21 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:21

Bridges scores for Suns.
8:20 PM2 days ago

2Q 04:03

Harris adds for Nets.
8:17 PM2 days ago

2Q 05:34

Ayton scores for Suns.
8:16 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:13

Ayton adds for Suns.
8:15 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:29

Claxton adds for Nets.
8:15 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:42

Ayton scores for Suns.
8:11 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:04

Tomas adds for Nets.
8:10 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:28

Claxton scores for Nets.
8:09 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:55

Booker scores for Suns.
8:08 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:31

Johnson scores three-pointer for Suns.
8:07 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:51

Simmons scores for Nets.
8:05 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:29

Landale scores for Suns.
8:05 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:42

Thomas adds for Nets.
8:03 PM2 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:00 PM2 days ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
7:58 PM2 days ago

1Q 59.2

Summer scores three-pointer for Nets.
7:53 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:59

Landale adds for Suns.
7:47 PM2 days ago

1Q 04:03

Atyon scores for Suns.
7:46 PM2 days ago

1Q 04:54

Summer scores for Nets.
7:45 PM2 days ago

1Q 05:13

Ayton scores for Suns.
7:44 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:07

Bridges adds for Suns.
7:42 PM2 days ago

1Q 07:09

Thomas scores for Nets.
7:41 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:17

Johnson scores for Suns.
7:37 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:36

Harris adds for Nets.
7:37 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:44

Booker adds for Suns.
7:36 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:16

Thomas scores for Nets.
7:35 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:57

Booker scores for Suns.
7:33 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
7:21 PM2 days ago

Suns starting five

This is how the visiting team comes out:
7:16 PM2 days ago

Nets starting lineup

This is how the home team comes out:
7:11 PM2 days ago

Durant close to leaving

Kevin Durant could leave the team in the coming days, the player is tempted by several teams and the latest rumor indicates that Celtics would be looking for him, Nets had assembled a great team with Harden, Irving and Durant, but things did not work out and two of them left Brooklyn, it will be interesting to know what will happen with the NBA champion.
7:06 PM2 days ago

Nets already at home

Thus came the home team:
7:01 PM2 days ago

Newcomers to Brooklyn

As part of the transfer of Irving to Mavericks, the Dallas team had to say goodbye to two of its stars, Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith will wear the Nets jersey, two very good players now come to a team that is fighting at the top of the table, we will see how they fit in the coming days.
6:56 PM2 days ago

A sudden change

Kyre Irving left the Nets to continue his career with the Mavericks, one of the most sought after players in recent trade periods was finally able to leave for a very competitive team, the announcement had a lot of repercussion, as it caused annoyance in LeBron who wanted the player to wear the Lakers jersey.
6:51 PM2 days ago

Booker back

Devin Booker could be available to see action today, the player after missing six weeks due to injury, could see minutes against Nets, undoubtedly great news for Suns and their aspirations.
6:46 PM2 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets game, this afternoon we are expecting a great game with two teams looking to continue their good pace towards the Playoffs. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:41 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live, as well as the latest information from the Barclays Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:36 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:31 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Suns player

Deandre Ayton, Center. One of the key players to make the Suns stay in the top positions in the West, Booker's absence has certainly weighed on the team and this is the ideal time for other players to begin to shine, Ayton is the second best scorer for Suns in the season, currently averages: 18.0 points, 10.2 points and 2.1 assists.
6:26 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Nets player

Nic Claxton, center. The young Nets player will be in charge of scoring the points in the game against Suns, Durant and Irving will not be available, but in the case of the latter it is said that it is due to his transfer to Mavericks, it will certainly not be an easy game and if they want to keep their place they must give a great game to keep the victory at home, Claxton averages this season: 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
6:21 PM2 days ago

Nets All-Star Team

Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
6:16 PM2 days ago

Suns all-star quintet

Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
6:11 PM2 days ago

Face to face

Last season Suns and Nets faced each other in a two-game series, the Phoenix Nets swept the series to beat the Brooklyn Nets both times, for this season they have already faced each other leaving the Suns as the winner, now the duel takes more relevance, since a victory for the visitors would give them the victory in the series for the second consecutive time.
6:06 PM2 days ago

Phoenix Suns to fight from the bottom

Phoenix Suns are slowly recovering from a negative streak that kept them in the lower part of the standings, although they can no longer match the record of the previous season, they can still fight in the top of the Western Conference, Suns were left with a thorn in their side after being eliminated in the Playoffs and being the favorite to reach the finals causing great disappointment among their fans, the beginning of the season was hopeful for the team, as they had maintained the base, Injuries diminished the team and they soon moved away from the first places, currently they are in fifth position with a record of 29-26, the conference is very close, because from one moment to another a team can go from Playoffs to Play-In, currently they have a streak of two consecutive victories and their last game was against Pistons, in a game that ended 100-116, against Nets they will have to give one of their best games to add the third consecutive victory.
6:01 PM2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets wants to be a leader

Nets continues to be a team that is giving something to talk about, the team had internal problems since last season and the departure of several people led to an improvement in the team, Nets could keep their two stars such as Durant and Irving at the beginning of the season after receiving multiple offers from big teams, now with the trade period open in the absence of an official announcement, Kyrie Irving will be part of Doncic's Dallas Mavericks and there are rumors that Suns would go all in for Durant, currently Nets are in a great position occupying the fourth place in the East with a 32-30 record, Nets do not have their place secured and a loss could hurt their place, the Brooklyn team beat Wizards and hopes to make it two in a row by beating Clippers this Monday.
Dueling Nets/Image:BrooklynNets
Dueling Nets/Image:BrooklynNets
5:56 PM2 days ago

Two greats face each other

The NBA is already halfway through the season and teams are beginning to see how to be better for the Playoffs, the top teams can not afford long losing streaks and that is why every game is more important, the duel between Suns and Nets will be one of the most entertaining in this day, as both occupy high positions in their conferences and do not want to have a loss that could cost them their position.
5:51 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Barclays Center at 7:30 pm ET.
