Highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets in NBA
Photo: NBA

11:28 PMa day ago

Thank you!

Thanks for listening and until next time!
11:27 PMa day ago

11:27 PMa day ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game.
11:26 PMa day ago

Q4 - 2'

Jack White hits the free throw and Nuggets add 140 points in the game.
11:23 PMa day ago

Q4 - 9'

Vlatko Cancar hits 2 point basket, Nuggets adds 120 points in the match and opens 40 points of difference.
11:22 PMa day ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
10:55 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 0'

The third quarter begins.
10:54 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 2'

Josh Minott scores two points and Timberwolves reach 70 points in the match.
10:53 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 5'

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits the 3-pointer and Nuggets add 100 points in the game.
10:51 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
10:25 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
10:25 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 4'

Jaden McDaniels scores two points, but Nuggets are still 25 points up on the scoreboard.
10:23 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 9'

Anthony Edwards scores two points and cuts the deficit to 21 points.
10:22 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
9:53 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
9:52 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 1'

Luka Garza hits both free throws and Minnesota reaches 17 points.
9:51 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 4'

Michael Porter Jr. dunks and Nuggets opens 15 points of lead.
9:45 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 8'

Match tied at 11 to 11.
9:12 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
8:07 PM2 days ago

8:06 PM2 days ago

8:04 PM2 days ago

6:00 PM2 days ago

How and where to watch the Timberwolves vs Nuggets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 PM2 days ago

What time is Nuggets vs Timberwolves match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Nuggets vs Timberwolves of 7th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

5:50 PM2 days ago

Jokic

5:45 PM2 days ago

Last games Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have dominated the series with four wins in the last five meetings, however, the last meeting between the two teams was earlier this year and Denver won by four points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 118-122 Denver Nuggets, season 2023

Denver Nuggets 111-124 Minnesota Timberwolves, season 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 136-130 Denver Nuggets, 2022 season

Denver Nuggets 115-130 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022 season

Minnesota Timberwolves 124-107 Denver Nuggets, 2021 season

5:40 PM2 days ago

Key player Minnesota Timberwolves

Every season Anthony Edwards looks better and better on the court and this season he has the best average of minutes and points scored, becoming a fundamental weapon on offense and could make the difference for his speed and cunning for this commitment.
5:35 PM2 days ago

Key player Denver Nuggets

Maybe he is not the most outstanding player individually, but he is always effective and reliable, especially in the recovery and offensive generation, so for this game we will have to have special emphasis on what Jamal Murray can do.
5:30 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Minnesota Timberwolves

5 Kyle Anderson, small forward; 3 Jaden McDaniel, small forward; 11 Naz Reid, center; 1 Anthony Edwards, point guard; 0 D'Angelo Russell, point guard.
5:25 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Denver Nuggets

15 Nikola Jokic, center; 5 Kentavious Caldwall-Pope, guard; 31 Vlatko Cancar, power forward; 1 Michael Porter Jr, small forward; 27 Jamal Murray, point guard.
5:20 PM2 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have improved this season and will go into their strength, the home court, where they have made the most of it and with the mission to raise their hand and say present before the league stops for the NBA All-Star Game.
5:15 PM2 days ago

Denver Nuggets

It seems that this season the team to beat, or at least that's how it looks in the NBA Western Conference, are the Denver Nuggets, who already have twice as many wins as losses and every week they look much better and do not take their foot off the accelerator. It is important to remember that they will have a "back and forth" against Minnesota in these days to measure forces.
5:10 PM2 days ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors followed shortly after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:05 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
