Highlights and points: OKC Thunder 133-130 LA Lakers in NBA 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:05 AMa day ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.

12:47 AMa day ago

End of the match

The game ends! There was not enough time for the Lakers to tie the game. The score remains with a difference of three, in favor of the Thunder.
12:42 AMa day ago

4 | 0:26

The end of the game is near. The Lakers are forced to score six points in a short time. 129-123.
12:37 AMa day ago

4 | 0:59

Lakers try to get closer. Seven points difference. 129-122.
12:35 AMa day ago

4 | 3:27

The Thunder's lead is maintained. 127-114.
12:32 AMa day ago

4 | 6:07

Three-pointer! Rui Hachimura scores for the Lakers. 118-110.
12:31 AMa day ago

4 | 7:00

Isaiah Joe and Josh Giddey increase the Thunder's lead. 118-106.
12:24 AMa day ago

4 | 8:40

The Thunder react and take seven points of difference. 113-106.
12:22 AMa day ago

4 | 9:34

GAME TIED! Rui Hachimura scores and the score is even. 106-106.
12:21 AMa day ago

4 | 9:55

Three-pointer! Russell Westbrook scores and the Lakers are two points away from a tie.
12:20 AMa day ago

4 | 10:32

Rui Hachimura scores and the Lakers are five points away from a tie still. 106-101.
12:18 AMa day ago

Fourth period begins

The match restarts. Last 12 minutes.
12:14 AMa day ago

End of the third period

The third period of the game ends with a moment to relive. It doesn't matter that the Thunder are winning now.
12:10 AMa day ago

3 | 0:10

LEBRON JAMES SCORES! HISTORIC MOMENT! LEBRON JAMES SURPASSES KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR! LEBRON JAMES IS THE NEW LEADING SCORER IN NBA HISTORY!
12:05 AMa day ago

3 | 1:06

Full timeout! LeBron James scored to bring the Lakers within five points. 102-97.
12:03 AMa day ago

3 | 2:29

Three-pointers! Troy Brown Jr. scored for the Lakers, but Isaiah Joe answered for the Thunders.
12:00 AMa day ago

3 | 4:10

¡Triple! Anota Isaiah Joe para los Thunder. 95-84.
11:59 PMa day ago

3 | 5:57

The Thunder take a 12-point lead again. 92-80.
11:57 PMa day ago

3 | 7:56

Three-pointer! LeBron James scores for the Lakers. 84-78.
11:56 PMa day ago

3 | 8:29

Three-pointer! LeBron James scores for the Lakers. 84-75.
11:56 PMa day ago

3 | 10:02

The Thunder continue to hold the lead. 80-68.
11:41 PMa day ago

Third period begins

The teams return from the break and the third period begins.
11:18 PM2 days ago

End of the second period

The second half of the game is over. The Thunder go to halftime with a 10-point difference over the Lakers. 76-66.
11:16 PM2 days ago

2 | 0:25

The Lakers cut the deficit to eight points, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams stretched it back out. 76-64.
11:10 PM2 days ago

2 | 2:25

The Thunder escaped and already have 15 points of difference in the scoreboard. 72-57.
11:03 PM2 days ago

2 | 4:39

The Thunder are already nine points ahead of the Lakers. 64-55.
11:01 PM2 days ago

2 | 5:42

¡Triple! Aparece de nuevo Mike Muscala y los Thunder estiran la ventaja. 57-53.
11:00 PM2 days ago

2 | 6:26

The Lakers had taken the lead thanks to LeBron James, but Mike Muscala put the Thunder back on top.
10:59 PM2 days ago

2 | 6:56

LeBron James scores to bring the Lakers within one point of tying. 52-51.
10:57 PM2 days ago

2 | 8:37

Three-pointer! Jalen Williams scores for the Thunder, who go ahead in the scoreboard. 48-45.
10:56 PM2 days ago

2 | 9:48

Three-pointer! Jalen Williams scores for the Thunder. 45-43.
10:50 PM2 days ago

2 | 10:05

The Lakers now have a five-point difference thanks to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. 45-40.
10:49 PM2 days ago

2 | 10:32

Three-pointer! Jaylin Williams scores for the Thunder, who hold the tie. 40-40.
10:48 PM2 days ago

2 | 11:10

Three-pointer! Lonnie Walker IV scores to tie the game at 37 points.
10:47 PM2 days ago

Second period begins

The match restarts at the Crypto.com Arena.
10:41 PM2 days ago

End of the first period

End of the first half! Partial victory for the Thunder. 36-34.
10:41 PM2 days ago

1 | 0:28

Three-pointer! Aaron Wiggins scores for the Thunder, who stretch the difference a little bit. 36-32.
10:40 PM2 days ago

1 | 1:07

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adelanta a los Thunder. 31-30.
10:38 PM2 days ago

1 | 2:00

¡Triple! Anota Russell Westbrook para los Lakers. 30-29.
10:37 PM2 days ago

1 | 3:13

In a matter of 25 seconds, the teams hit some three-point shots. The Lakers took more advantage and continue to win. 25-23.
10:35 PM2 days ago

1 | 4:36

Three-pointer! Mike Muscala scores for the Thunders. 19-18.
10:29 PM2 days ago

1 | 5:24

Timeout called by the Lakers, who still have a two-point lead on the scoreboard. 17-15.
10:22 PM2 days ago

1 | 7:03

Three-pointer! The King, LeBron James, appears to say present on the scoreboard. 14-11.
10:21 PM2 days ago

1 | 7:40

The Lakers take the lead on the scoreboard thanks to two free throws by Rui Hachimura and a double by Anthony Davis. 11-9.
10:20 PM2 days ago

1 | 9:15

Three-pointers! The Thunder score two three-point shots thanks to Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams. 9-7.
10:19 PM2 days ago

1 | 10:20

¡Triple! Anota Patrick Beverley para los Lakers. 5-3.
10:18 PM2 days ago

1 | 11:12

Three-pointer! The Thunder respond with a shot by Kenrich Williams.
10:14 PM2 days ago

1 | 11:37

Anthony Davis scores for the Lakers to open the scoring.
10:13 PM2 days ago

Match starts

The game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers is underway.
10:11 PM2 days ago

Moments before the start

Everything is now ready for the game to begin.
10:10 PM2 days ago

Referee Assignment

To be confirmed.
10:05 PM2 days ago

Injury report

Luguentz Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Chet Holmgren are the Oklahoma City Thunder players who will not be in this game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is the only player missing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

10:00 PM2 days ago

Last details

9:55 PM2 days ago

Starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

3- Anthony Davis

6- LeBron James

17- Dennis Schröder

21- Patrick Beverley

28- Rui Hachimura

9:50 PM2 days ago

Starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

6- Jaylin Williams

8- Jalen Williams

34- Kenrich Williams

9:45 PM2 days ago

Last five matches - Los Angeles Lakers

February 4: 131-126 vs Pelicans (Lost)

February 2: 111-112 vs Pacers (Won)

February 1: 123-129 vs Knicks (Won)

January 30: 121-104 vs Nets (Lost)

January 28: 124-121 vs Celtics (Lost)

9:40 PM2 days ago

Last five matches - Oklahoma City Thunder

February 6: 141-114 vs Warriors (Lost)

February 4: 153-121 vs Rockets (Won)

February 1: 112-106 vs Rockets (Lost)

January 30: 120-128 vs Warriors (Lost)

January 27: 112-100 vs Cavaliers (Won)

9:35 PM2 days ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams took place last April 8, 2022, when they met for the fourth time in the 201-22 season, which ended in a 120-101 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers.

9:30 PM2 days ago

Ready the protagonists

9:25 PM2 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
9:20 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:15 PM2 days ago

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:10 PM2 days ago

What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers of February 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

9:05 PM2 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers history

These two teams have met 301 times. The statistics favor the Los Angeles Lakers, who have emerged victorious 177 times, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have won 124 times.

In the regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 260 times. The statistics favor the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won 151 times, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have won 109 times.

9:00 PM2 days ago

Key player - Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of Anthony Davis stands out. The 29-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 27.1 points per game in 30 games played, with an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.

8:55 PM2 days ago

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 30.8 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 35.3 minutes played per game.

8:50 PM2 days ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

3- Anthony Davis

6- LeBron James

17- Dennis Schröder

21- Patrick Beverley

28- Rui Hachimura

8:45 PM2 days ago

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

6- Jaylin Williams

8- Jalen Williams

21- Aaron Wiggins

8:40 PM2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers come from being defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans and continue with a bad season. LeBron James' team has not been able to find a way to overcome its negative streak and try to have a chance to reach the playoffs.

Although there are many games left, the outlook is not encouraging. In the last 10 games they have five wins and five ties, so they must try to win not only in this game if they want to keep a minimum hope of saving the season.

They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a percentage of .493, after 25 wins and 29 losses.

8:35 PM2 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma CIty Thunder are coming from being defeated by the Golden State Warriors and missed an important chance to increase their chances of getting closer to the rivals that also want to get into the playoffs.

In the last 10 games they have five wins and five ties, so they must win to try to make up ground.

They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a percentage of .471, after 25 wins and 28 losses.

8:30 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
8:25 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo