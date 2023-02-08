Highlights and points: OKC Thunder 133-130 LA Lakers in NBA 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
End of the match
4 | 0:26
4 | 0:59
4 | 3:27
4 | 6:07
4 | 7:00
4 | 8:40
4 | 9:34
4 | 9:55
4 | 10:32
Fourth period begins
End of the third period
Amazing moment between Kareem and LeBron 🤝 pic.twitter.com/E2GvUCLy3B— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023
3 | 0:10
3 | 1:06
3 | 2:29
3 | 4:10
3 | 5:57
3 | 7:56
3 | 8:29
3 | 10:02
Third period begins
End of the second period
2 | 0:25
2 | 2:25
2 | 4:39
2 | 5:42
2 | 6:26
2 | 6:56
2 | 8:37
2 | 9:48
2 | 10:05
2 | 10:32
2 | 11:10
Second period begins
End of the first period
1 | 0:28
1 | 1:07
1 | 2:00
1 | 3:13
1 | 4:36
1 | 5:24
1 | 7:03
1 | 7:40
1 | 9:15
1 | 10:20
1 | 11:12
1 | 11:37
Match starts
Moments before the start
Referee Assignment
Injury report
Scotty Pippen Jr. is the only player missing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last details
Slow motion for you 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BDLDvM1LZs — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 8, 2023
tip-off coming soon 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TU3UizvF30— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2023
Starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
3- Anthony Davis
6- LeBron James
17- Dennis Schröder
21- Patrick Beverley
28- Rui Hachimura
First five @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/Q7Bnu2VZZj— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2023
Starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
6- Jaylin Williams
8- Jalen Williams
34- Kenrich Williams
Getting us started in LA 😎— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 8, 2023
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/k8oqcjIZoI
Last five matches - Los Angeles Lakers
February 2: 111-112 vs Pacers (Won)
February 1: 123-129 vs Knicks (Won)
January 30: 121-104 vs Nets (Lost)
January 28: 124-121 vs Celtics (Lost)
Last five matches - Oklahoma City Thunder
February 4: 153-121 vs Rockets (Won)
February 1: 112-106 vs Rockets (Lost)
January 30: 120-128 vs Warriors (Lost)
January 27: 112-100 vs Cavaliers (Won)
Most recent match between the two teams
Ready the protagonists
pic.twitter.com/ucwPka8DJb — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 8, 2023
He's Here. pic.twitter.com/9jwhZGGtra— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 7, 2023
Welcome back
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers of February 7th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 8) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers history
In the regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 260 times. The statistics favor the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won 151 times, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have won 109 times.
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers
In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of Anthony Davis stands out. The 29-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 27.1 points per game in 30 games played, with an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder
In Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 30.8 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 35.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
3- Anthony Davis
6- LeBron James
17- Dennis Schröder
21- Patrick Beverley
28- Rui Hachimura
Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
6- Jaylin Williams
8- Jalen Williams
21- Aaron Wiggins
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers come from being defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans and continue with a bad season. LeBron James' team has not been able to find a way to overcome its negative streak and try to have a chance to reach the playoffs.
Although there are many games left, the outlook is not encouraging. In the last 10 games they have five wins and five ties, so they must try to win not only in this game if they want to keep a minimum hope of saving the season.
They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a percentage of .493, after 25 wins and 29 losses.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma CIty Thunder are coming from being defeated by the Golden State Warriors and missed an important chance to increase their chances of getting closer to the rivals that also want to get into the playoffs.
In the last 10 games they have five wins and five ties, so they must win to try to make up ground.
They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a percentage of .471, after 25 wins and 28 losses.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.