Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from Moda Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match live on TV and online?
The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors?
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game on Fab 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (February 9th)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (February 9th)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Klay Thompson, the 32-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 42 points.
Key player in Portland Trail Blazers
One of the most outstanding players in Portland Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, the 32-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 30, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 118 points against 112 of Portland Trail Blazers.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Jordan Poole with 41, while the player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Damian Lillard with 34.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Jordan Poole with 41, while the player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Damian Lillard with 34.
History Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as of the last five games they have won five, while Portland Trail Blazers have won none, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golde State Warriors who have scored 595 points against 524 of Portland Trail Blazers.
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has had an acceptable performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as after playing 54 games, they managed to win 28 and lose 26.
Oklahoma City Thunder 120 - 128 Golden State Warriors
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 120 - 128 Golden State Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves 119 - 114 Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets 134 - 117 Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 119 - 113 Dallas Mavericks
Golden State Warriors 141 - 114 Oklahoma City Thunder
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 54 games, they have won 26 and lost 28.
Portland Trail Blazers 129 - 125 Atlanta Hawks
- Last five games
Portland Trail Blazers 129 - 125 Atlanta Hawks
Memphis Grizzlies 112 - 122 Portland Trail Blazers
Washington Wizards 116 - 124 Portland Trail Blazers
Chicago Bulls 129 - 121 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 108 - 127 Milwaukee Bucks
The match will be played at the Moda Center Stadium
The match between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will take place at the Moda Center Stadium in the city of Portland (United States), the stadium is where the Portland Trail Blazers Team plays its home games, was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazer vs Golden State Warriors game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.