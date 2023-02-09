Resume and Highlights: Detroit Pistons 85-113 Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA 2023
Image:VAVEL

9:54 PM13 hours ago

Resume

9:29 PM14 hours ago

9:18 PM14 hours ago

4Q 0.0

Game ends with victory for Cavaliers.
9:16 PM14 hours ago

4Q 33.1

Lopez scores a triple.
9:16 PM14 hours ago

4Q 01:18

Lopez scores for Cavs.
9:15 PM14 hours ago

4Q 01:35

Duren scores for Pistons.
9:15 PM14 hours ago

4Q 01:47

Wade adds for Cavaliers.
9:14 PM14 hours ago

4Q 02:04

Livers adds for Pistons.
9:07 PM14 hours ago

4Q 04:26

Livers scores a three-pointer.
9:07 PM14 hours ago

4Q 04:43

LeVert adds for Cavs.
9:06 PM14 hours ago

4Q 05:22

Okoro scores for Cavaliers.
9:03 PM14 hours ago

4Q 06:24

LeVert scores for Cavs.
9:01 PM14 hours ago

4Q 07:30

Ivey scores for Pistons.
8:53 PM14 hours ago

4Q 10:56

Mobley adds for Cavs.
8:50 PM15 hours ago

4Q 11:45

Wade adds for Cavs.
8:49 PM15 hours ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
8:46 PM15 hours ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
8:46 PM15 hours ago

3Q 10.1

Wade scores triple for Cavs.
8:44 PM15 hours ago

3Q 01:18

Neto adds triple for Cavs.
8:43 PM15 hours ago

3Q 02:07

Bey shoots and scores a triple.
8:39 PM15 hours ago

3Q 02:55

Osman scores for Cavs.
8:38 PM15 hours ago

3Q 03:14

Rubio scores for Cavs.
8:37 PM15 hours ago

3Q 03:35

Osman adds for Cavs.
8:35 PM15 hours ago

3Q 04:24

Bogdanovic scores for Pistons.
8:31 PM15 hours ago

3Q 06:03

Hayes adds triple.
8:28 PM15 hours ago

3Q 06:21

Allen scores for Cavs.
8:28 PM15 hours ago

3Q 06:57

LeVert adds for Cavs.
8:26 PM15 hours ago

3Q 07:22

LeVert scores for Cavs.
8:25 PM15 hours ago

3Q 07:42

Duren adds for Pistons.
8:22 PM15 hours ago

3Q 09:40

Stewart scores for Pistons.
8:21 PM15 hours ago

3Q 10:04

Duren adds for Pistons.
8:21 PM15 hours ago

3Q 10:49

Duren scores for Pistons.
8:19 PM15 hours ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:03 PM15 hours ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
8:02 PM15 hours ago

2Q 01:33

Ivey shoots and scores a triple.
8:01 PM15 hours ago

2Q 02:02

Allen scores for Cavs.
7:56 PM15 hours ago

2Q 03:36

Neto adds for Cavs.
7:55 PM15 hours ago

2Q 04:32

Ivey scores a triple.
7:54 PM15 hours ago

2Q 05:02

Bogdanovic scores for Pistons.
7:53 PM15 hours ago

2Q 05:23

Neto scores for Cavs.
7:47 PM16 hours ago

2Q 07:16

Bogdanovic scores for Pistons.
7:46 PM16 hours ago

2Q 07:54

Diallo scores for Pistons.
7:44 PM16 hours ago

2Q 08:31

Duren adds for Pistons.
7:43 PM16 hours ago

2Q 09:12

Diallo scores for Pistons.
7:42 PM16 hours ago

2Q 10:09

Allen scores for Cavs.
7:41 PM16 hours ago

2Q 10:35

Burks scores for Pistons.
7:40 PM16 hours ago

2Q 11:19

Rubio scores for Cavs.
7:39 PM16 hours ago

2Q 11:42

Bey scores for Pistons.
7:37 PM16 hours ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
7:36 PM16 hours ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
7:35 PM16 hours ago

1Q 01:01

Mobley scores for Cavs.
7:34 PM16 hours ago

1Q 01:34

Stevens scores for Cavs.
7:33 PM16 hours ago

1Q 02:00

Rubio scores for Cavs.
7:32 PM16 hours ago

1Q 03:07

Mobley scores for Cavs.
7:29 PM16 hours ago

1Q 03:24

Hayes scores for Pistons.
7:27 PM16 hours ago

1Q 04:22

Stewart scores for Pistons.
7:25 PM16 hours ago

1Q 05:31

Allen scores for Cavs.
7:24 PM16 hours ago

1Q 06:31

Mobley scores for Mavs.
7:23 PM16 hours ago

1Q 06:59

Okoro adds for Cavs.
7:22 PM16 hours ago

1Q 07:43

Stewart anota para Pistons.
7:21 PM16 hours ago

1Q 08:22

Duren scores for Pistons.
7:19 PM16 hours ago

1Q 09:22

Okoro shoots and scores a triple.
7:16 PM16 hours ago

1Q 09:44

Allen adds for Cavs.
7:15 PM16 hours ago

1Q 10:17

Allen scores for Cavs.
7:14 PM16 hours ago

1Q 10:52

Hayes scores for Pistons.
7:14 PM16 hours ago

1Q 11:07

Allen scores for Mavs.
7:13 PM16 hours ago

1Q 11:36

Mobley scores for Cavs.
7:12 PM16 hours ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
6:57 PM16 hours ago

Pistons starting five

This is how the visiting team comes out:
6:50 PM17 hours ago

Pistons already on site

This was the arrival of the visitor:
6:45 PM17 hours ago

Cavaliers starting five

This is how the home team comes out:
6:40 PM17 hours ago

Bogdanovic is the talk of the town

Bogdanovic has been the Pistons' top scorer, his level has been very consistent and this afternoon it is not known that he will see action, if not it would imply a hard casualty.
6:35 PM17 hours ago

Cavs are at home

Thus came the home team:
6:30 PM17 hours ago

Okoro man to watch

Okoro is having improvements in his last games and his accuracy is making him more and more dangerous, the player has hit 16 of the last 20 shots he has taken on the court, undoubtedly a great moment.
6:25 PM17 hours ago

Cavaliers for fourth in a row

Cavaliers have defeated Pistons in the first two games of the season, with this they accumulate three consecutive victories against Detroit, this afternoon could be one more victory, due to the great momentum of Cleveland.
6:20 PM17 hours ago

Pistons on their worst streak

Detroit Pistons is going through its worst streak in the NBA, the team has been defeated in four of the last five games and eight of ten, that is why it is positioned at the bottom of the conference and it seems that it will stay that way.
6:15 PM17 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, this afternoon a great show awaits us at Cavaliers' home. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:10 PM17 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:05 PM17 hours ago

Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:00 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this Cavaliers player

Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard. The player arrived from the Utah Jazz and has fit in with the right foot in Cavaliers, being one of the best in the team his demand is the maximum, currently averages: 26.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, undoubtedly is key for the team to be at the top of the conference.
5:55 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this Pistons player

Bojan Bogdanovic, forward. With 33 years old the player is one of the most experienced in the Pistons team, despite the bad season they have done, the player has had a good performance, currently averages 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, against one of the best teams in the East Detroit should give their best game.
5:50 PM18 hours ago

Cavaliers all-star roster

Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
5:45 PM18 hours ago

Pistons All-Star Team

Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart.
5:40 PM18 hours ago

Face to face

Last season Pistons and Cavaliers had a great four-game series, in the end there was no winner of the series when tied at two wins each, for this season they have already met twice and the Cavs have taken a 2-0 lead in the series, for Pistons in all or nothing not to lose the series in the third meeting.
5:35 PM18 hours ago

Cavaliers at a high level

The Cleveland Cavaliers are proving their worth as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, LeBron's departure no longer caused havoc and this because they have been in charge of adding to the team players with great skills that help the team despite being very young, the Cavs seem to have learned from the failure of the previous season, now in this new season the team is committed and currently occupy the fourth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34-22, One of the great news is that they have made their home a fortress having only 6 losses at home, only Bucks accumulates lesser amount with 5, it seems that this season the conference is being the best, having great teams disputing a place, any negative streak can greatly affect the teams, Cavaliers accumulates three consecutive victories, being against Wizards the last one in a score of 91-114.
5:30 PM18 hours ago

Pistons can't find their way

Detroit Pistons is going through a very gray period in the NBA, far away has been that team that left its mark in the NBA with a defined style that will no longer be repeated, the reality of Pistons is reduced to be in the last places without being able to fight the championship, a position that seems to accompany him until the end of this season, currently has a record of 14-41, having one more victory than Rockers prevents them from being the worst team in the NBA, Everything seems to indicate that it will be their fourth consecutive season without a qualifying position, the team suffers both at home and away, the future for the team should be much better than the current and there is not much to do, the team will arrive with two consecutive victories, the last one against Celtics by a score of 99-111, Cavaliers will be a very difficult opponent and it is very likely that they will add their third consecutive defeat.
Pistons prepare/Image: DetroitPistons
Pistons prepare/Image: DetroitPistons
5:25 PM18 hours ago

Uneven duel in the East

As the NBA mid-season passes, teams' chances are getting shorter and shorter in their Playoffs goal, it is at this point where there is still room to recover and turn things around, the duel between Pistons and Cavaliers is interesting because of the contrasting season they are going through, one of them remaining in the top spots and the other sinking to the bottom of the standings.
5:20 PM18 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 pm ET.
