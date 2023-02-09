Highlights: 76ers 99-106 Celtics in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers 99-106 Boston Celtics game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 0:54
The Celtics manage to put 6 points on the scoreboard and are close to winning.
4Q | 3:18
Celtics timeout, the difference is 3 points and the locals stop the game to make adjustments and avoid the somersault of the 76ers.
4Q | 5:27
Very even game by both teams, the victory could go to anyone and we will have a tight finish.
4Q | 9:35
Even match restart with both teams not allowing the difference to move.
4Q | 12:00
Start of the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with a difference of 5 for the Celtics.
3Q | 1:59
The Celtics begin to separate again and will go ahead to the last quarter.
Not here!
Jayson Tatum with the block to prevent the fall of his hoop:
N🚫 WAY pic.twitter.com/mTXNPmML47— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 9, 2023
3Q | 5:18
The Celtics try to separate, but little by little those from Philly get closer and put the game within 5 of difference.
3Q | 8:44
Jaylen Brown leaves the game with a head injury and will be reviewed.
Stepback!
Step back from James Harden to get the triple and bring the 76ers closer:
big stepper. pic.twitter.com/5dWGp9yo2O— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 9, 2023
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a 4 advantage for the Celtics.
2Q | 2:44
The 76ers wake up and cut the difference to 5 points, forcing the Celtics timeout.
2Q | 5:46
Advantage of 10 for the Celtics, the locals begin to take off quickly on the scoreboard.
2Q | 9:02
The Celtics continue to move away on the scoreboard and each time you take more of the lead.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 3 for the Celtics.
Long shot!
Blake Griffin with the 3 from distance to make the Celtics walk away:
Too much space for Blake 🏹 pic.twitter.com/RY6w5A2WFt— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 9, 2023
1Q | 3:26
The difference remains minimal on the court and the two teams fail to separate.
1Q | 6:08
6-0 run for the 76ers to take advantage and force the requested time.
1Q | 8:45
An even start between both squads, the difference is minimal and the two teams fail to separate.
1Q | 12:00
Start the game at the TD Garden.
Celtics lineup!
These are the 5 that the Celtics start for today's game:
tonight's starters ⤵️@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/cdHjmiPewh— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 9, 2023
76ers lineup!
These are the 76ers headlines for today's game:
tonight's starting five:— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 9, 2023
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias31
🔔 @JoelEmbiid
🔔 @DeAnthonyMelton
🔔 @JHarden13
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/2SvJ3wVbnW
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Referees
David Guthrie (#16), Nick Buchert (#3) and Nate Green (#65) are the refereeing third designated for the game between the 76ers and Celtics, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The 76ers are here!
The Philadelphia team arrived at the TD Garden for today's game:
new england ensembles. @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/BR8Ix8crGM— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 8, 2023
The Celtics appeared!
Those from Boston are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
Getting set for a big battle in the East ☘️ pic.twitter.com/PSiNsNzevB— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the 76ers and Celtics saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Boston won with a score of 117-126 Jayson Tatum was the player of the game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the 76ers vs. Celtics game at TD Garden. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the 76ers vs Celtics live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the 76ers vs Celtics game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, has taken over and will lead the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in first place in the Western Conference with 37 wins and 16 losses.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center appears as the top figure of the Sixers, after finishing last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the voting, however, that will be one of his goals for the coming season. He will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and with the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work defensively and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers arrive?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had many problems with the roster last season, due to the non-participation of Ben Simmons, the injuries of important players, making all the responsibility fall on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until they climbed to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, sharp at 7:30 p.m.