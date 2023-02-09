Highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves 143-118 Utah Jazz in NBA
Photo: Disclosure/Utah Jazz

HOW WAS IT?

With the result, the Wolves reached 30 wins, while the Jazz lost for the 29th time.
END OF THE GAME

Jazz 118-143 Wolves.
1'

Jazz with four points with Kessler and Horton-Tucker.
2'

Teams with reserves on court. Edwards is the top scorer with 31 points.
4'

Wolves with three ball with Garza and lead rises to 31 points.
7'

Wolves manage advantage in the last period.
9'

Jazz starts the fourth quarter better and drops to 24 points.
END OF THIRD PERIOD

Jazz 88-117 Wolves.
3'

The two teams exchanged points in the final stretch of the third period.
5'

Wolves are opening up the lead and reaching 27 points right now. Jazz in trouble.
8'

Wolves opens up a 20-point lead at this point after Prince's three-pointer.
10'

Jazz returns from the break and takes the lead in the third period.
BREAK

Jazz 67-77 Wolves.
1'

very offensive game. Jazz with a sequence of eight points, but Wolves finish with five in a row, reaching 44 in the second period only.
3'

Teams exchanged points in the final stretch of the first half. Collin Sexton is the game's leading scorer with 17.
4'

Jazz with a sequence of eight points, reduces the disadvantage to 11 points.
9'

Teams trade points at the start of the second period. In just over three points, 22 have already been noted.
10'

Wolves start with eight quick points and open up an eight-point lead on the overall score.
END OF FIRST PERIOD

Jazz 31-33 Wolves.
2'

Wolves with five points in the final stretch, but Clarkson hits the perimeter shot and leaves the game balanced again.
4'

Utah Jazz with six-point streak, tie the game in the final stretch of the first period.
7'

Wolves with a slight four-point lead at the start.
9'

The two teams start by exchanging points and offenses.
GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
UNDERSTAND THE TRIPLE SWITCH

 
  • The Los Angeles Lakers receive:

D'Angelo Russell

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt

  • The Utah Jazz receive:

Russell Westbrook

2027 Lakers 1st Round Draft Pick (Protected)

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves receive:

Mike Conley

draft picks.

D'ANGELO RUSSELL TRAPPED TO THE LAKERS

8:27 PM15 hours ago

Speak up, Chris Finch!

"It's good for him to get back into the mentality of being around the team, starting to get into the rhythm of what he is," said Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. "Having him around is great."
Speak up, Hardy!

"They hurt us on the offensive glass, came out in transition and started to feel good about themselves," said Hardy, whose team snapped a 15-point lead. "Basketball is a very momentum-based game. ... There's clearly an emotional aspect to an NBA game, and I thought they clearly capitalized on momentum."
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz

Don't miss a detail Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Look at him!

  the Utah Jazz's leading scorer of the season. The player has an average of 24.8 points per game and was called to the All-Star Game.
Probable Utah Jazz!

PG - Mike Conley

SG - Malik Beasley

SF - Jordan Clarkson

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Walker Kessier.
How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

The  Utah Jazz has a negative season campaign, with 28 losses and 27 wins. The team started the NBA very well, but dropped in performance and is now ranked 10° Western Conference placement.
Look at him!

  the Timberwolves' top scorer of the season. The point guard averages 24.7 points per game.
Probable Minnesota Timberwolves!

PG - D'Angelo Russell

SG - Anthony Edwards

SF - Kyle Anderson

PF - Jaden McDaniels

C - Rudy Gobert.
How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a positive campaign this season, with 29 wins and 27 losses. The team won the last clash and ended a possible bad streak.
NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.,

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
The game will be played at EnergySolutions Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz game will be played at EnergySolutions Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
