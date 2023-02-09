Highlights: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets in NBA
Photo: NBA

11:01 PM12 hours ago

11:00 PM12 hours ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game.
10:59 PM12 hours ago

Q4 - 1"

In the last second, De'Aaron Fox hits 3 free throw points, Kings turns the game around again and wins the game with 2 points of advantage.
10:58 PM12 hours ago

Q4 - 6'

De'Aaron Fox scores two points and Kings turn the game around.
10:56 PM12 hours ago

Q4 - 8'

Rockets in front with 112 points.
10:55 PM12 hours ago

Q4 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
10:03 PM13 hours ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
10:02 PM13 hours ago

Q3 - 2'

Match tied at 91 to 91.
10:02 PM13 hours ago

Q3 - 4'

Rockets turns the match and opens 4 points of advantage.
10:00 PM13 hours ago

Q3 - 9'

De'Aaron Fox hits a field goal and Kings turn the game around again.
9:59 PM13 hours ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
9:27 PM14 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
9:26 PM14 hours ago

Q2 - 1'

Alperen Sengun hits a 2-point basket and the Rockets take the lead on the scoreboard.
9:23 PM14 hours ago

Q2 - 4'

After Kevin Huerter's 2-point basket, Kings turn the match around.
9:22 PM14 hours ago

Q2 - 7'

Keegan Murray hits a 2-pointer and cuts the Kings deficit to 2 points.
8:55 PM14 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
8:55 PM14 hours ago

Q1 - 1'

Jae'Sean hits the free throw and opens a 9-point lead for the Rockets.
8:52 PM14 hours ago

Q1 - 5'

Davion Mitchell hits a 2-pointer and the game is tied.
8:12 PM15 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
7:11 PM16 hours ago

7:10 PM16 hours ago

7:09 PM16 hours ago

4:00 PM19 hours ago

3:50 PM20 hours ago

Kings

3:45 PM20 hours ago

Look at him!

  Jalen Green, the Rockets' leading scorer of the season. The player averages 21.5 points per game.
3:40 PM20 hours ago

Probable Houston Rockets!

PG - Jalen Green

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Eric Gordon

PF - Jabari Smith

C - Alperen Sengun.
3:35 PM20 hours ago

Look at him!

De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' leading scorer of the season. The point guard averages 24.3 points per game.
3:30 PM20 hours ago

Probable Sacramento Kings

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.
3:25 PM20 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings comes to the duel with a positive campaign of 29 wins and 22 losses, being in third place in the Western Conference.
3:20 PM20 hours ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:15 PM20 hours ago

The game will be played at Toyota Center

The Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets game will be played at Toyota Center, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
3:10 PM20 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Sacramento Kings vs Houston RocketsLive Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
