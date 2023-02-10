Highlights: Suns 107-116 Hawks in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 Phoenix Suns game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 1:50
Difference of 17 for the Hawks and the game is resolved, it will be the 28th victory of the season for Atlanta.
4Q | 4:17
Timeout Suns, it seems that it will be all because of the Phoenix headlines, we will have a victory for Atlanta.
4Q | 8:05
The Suns press in order to seek to cut the difference in one last opportunity, but the Hawks do not give up space.
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with an advantage of 18 for the Hawks.
3Q | 1:53
Suns 6-0 run to force the time requested by the locals.
3Q | 4:55
Advantage of 18, the good work of the Suns at the end of the first quarter is erased and defeat is close.
Top plays!
Fierce restart of Trae Young with a pair of triples and a steal to make the Hawks increase the difference:
Trae 3— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2023
Trae 3
Trae Steal & John Dunk
❄️❄️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ApkGnAXmQE
3Q | 8:33
The Hawks continue to sweep the score and pull away quickly.
3Q |12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into halftime with a 9 lead for the Hawks.
2Q | 2:31
Difference of 10 for the Hawks, Trae Young leads the local offense with 11 points.
2Q | 4:53
Little of the Suns, those of Atlanta dominate the game and will go to the break with a comfortable advantage.
2Q | 7:50
Very little for the Suns in this game, the loss of several starters has been difficult for the team.
From deep!
Damion Lee with the triple to bring the Suns closer on the scoreboard:
D L33 from distance. pic.twitter.com/J2JWFa4Pv8— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 10, 2023
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 14 for the Hawks.
1Q | 2:30
Advantage of 10 for the Hawks who slow down the game to make adjustments and be able to better handle the difference.
Showtime!
Spectacular dunk by John Collins for the Hawks to stay ahead on the scoreboard:
THE BAPTIST pic.twitter.com/6tESAmzIO0— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2023
1Q | 5:29
The Hawks are away by 7 and little by little they begin to take the lead of the game.
1Q | 8:32
Good start for the Hawks who manage to take advantage of 5 and are already moving away on the scoreboard.
1Q | 12:00
Tip off the game at State Farm Arena.
Hawks lineup!
Here are the Hawks' headlines for tonight's game:
Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Thursday.— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 10, 2023
Suns lineup!
These are the 5 that the Suns start for today's game:
Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Damion Lee, Craig, Landale, Ayton on Thursday.— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 10, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Hawks: Aaron Holiday and Saddiq Bey
Suns: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and TJ Warren
Referees
Pat Fraher (#26), Kevin Cutler (#34) and Cheryl Flores (#91) are the designated referees for the game between the Suns and Hawks, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
New player!
The transfer market explote with the arrival of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, as confirmed by the team:
KEVIN DURANT IS A PHOENIX SUN. pic.twitter.com/VpMelG9Hoc— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 9, 2023
The Hawks appeared!
The Atlanta team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
All smiles to be back at the crib 😄#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA #ad pic.twitter.com/HngZVNprkU— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 9, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Suns and Hawks saw each other was during this regular season when Atlanta won at home by a score of 128-102. Trae Young was the player of the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Suns vs. Hawks game at State Farm Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Suns vs Hawks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Suns vs Hawks game in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns start a new season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project. The objective of this season for the Booker-Paul-Ayton trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks get here?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks ended a 43-win, 39-loss streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The State Farm Arena located in the city of Phoenix will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the State Farm Arena, at 7:30 p.m.