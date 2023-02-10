Points and Highlights Orlando Magic 115-104 Denver Nuggets on NBA
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

9:21 PM14 hours ago

Thank you, fans!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Orlando Magic 115-104 Denver Nuggets today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports right here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
9:19 PM14 hours ago

END OF GAME!

Orlando Magic win 115 - 104 over the Denver Nuggets.
8:59 PM14 hours ago

4Q - 100 points!!

And finally Orlando Magic reach 100! (105 - 88).
8:54 PM14 hours ago

ORLANDO ALMOST 100!

4Q the team is very close to triple digits and the gap is 03 points (97-86).
8:44 PM15 hours ago

End of 3Q

Orlando goes into the final period with another three-point lead.
8:26 PM15 hours ago

3Q - 10:47

Orlando Magic are in! Team scored 5 early in the third quarter and Denver Nuggets come out on top (74-60).
8:16 PM15 hours ago

Best players!!

Team Orlando's Cole Anthony and Aaron Gordon are the top scorers in this match.
8:08 PM15 hours ago

Interval

Orlando continued scoring in the second quarter with over 55 points: 65-55.
7:55 PM15 hours ago

2Q - 7-15

Second quarter and Orlando keeps its lead: 52-38.
7:43 PM16 hours ago

END OF 1Q!!!

Orlando ends the first quarter winning 31-26.
7:39 PM16 hours ago

Tied!

the teams are tied! (26-26)
7:23 PM16 hours ago

1Q- 8:42

Danver Nuggets are leading in the first half by 15 points (7-15).
7:10 PM16 hours ago

Started!!

And the game begins with the teams on the court!
6:50 PM17 hours ago

Denver Nuggets lineup

Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-pope
Michael Porter Jr
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
6:47 PM17 hours ago

Orlando magic lineup

Markelle fultz
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Wendell Carter Jr
6:39 PM17 hours ago

Last match

Playing in front of their home crowd in Colorado, the Denver team took no notice of the Wolves and scored a 146-112 victory last Tuesday night. The Nuggets had a great performance, shooting 62.4% from the field and 48.4% from three-point range. with 30 points and five rebounds, Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic, responsible for a triple-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists, and Aaron Gordon, who helped with 24 points, three rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. The Denver Nuggets arrive with Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji as doubts for Thursday's duel.
6:24 PM17 hours ago

Denver Nuggets

Michael Malone's Nuggets, meanwhile, lead the West with a solid 38-17 campaign. They have won six of their last ten games, including most recently against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
 
6:20 PM17 hours ago

Last match

Playing at home last Tuesday night, the Magic were outscored 102 to 98, hitting 46.8% of their shots from the field and shooting only 24% from three-point range. The biggest individual highlights for Orlando were Markelle Fultz, with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists, Franz Wagner, with 18 points, two rebounds and four assists, and freshman Paolo Banchero, responsible for 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Orlando Magic arrive without Mo Bamba and with Gary Harris as a doubt.
6:15 PM17 hours ago

Orlando Magic

Coach Jamahl Mosley's Magic remain among the three worst-placed teams in the East, with a campaign of only 22 wins and 33 losses. The Florida franchise continues to experience ups and downs, with five wins and five losses in the last ten games, and lost the most recent one to the New York Knicks.
6:10 PM17 hours ago

1 Hour

1 hour until the game starts!
6:05 PM17 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets game on TV and in real time?

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

NBA East-West Conference round

Date: 08 February 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Broadcast: NBA League Pass

6:00 PM17 hours ago

When is the Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Orlando Magic x Denver Nuggets will start at 8 pm (ET), being played at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, valid for the round of the NBA. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
5:55 PM17 hours ago

Record:

In total, the teams have met on 68 occasions in the NBA. Most of the victories have gone to the Denver Nuggets. The Denver team won 35 meetings, and lost 33 to the Orlando Magic. The most recent matchup ended with the Nuggets winning 119-116 on January 15, 2023. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five games, four have ended in favor of the Denver team.
Teams' backgrounds

 

5:50 PM18 hours ago

How the NBA standings work


Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

5:45 PM18 hours ago

Denver Nuggets

 

The lone leader in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are coming off an NBA regular season win to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Denver Nuggets, in 55 games, have won 38 times and lost another 17.

5:40 PM18 hours ago

Orlando Magic

 

The Orlando Magic are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The team comes into the game with a negative streak: the team lost the last game it played, against the Knicks. The Magic have 22 wins and 33 losses in 55 games played.

5:35 PM18 hours ago

NBA:

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:30 PM18 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

5:25 PM18 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets match is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The Orlando Magic vs. the Denver Nuggets kick off at 8 p.m. ET at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

5:20 PM18 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets live game

Hello basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Orlando Magic x Denver Nuggets. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Orlando Magic have a terrible campaign in the East, being the current thirteenth place, with a total of only 22 wins and 33 losses. The team is only behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Nets, Cavaliers, Heat, Knicks, Hawks, Bulls, Pacers, Raptors and Wizards in the conference. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets are in an excellent phase and are the leader in the Western Conference, and are already practically guaranteed in the playoffs. The team has a very good season with 38 wins and 17 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 8 pm ET, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA