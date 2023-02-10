Points and Highlights: Chicago Bulls 105-116 Brooklyn Nets in NBA 2023
10:08 PM13 hours ago

Summary

10:02 PM13 hours ago

Thanks for joining us in this game.

10:01 PM13 hours ago

End of the game

The last quarter ends, the Brooklyn Nets are left with the victory.
9:45 PM14 hours ago

4Q | 1:06

The Chicago Bulls make one last effort, the difference drops to 9 points and they want to tie the game in the last seconds.
9:38 PM14 hours ago

4Q | 3:12

The Brooklyn Nets are still up on the scoreboard, everything indicates that they will win.
9:37 PM14 hours ago

Great play by the Chicago Bulls

9:36 PM14 hours ago

4Q | 6:02

The Brooklyn Nets play better in the final minutes and are up 10 points.
9:20 PM14 hours ago

4Q | 9:09

The game is very even, it is tied and the last minutes will define the winner.
9:18 PM14 hours ago

4Q | 12:00

The fourth quarter begins, Chicago Bulls 84-79 Brooklyn Nets.
9:13 PM14 hours ago

3Q

The third quarter ends, the Bulls win by 5 points, an excellent quarter by Coby White who gets 6 points off the bench.
9:08 PM14 hours ago

3Q | 3:18

The game is tied again, all the lead the Brooklyn Nets got in the first half is gone.
9:07 PM14 hours ago

Great play by the Brooklyn Nets

9:02 PM14 hours ago

3Q | 6:05

The Brooklyn Nets dominate this quarter, winning by 9 points and wanting to have a double digit lead.
9:01 PM14 hours ago

3Q | 9:08

Chicago Bulls calls time out to organize their defense, they lose by 11 points.
9:00 PM14 hours ago

3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins, Chicago Bulls 50-53 Brooklyn Nets.
8:39 PM15 hours ago

2Q

The second quarter ends, the Nets win by 3 points, an excellent first half by Joe Harris with 18 points and 6/7 3-point shots.
8:37 PM15 hours ago

2Q | 1:44

Joe Harris and Ben Simmons lead the Brooklyn Nets offense, they lose by 4 points and want to tie the game before halftime.
8:35 PM15 hours ago

Great play by the Chicago Bulls

8:34 PM15 hours ago

2Q | 5:37

The Chicago Bulls bench increases their team's lead, wins by 8 points and forces the Brooklyn Nets to call a timeout.
8:33 PM15 hours ago

2C | 8:18

The Brooklyn Nets start the second quarter very well, playing long positions and attacking the basket.
8:14 PM15 hours ago

2Q | 12:00

The second quarter begins, Chicago Bulls 26-19 Brooklyn Nets.
8:00 PM15 hours ago

1Q

The first quarter ends, the Bulls take a 7-point lead and we must highlight the good first quarter of Zach LaVine with 12 points and 1 assist.
7:57 PM15 hours ago

1C | 3:21

Both teams play very evenly at the beginning of the first quarter, neither dominates and the Brooklyn Nets win by 2 points.
7:55 PM15 hours ago

Great play by the Brooklyn Nets

7:55 PM15 hours ago

1Q | 5:28

The game is tied, so far there have been few points and either team could lead in the first quarter.
7:47 PM16 hours ago

1Q | 9:14

The Chicago Bulls use their first timeout, the game is tied, and they want to adjust their defense.
7:46 PM16 hours ago

1Q | 12:00

The game begins, the Brooklyn Nets win the jump.
7:20 PM16 hours ago

Chicago Bulls lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
7:14 PM16 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
7:09 PM16 hours ago

Injury report

The injuries for this match are as follows:

Chicago Bulls: Javonte Green (out).

Brooklyn Nets: Seth Curry (out), Mikal Bridges (out), Cameron Johnson (out), and Nic Claxton (out).

7:04 PM16 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Scott Foster (#48).
Referee: Eric Dalen (#37).
Referee: Andy Nagy (#83).
Reproduction center: Michael Smith and Dedric Taylor.

6:59 PM16 hours ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
ESPN
6:54 PM16 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on January 4, 2023 at the United Center, in that game the Chicago Bulls won 121-112. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
6:49 PM17 hours ago

History between both teams

Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets met a total of 3 times during the 2021-2022 regular season, with the Brooklyn Nets winning once and the Chicago Bulls winning twice.
6:44 PM17 hours ago

Arrival Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
6:39 PM17 hours ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour before the Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets game kicks off at the Barclays Center. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
6:34 PM17 hours ago

Follow here Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA regular season.
6:29 PM17 hours ago

What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA 2023?

This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets of February 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.

6:24 PM17 hours ago

Chicago Bulls Last Lineup

The last five of Chicago Bulls:
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine.
6:19 PM17 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets Last Lineup

Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Cam Thomas, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.
6:14 PM17 hours ago

Chicago Bulls Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
6:09 PM17 hours ago

Chicago Bulls in the tournament

The Chicago Bulls have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 26 wins and 28 losses, they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and this year they are looking to enter the postseason again. Their last game was on February 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Chicago Bulls lost 104-89 at FedExForum, earning their twenty-eighth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
6:04 PM17 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key to assisting, he is considered one of the best players on the team and he averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
5:59 PM17 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets in the tournament

The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 32 wins and 22 losses, establishing themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on February 7 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 116-112 at the Barclays Center and thus the Brooklyn Nets got their twenty-second loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
5:54 PM17 hours ago

The stadium

The Barclays Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in Brooklyn, New York. Since September 21, 2012, it has been the home of the Brooklyn Nets and has a capacity of 17,732 spectators.
Wikipedia
5:49 PM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2023: Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
