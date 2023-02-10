Points and Highlights: Chicago Bulls 105-116 Brooklyn Nets in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thanks for joining us in this game.
End of the game
4Q | 1:06
4Q | 3:12
Great play by the Chicago Bulls
Step back on 'em Zach! 😤@ZachLaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/lbyfFzPEq4 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 10, 2023
4Q | 6:02
4Q | 9:09
4Q | 12:00
3Q
3Q | 3:18
Great play by the Brooklyn Nets
THROW IT DOWN @doefinney_10 pic.twitter.com/Csx5L6BPqM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 10, 2023
3Q | 6:05
3Q | 9:08
3Q | 12:00
2Q
2Q | 1:44
Great play by the Chicago Bulls
Flight 8 in attack mode! ✈️@ZachLaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/GCGHohlkMp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 10, 2023
2Q | 5:37
2C | 8:18
2Q | 12:00
1Q
1C | 3:21
Great play by the Brooklyn Nets
First Nets points for @doefinney_10 ✅ pic.twitter.com/rKXOYGHNiG — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 10, 2023
1Q | 5:28
1Q | 9:14
1Q | 12:00
Chicago Bulls lineup
Our starting 5️⃣ tonight vs. the Nets.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/sMUfmnGfeC— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 10, 2023
Brooklyn Nets lineup
Starting 5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XceCcmNT5d— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 10, 2023
Injury report
Chicago Bulls: Javonte Green (out).
Brooklyn Nets: Seth Curry (out), Mikal Bridges (out), Cameron Johnson (out), and Nic Claxton (out).
Referees
Crew Chief: Scott Foster (#48).
Referee: Eric Dalen (#37).
Referee: Andy Nagy (#83).
Reproduction center: Michael Smith and Dedric Taylor.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Chicago Bulls
📍 New York pic.twitter.com/nE05GjVHos— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 9, 2023
Welcome!
Follow here Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA 2023?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Chicago Bulls Last Lineup
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine.
Brooklyn Nets Last Lineup
Cam Thomas, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.