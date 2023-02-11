Highlights: New York Knicks 108-119 Philadelphia 76ers in NBA
How it looks

The Philadelphia 76ers are back to winning ways after two straight stumbles. Overall, they are 35 wins in 54 games and losing 19 of those games in the Eastern Conference. With this record, the 76ers are in third place. 

The New York Knicks are seventh, inside the play-in qualification zone. The New York Knicks put an end to two straight wins. In 57 games played, the Knicks accumulate 30 wins and 27 losses in the Eastern Conference.

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
Q4 - 1:36

Embiid is the game's top scorer and reaches 35 points after two baskets, including one free throw. The home team increases the difference to eight
Q4 - 5:17

Momentum is for mistakes. No one can put it on the platter. So far, 76ers have three ahead of the opponent
Q4 - 9:41

Harden turns in favor of the 76ers and, with Maxey's basket, the home team reaches 100 points
Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 93-92
Q3 - 1:24

Randle, second highest scorer of the game, next to Jalen Brunson, gets a 3-pointer from Quickley. Knicks back in front
Q3 - 3:21

Embiid has good streak and turns around for the 76ers, who lead 87-86
Q3 - 5:23

Maxey notes 3 points. Now, 76ers fall five points behind Knicks
Q3 - 7:39

Embiid contributes an assist and scores two points soon after, bringing the gap down to eight
Q3 - 9:23

Knicks maintain volume of play. Barrett scores his 14th point by converting free throws
Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 65-59
Q2 - 00:32

With the conversion of 2 of 2 free throws, Embiid shortens it to seven
Q2 - 2:00

Knicks manage to control the game and keep the lead
Q2 - 6:25

Led by Quickley and Barrett , Knicks open good lead, with 12 ahead
Q2 - 9:14

76ers get back on top, leaving it at 38-38, but Barrett tries to put the Knicks ahead with a 3 throw
Q2 - 10:34

So far, 76ers is the only one who has managed to put in the tray. Shake Milton converted both free throws and even assisted Niang to score on a jump shot
Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 36-28
Q1 - 2:28

Maxey hits 2 of 2 free throws after foul by Randle
Q1 - 4:00

A timeout did the 76ers good. The team managed to react and the difference is back to five
Q1 - 7:17

New York put together a 10-point sequence, reaching 20 against 7 for the home team, which was forced to stop the game to organize
Q1 - 9:41

Knicks start with good rhythm and, with Randle's basket, open a five-point lead over the 76ers
LET'S GO

LET'S GO
Knicks lineup

RJ Barrett

Randle

Jericho Sims

Grimes

Jalen Brunson

76ers lineup

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Embiid

De’Anthony Melton

Harden

That moment with the fans

6:17 PM13 hours ago

Teams numbers

6:13 PM13 hours ago

Speak up, Harden!

"It's part of the business. I mean, it happens every year. I think as a professional you have to go out there and do your job to the best of your ability and whatever happens. Some things you really can't control."
Speak up, Doc Rivers!

"I thought our defensive discipline all night was bad. Our offensive movement was bad. And I think when you play that way, you should probably lose the game."
Speak up, Tom Thibodeau!

"I thought Julius and Jalen set the tone in the fourth quarter. The way we closed - big rebounds, physicality, hectic play."
Speak up, Jalen Brunson!

"As professionals, our job is to show every day and play basketball and let the front office handle all these situations. But I love my teammates, knowing these guys. They welcomed the guys who were here before me. The relationships made these last few months have been special, so I love these guys."
How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers of 10th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Knicks' situation

Tom Thibodeau will not have Mitchell Robinson, with a finger injury, at his disposal.
76ers' situation

Doc Rivers does not have any casualties for the confrontation.
Knicks

The New York Knicks are in seventh place, inside the play-in qualification zone. After the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks are coming off two straight wins. In 56 games played, the Knicks accumulate 30 wins and 26 losses in the Eastern Conference.
76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off two straight losses. Overall, they are 34 wins in 53 games and losing 19 of those games in the Eastern Conference. With this record, the 76ers are in third place.
How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Eye on the game

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers live this Friday (10), at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
