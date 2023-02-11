Summary and baskets of Utah Jazz 122-116 Toronto Raptors in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE GAME: UTAH JAZZ WIN IN TORONTO
Q4 00:30
30 seconds to go and timeout on the court, the Jazz with a three-point lead
Q4 1:14
Scottie Barnes' basket and the Raptors down by one;
Q4 2:34
Collin Sexton scores 2+1 to tie the game
This was Gary Trent's dunk
Q4 3:39
Talen Horton scores, the Jazz within six and forces the Raptors to stop the game;
Q4 4:38
The Jazz don't give up, Lauri Markkanen scores and they are already within 10 points
Q4 6:18
Chris Boucher's dunk for the Raptors to extend the lead;
Q4 8:09
+9 Toronto Raptors after Scottie Barnes' basket that forces the opponent to call a timeout.
Q4 9:51
Simone Fontecchio makes both free throws as Jazz pull within eight points
Q4 11:39
Rudy Gay has scored the first basket of the last quarter;
Q3 00:00
The third quarter is over and the Toronto Raptors leave with a 13-point lead;
Q3 2:03
Rudy Gay scores both free throws but the Jazz are down by 12 points;
This was Lauri Markkanen's basket.
Q3 4:22
Jakob Poeltl scores; and again the Raptors extend the lead to eight points.
Q3 5:45
Lauri Markkane's three-pointer to close the gap to five points
Q3 6:55
Gary Trent scores and the Raptors are up +6
Q3 7:26
Fred VanVleet's three-pointer and a six-point Raptors lead
Q3 9:10
Walker Kessler's dunk and the Jazz within three points;
Q3 11:43
The third quarter begins with Precious Achiuwa's dunk.
Q2 00:00
First two quarters end with Pascal Siakam's basket, three up Toronto Raptors
Q2 1:27
Walker Kessler's basket that leaves the Jazz just three points behind;
Q2 3:03
Gary Tren the triple failed;
This basket by Lauri Markkanen closed the first quarterLauri Markkanen
Q2 5:59
Thaddeus Young's layup and +7 for the Raptors;
Q2 7:11
Pascal Siakam basket and the Raptors with a nine-point lead
Q2 8:59
Chris Boucher's basket and leaves the Raptors with an eight-point lead;
Q2 9:56
Rudy Gay's basket for the Jazz to cut the lead;
Q2 11:07
Triple by Pascal Siakam and the Raptors with a +7
Q2 11:20
Lauri Markkanen scores the first basket of the second quarter;
Q1 00:00
The first quarter of the game ends with Lauri Markkanen's basket.
Q1 00:51
Rudy Gay's dunk brings the Jazz within seven
Q1 2:51
Lauri Markkanen's three-pointer brings the Jazz within eight points;
Q1 4:09
Timeout requested by the Toronto Raptors
Q1 5:32
Ochai Agbaji's three-pointer to bring the Jazz within six points;
Here is the mate of Precious Achiuwa
Q1 7:44
Fred VanVleet's triple and the Raptors are already 11 points up in the scoreboard
Q1 9:59
Second three-pointer for the Raptors, this time scored by Pascal Siakam
Q1 11:29
The game starts with a three-pointer by Precious Achiuwa.
All set
Players listen to their coaches' final instructions before the start of the game;
Utah Jazz roster
Agbaji, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton and Olynyk
Toronto Raptors roster
They start with Vanvleet, Trent Jr, Barnes, Siakam and Achiuwa.
Utah Jazz as a visitor
While the Utah Jazz's numbers are not good at all, they have won only nine games out of the 26 they have played away from home. In addition, they have won only two of their last eight away games.
Toronto Raptors at home
They have played 28 home games and have won 16 and lost 12 of them. In addition, they have won their last two home games;
Jakob Pöltl returns to Toronto Raptors
The 27-year old Austrian player has been traded from the San Antonio Spurs.
Damian Jones, new Utah Jazz player
The 27-year-old arrives from the Los Angeles Lakers.
1 hour
In 1 hour the game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned for coverage of the Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors in the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Scotibiakan Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute online coverage.
Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors online and NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player on the Toronto Raptors.
Pascal Siakam, a 28-year-old power forward who averages 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Cameroonian was the best of the game in the Raptors' final game with 37 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, which also served to give his team the victory.
Watch out for this player in Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen has been averaging 24.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season. He was the best of his team in the last game against the Raptors where he contributed to the victory with 28 points, 13 rebounds and one assist.
How are the Toronto Raptors coming along?
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have won three in a row. Right now they are at the top of the Eastern Conference with 26 wins and 30 losses. While they occupy the last position in the Atlantic Division, they are in the bottom of the standings;
How is the Utah Jazz coming along?
The Utah Jazz has three consecutive NBA losses and has not won since February 2 against the Toronto Raptors. They are currently in eleventh place in the Western Conference with 27 wins and 29 losses and fourth in the Northeast Division;
Background
They have already met once in this 2023 in which the Utah Jazz won 131-128. However in the past 2022 they met three times and in all of them won; the Toronto Raptors, once in the NBA Summer League, another in the preseason and the remaining one in the NBA regular season.
Venue: The match will be played at the Scotibiakan Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity of 8,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors will meet in the game corresponding to the 2022-23 NBA regular season for both teams; it will be the 57th game of the season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.