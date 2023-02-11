Summary and baskets of Utah Jazz 122-116 Toronto Raptors in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

10:02 PM9 hours ago

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
10:01 PM9 hours ago

END OF THE GAME: UTAH JAZZ WIN IN TORONTO

 

9:52 PM9 hours ago

Q4 00:30

30 seconds to go and timeout on the court, the Jazz with a three-point lead 
9:51 PM9 hours ago

Q4 1:14

Scottie Barnes' basket and the Raptors down by one;
9:47 PM9 hours ago

Q4 2:34

Collin Sexton scores 2+1 to tie the game
9:46 PM9 hours ago

This was Gary Trent's dunk

 

9:45 PM9 hours ago

Q4 3:39

Talen Horton scores, the Jazz within six and forces the Raptors to stop the game;
9:40 PM9 hours ago

Q4 4:38

The Jazz don't give up, Lauri Markkanen scores and they are already within 10 points
9:35 PM9 hours ago

Q4 6:18

Chris Boucher's dunk for the Raptors to extend the lead;
 
9:30 PM9 hours ago

Q4 8:09

+9 Toronto Raptors after Scottie Barnes' basket that forces the opponent to call a timeout.
9:25 PM9 hours ago

Q4 9:51

Simone Fontecchio makes both free throws as Jazz pull within eight points
9:20 PM10 hours ago

Q4 11:39

Rudy Gay has scored the first basket of the last quarter;
9:15 PM10 hours ago

Q3 00:00

The third quarter is over and the Toronto Raptors leave with a 13-point lead;
9:10 PM10 hours ago

Q3 2:03

Rudy Gay scores both free throws but the Jazz are down by 12 points;
 
9:05 PM10 hours ago

This was Lauri Markkanen's basket.

 

9:00 PM10 hours ago

Q3 4:22

Jakob Poeltl  scores; and again the Raptors extend the lead to eight points.
 
8:55 PM10 hours ago

Q3 5:45

Lauri Markkane's three-pointer to close the gap to five points
8:50 PM10 hours ago

Q3 6:55

Gary Trent scores and the Raptors are up +6
8:45 PM10 hours ago

Q3 7:26

Fred VanVleet's three-pointer and a six-point Raptors lead
8:40 PM10 hours ago

Q3 9:10

Walker Kessler's dunk and the Jazz within three points;
8:35 PM10 hours ago

Q3 11:43

The third quarter begins with Precious Achiuwa's dunk.
8:30 PM10 hours ago

Q2 00:00

First two quarters end with Pascal Siakam's basket, three up Toronto Raptors
8:25 PM10 hours ago

Q2 1:27

Walker Kessler's basket that leaves the Jazz just three points behind;
8:20 PM11 hours ago

Q2 3:03

Gary Tren the triple failed;
8:15 PM11 hours ago

This basket by Lauri Markkanen closed the first quarterLauri Markkanen

 

8:10 PM11 hours ago

Q2 5:59

Thaddeus Young's layup and +7 for the Raptors;
8:05 PM11 hours ago

Q2 7:11

Pascal Siakam basket and the Raptors with a nine-point lead
8:00 PM11 hours ago

Q2 8:59

Chris Boucher's basket and leaves the Raptors with an eight-point lead;
7:55 PM11 hours ago

Q2 9:56

Rudy Gay's basket for the Jazz to cut the lead;
 
7:50 PM11 hours ago

Q2 11:07

Triple by Pascal Siakam and the Raptors with a +7 
7:45 PM11 hours ago

Q2 11:20

Lauri Markkanen scores the first basket of the second quarter;
7:40 PM11 hours ago

Q1 00:00

The first quarter of the game ends with Lauri Markkanen's basket.
7:35 PM11 hours ago

Q1 00:51

Rudy Gay's dunk brings the Jazz within seven
7:30 PM11 hours ago

Q1 2:51

Lauri Markkanen's three-pointer brings the Jazz within eight points;
7:25 PM11 hours ago

Q1 4:09

Timeout requested by the Toronto Raptors
7:20 PM12 hours ago

Q1 5:32

Ochai Agbaji's three-pointer to bring the Jazz within six points;
7:15 PM12 hours ago

Here is the mate of Precious Achiuwa

 

7:10 PM12 hours ago

Q1 7:44

Fred VanVleet's triple and the Raptors are already 11 points up in the scoreboard
7:05 PM12 hours ago

Q1 9:59

Second three-pointer for the Raptors, this time scored by Pascal Siakam
7:00 PM12 hours ago

Q1 11:29

The game starts with a three-pointer by Precious Achiuwa.
6:55 PM12 hours ago

All set

Players listen to their coaches' final instructions before the start of the game;
6:50 PM12 hours ago

Utah Jazz roster

Agbaji, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton and Olynyk
6:45 PM12 hours ago

Toronto Raptors roster

They start with Vanvleet, Trent Jr, Barnes, Siakam and Achiuwa.

 

6:40 PM12 hours ago

Utah Jazz as a visitor

While the Utah Jazz's numbers are not good at all, they have won only nine games out of the 26 they have played away from home. In addition, they have won only two of their last eight away games.
6:35 PM12 hours ago

Toronto Raptors at home

They have played 28 home games and have won 16 and lost 12 of them. In addition, they have won their last two home games;
6:30 PM12 hours ago

Jakob Pöltl returns to Toronto Raptors

The 27-year old Austrian player has been traded from the San Antonio Spurs.
Photo:. Getty Images
Photo:. Getty Images
6:25 PM12 hours ago

Damian Jones, new Utah Jazz player

The 27-year-old arrives from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Photo: Utah Jazz
Photo: Utah Jazz
6:20 PM13 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
6:15 PM13 hours ago

Stay tuned for coverage of the Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors in the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Scotibiakan Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute online coverage.
6:10 PM13 hours ago

Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors online and NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
 

Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:05 PM13 hours ago

Watch out for this player on the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam, a 28-year-old power forward who averages 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Cameroonian was the best of the game in the Raptors' final game with 37 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, which also served to give his team the victory.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
6:00 PM13 hours ago

Watch out for this player in Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen has been averaging 24.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season. He was the best of his team in the last game against the Raptors where he contributed to the victory with 28 points, 13 rebounds and one assist.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
5:55 PM13 hours ago

How are the Toronto Raptors coming along?

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have won three in a row. Right now they are at the top of the Eastern Conference with 26 wins and 30 losses. While they occupy the last position in the Atlantic Division, they are in the bottom of the standings;
5:50 PM13 hours ago

How is the Utah Jazz coming along?

The Utah Jazz has three consecutive NBA losses and has not won since February 2 against the Toronto Raptors. They are currently in eleventh place in the Western Conference with 27 wins and 29 losses and fourth in the Northeast Division;
5:45 PM13 hours ago

Background

They have already met once in this 2023 in which the Utah Jazz won 131-128. However in the past 2022 they met three times and in all of them won; the Toronto Raptors, once in the NBA Summer League, another in the preseason and the remaining one in the NBA regular season.
5:40 PM13 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Scotibiakan Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity of 8,800 spectators.

Photo: Sporting News
Photo: Sporting News
5:35 PM13 hours ago

Preview of the match

Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors will meet in the game corresponding to the 2022-23 NBA regular season for both teams; it will be the 57th game of the season;
 
5:30 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors in the NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
