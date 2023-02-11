Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game on February 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (February 11)
Mexico: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (February 11)
Mexico: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Milwaukee Bucks
One of the players to watch out for in Milwaukee Bucks is Brook Lopez, the 34-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 27 points.
Key player in Los Angeles Clippers
One of the most outstanding players in the Los Angeles Clippers is Norman Powell, the 29-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 24 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 2, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Milwaukee Bucks managed to win by a score of 106 points against 105 of Los Angeles Clippers.
The player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 54, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Clippers in that game was Norman Powell with 26.
The player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 54, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Clippers in that game was Norman Powell with 26.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks History
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Milwaukee Bucks, as of the last five games they have won three, while Los Angeles Clippers have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Milwaukee Bucks who has scored 595 points compared to 524 for Los Angeles Clippers.
Actuality - Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning 37 and losing 17 games after playing 54.
Milwaukee Bucks 135 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last five games
Milwaukee Bucks 135 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans
Milwaukee Bucks 124 - 115 Charlotte Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks 106 - 105 Los Angeles Clippers
Milwaukee Bucks 123 - 115 Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers 108 - 127 Milwaukee Bucks
Actuality - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 58 games, they have won 31 and lost 27.
Chicago Bulls 103 - 108 Los Angeles Clippers
- Last five games
Chicago Bulls 103 - 108 Los Angeles Clippers
Milwaukee Bucks 106 - 105 Los Angeles Clippers
New York Knicks 128 - 134 Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets 116 - 124 Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers 104 - 110 Dallas Mavericks
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
The match between Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), the stadium is where the Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.