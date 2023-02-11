Highlights: Houston Rockets 95-97 Miami Heat in NBA
Photo: Miami Heat

10:42 PM

How it looks

The Miami Heat snap a two-game unbeaten streak. The Heat occupy the sixth place in the Eastern Conference. In 56 games, the team has 31 wins and 25 losses. 

The Houston Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference, and are situated in 15th place. They have lost five in a row. In 56 games, the Rockets have 43 losses and 13 wins.

10:37 PM

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
10:37 PM

Q4 - 00: 01

WOW! Jimmy Butler's last-second dunk to seal Heat victory
10:28 PM

Q4 - 00:10

Smith Jr makes it even, 93-93, after hitting 2 of 2 free throws. Homeowners call timeout
10:24 PM

Q4 - 00:24

Led by Jimmy Butler's streak and Herro's 3's, the Heat stay ahead of the Rockets, taking just two leads
10:17 PM

Q4 - 3:00

Green tries to extend the visitors' lead, however, ends up getting a stub from Martin Jr
10:07 PM

Q4 - 6:15

Contested game. Christopher steals from Martin and scores his seventh point with a dunk
9:59 PM

Q4 - 9:12

Thanks to Strus' foul, he hit just 1 of 2 free throws, enough to put the Rockets ahead of the scoreboard
9:52 PM

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 73-75
9:46 PM

Q3 - 3:25

Despite a few mistakes, on both sides, the Heat manage to keep up the momentum and win 70-65
9:41 PM

Q3 - 5:58

Adebayo commits the first technical foul of the match. Green converts the free throw
9:35 PM

Q3 - 8:13

Jimmy Butler misses a dunk attempt, but grabs his own rebound and puts it in the tray
9:29 PM

Q3 - 11:51

Rockets already ask early in the third quarter. The only movement is substitutions
9:13 PM

Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 56-58
9:09 PM

Q2 - 1:00

Game very disputed and still tied, but at 55-55
9:01 PM

Q2 - 3:25

Sengun notes buried and put in the tray both free throws and equalizes. 49-49
9:00 PM

Q2 - 5:12

Tate is fouled at the buzzer. Strus takes advantage and hits 3 of 3 free throws
8:54 PM

Q2 - 6:55

Game is well played, but the hosts still have the advantage of three
8:45 PM

Q2 - 9:55

Rockets' advantage is short-lived. Tyler Herro's 3-pointer puts Heat back in front
8:41 PM

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 29-28
8:32 PM

Q1 - 1:48

YES! Rockets are able to extend a good streak and even the game at 24-24
8:30 PM

Q1 - 3:45

Rockets slowly getting there, but still need a good streak to catch up
8:25 PM

Q1 - 6:59

First half of the game is Heat's. Rockets have grown a little, but are behind by five points
8:20 PM

Q1 - 8:56

A 3-point show! Both teams shoot from long range and hit six baskets, four for the Heat
8:03 PM

LET'S GO

Ball high
7:49 PM

Rockets lineup

Kenyon Martin Jr

Jabari Smith Jr

Sengun

Tate

Green

7:39 PM

Heat set

Martin

Jimmy Butler

Adebayo

Vincent

Tyler Herro

7:38 PM

Rockets in the making

7:12 PM

Heat in the warm-up

7:07 PM12 hours ago

7:07 PM

"We play with a lot more conviction, physicality, ball pressure - all those things."
7:02 PM

Speak up, Jimmy Butler!

"(Adebayo) has found a great balance. And if a player has the hot hand, you need to keep feeding that individual. You need to ride that wave."
6:57 PM

How and where to watch the Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:52 PM

What time is Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat of 10th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

6:47 PM
Photo: Houston Rockets
Photo: Houston Rockets
6:42 PM

Probable Rockets lineup

Kenyon Martin Jr

Jabari Smith Jr

Sengun

Gordon

Green

6:37 PM

Rockets' situation

Kevin Porter, with a foot injury, is Stephen Silas' only casualty.
6:32 PM
Photo: Miami Heat
Photo: Miami Heat
6:27 PM

Probable Heat lineup

Martin

Jimmy Butler

Adebayo

Vincent

Tyler Herro

6:22 PM

Heat situation

Erik Spoelstra will be without Omer Faruk Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo with ankle injuries, Kyle Lowry with a knee injury, Nikola Jovic with back problems, and Duncan Robinson with a toe injury.
6:17 PM

Rockets

The Houston Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference, and are situated in 15th place. They have lost four straight to the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Sacramento Kings twice.  The Rockets have in 55 games 42 losses and 13 wins.
6:12 PM

Heat

The Miami Heat overcame losses to the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, and got back on the winning track by beating the Indiana Pacers. The Heat occupy the sixth place in the Eastern Conference. In 55 games, the team has won 30 and lost 25.
6:07 PM

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

6:02 PM

Divisions

5:57 PM

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:52 PM

Eye on the game

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat live this Friday (10), at the FTX Arena at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:47 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
