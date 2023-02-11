Highlights: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings in NBA
Photo: NBA

12:30 AM6 hours ago

12:29 AM6 hours ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game.
12:29 AM6 hours ago

Q4 - 1'

De'Aaron Fox hits another 2-pointer and the Kings close in on Dallas. Only 8 points difference.
12:27 AM6 hours ago

Q4 - 4'

Kings add 100 points in the match.
12:26 AM6 hours ago

Q4 - 7'

De'Aaron Fox hits a 2-point shot and cuts the Kings deficit to 10 points.
12:19 AM7 hours ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
11:52 PM7 hours ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
11:52 PM7 hours ago

Q3 - 1'

Terence Davis hits a 3-pointer, Kings reaches 80 points and closes the deficit to 16 points.
11:49 PM7 hours ago

Q3 - 9'

Josh Green scores 3 points, Dallas exceeds 80 points and is 20 points ahead.
11:30 PM7 hours ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
11:13 PM8 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
11:12 PM8 hours ago

Q2 - 2'

Kyrie Irving 2-pointer. Dallas leading 72-49.
11:10 PM8 hours ago

Q2 - 7'

Kyrie Irving hits a 3-pointer and Dallas takes a 20-point lead.
11:09 PM8 hours ago

Q2 - 9'

Josh Green hits a 2-point basket and Dallas has 50 points in the match.
11:02 PM8 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

10:42 PM8 hours ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
10:41 PM8 hours ago

Q1 - 1'

Christian Wood hits free throw and Dallas has 40 points in the game.
10:40 PM8 hours ago

Q1 - 3'

Reggie Bullock hits a 3-pointer and the Mavericks open a 10-point lead.
10:39 PM8 hours ago

Q1 - 7'

De'Aaron Fox hits free throw and Kings are trailing by just 2 points.
10:13 PM9 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
9:07 PM10 hours ago

Trainning

9:06 PM10 hours ago

Arrived

9:05 PM10 hours ago

Trainning

6:00 PM13 hours ago

How and where to watch the Mavericks vs Mavdricks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 PM13 hours ago

What time is Mavericks vs Kings match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Mavericks vs Kings of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

5:50 PM13 hours ago

Kings

5:45 PM13 hours ago

injury report: Mavericks

The Mavericks for this match will be without the injured Maxi Klever, Christian Wood, Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans and Kyrie Irving, as well as having Markieff Morris listed as day-to-day.
5:40 PM13 hours ago

Western Conference: Mavericks

The Mavericks are in sixth place with 28 wins and 26 losses, falling below the leading Nuggets, 37-16, the Grizzlies, 32-20, the Kings, 29-22, the Cloppers, 30-26, and the Suns, 29-26, as well as being above the Warriors, 27-26, and the Timberwolves, 28-27.
5:35 PM13 hours ago

Last Matches: Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks on the other side come into the game with three wins and two losses, just like the Jazz. The streak started with a win on Friday (27) over the Suns, by 99-95. On Saturday (28), the loss was precisely to the Jazz, by 108 to 100. On Monday (30), the new victory came over the Pistons, by 111 to 105. On Thursday (2), the victory was over the Pelicans, now by 111 to 106 and, closing the sequence, the defeat came to the Warriors on Saturday (4), by 119 to 113.
5:30 PM13 hours ago

Look at him!

the Kings' leading scorer of the season. The point guard averages 24.3 points per game.
5:25 PM13 hours ago

Probable Sacramento Kings

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.
5:20 PM14 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings comes to the duel with a positive campaign of 29 wins and 22 losses, being in third place in the Western Conference.
5:15 PM14 hours ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:10 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
