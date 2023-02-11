Resume and Highlights: Charlotte Hornets 116-127 Boston Celtics in NBA 2023
11:11 PM8 hours ago

Resume

10:04 PM9 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, tonight Celtics won a great victory to keep the lead in the Eastern Conference. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
9:58 PM9 hours ago

4Q 0.0

The fourth period ends with a win for the Celtics.
9:56 PM9 hours ago

4Q 30.1

Tatum scores for Celtics.
9:53 PM9 hours ago

4Q 59.1

Pritchar adds for Celtics.
9:48 PM9 hours ago

4Q 01:17

Washington adds for Hornets.
9:47 PM9 hours ago

4Q 02:27

Rozier shoots and scores triple.
9:46 PM9 hours ago

4Q 02:59

Ball scores for Hornets.
9:44 PM9 hours ago

4Q 03:11

Tatum shoots and scores a triple.
9:42 PM9 hours ago

4Q 04:47

Rozier adds for Hornets.
9:41 PM9 hours ago

4Q 05:53

Tatum scores for Celtics.
9:39 PM9 hours ago

4Q 06:56

Tatum scores for Celtics.
9:29 PM9 hours ago

4Q 09:01

Griffin scores for Celtics.
9:29 PM9 hours ago

4Q 09:31

Muscala scores for Celtics.
9:28 PM9 hours ago

4Q 10:01

Hauser adds triple for Celtics.
9:27 PM9 hours ago

4Q 10:43

McGowens adds for Hornets.
9:26 PM9 hours ago

4Q 11:19

White scores for Celtics.
9:26 PM9 hours ago

4Q 11:39

Smith adds for Hornets.
9:25 PM9 hours ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
9:22 PM10 hours ago

3Q 0.0

The second period ends.
9:20 PM10 hours ago

3Q 01:09

Ball adds for Hornets.
9:19 PM10 hours ago

3Q 02:16

Smith adds for Hornets.
9:16 PM10 hours ago

3Q 02:37

McGowens adds for Hornets.
9:10 PM10 hours ago

3Q 03:34

Hardaway adds for Hornets.
9:10 PM10 hours ago

3Q 04:26

Williams adds for Hornets.
9:07 PM10 hours ago

3Q 05:21

Tatum adds for Celtics.
9:07 PM10 hours ago

3Q 06:23

Kornet adds for Celtics.
9:01 PM10 hours ago

3Q 07:51

Tatum adds for Celtics.
9:00 PM10 hours ago

3Q 08:48

White scores for Celtics.
8:59 PM10 hours ago

3Q 10:02

Williams scores for Celtics.
8:58 PM10 hours ago

3Q 10:58

Hauser adds triple.
8:58 PM10 hours ago

3Q 11:46

Williams scores for Hornets.
8:57 PM10 hours ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:39 PM10 hours ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
8:38 PM10 hours ago

2Q 51.1

Smith scores for Hornets.
8:38 PM10 hours ago

2Q 01:42

Rozier adds for Hornets.
8:34 PM10 hours ago

2Q 02:34

White adds triple for Celtics.
8:33 PM10 hours ago

2Q 02:52

Washington scores three-pointer for Hornets.
8:32 PM10 hours ago

2Q 03:12

Williams scores for Hornets.
8:31 PM10 hours ago

2Q 03:33

Ball scores for Hornets.
8:31 PM10 hours ago

2Q 03:44

Tatum scores for Celtics.
8:30 PM10 hours ago

2Q 04:32

Rozier adds for Hornets.
8:29 PM10 hours ago

2Q 05:00

Williams scores for Hornets.
8:28 PM10 hours ago

2Q 05:35

Tatum adds for Celtics.
8:26 PM10 hours ago

2Q 06:35

White shoots and scores a triple.
8:23 PM10 hours ago

2Q 07:56

Hauser adds for Celtics.
8:21 PM11 hours ago

2Q 08:21

Pritchar scores for Celtics.
8:17 PM11 hours ago

2Q 09:55

White adds triple for Celtics.
8:17 PM11 hours ago

2Q 10:23

White shoots and scores a triple.
8:16 PM11 hours ago

2Q 11:05

Washington scores for Hornets.
8:15 PM11 hours ago

2Q 11:42

Richards scores for Hornets.
8:15 PM11 hours ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:11 PM11 hours ago

1Q 0.0

The second period ends.
8:11 PM11 hours ago

1Q 58.1

Rozier scores three-pointer.
8:10 PM11 hours ago

1Q 01:14

Brogdon scores for Celtics.
8:05 PM11 hours ago

1Q 02:14

Tatum scores for Celtics.
8:03 PM11 hours ago

1Q 03:47

Thor adds for Hornets.
8:02 PM11 hours ago

1Q 04:10

Williams scores for Hornets.
8:00 PM11 hours ago

1Q 05:37

Hardaway adds for Hornets.
7:58 PM11 hours ago

1Q 06:15

Griffin scores for Celtics.
7:54 PM11 hours ago

1Q 07:13

White scores for Celtics.
7:52 PM11 hours ago

1Q 08:06

Tatum scores for Celtics.
7:51 PM11 hours ago

1Q 08:18

Washington scores for Hornets.
7:50 PM11 hours ago

1Q 09:08

Tatum scores for Celtics.
7:48 PM11 hours ago

1Q 10:31

Ball scores for Hornets.
7:47 PM11 hours ago

1Q 11:14

White adds triple.
7:47 PM11 hours ago

1Q 11:47

Hauser shoots and scores triple for Celtics.
7:43 PM11 hours ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
7:22 PM12 hours ago

Celtics starting five

This is how the home team comes out:
7:17 PM12 hours ago

Starting lineup Hornets

This is how the visiting team comes out:
7:12 PM12 hours ago

Series ends

This will be the closing of the series between Honets and Celtics, in case of a victory for Boston, they would be adding their fifth consecutive victory against Hornets, leaving them are wins in this series.
7:07 PM12 hours ago

Hornets already at TD Garden

The visiting team is already preparing on the field:
7:02 PM12 hours ago

What's at stake Hornets

Charlotte Hornets is playing for not being last in the Eastern conference, the team keeps losing and is in a fight with Pitons to avoid the last place.
6:57 PM12 hours ago

The Celtics exchange

Mike Muskala joined Celtics in trade with Thunder, Jackson left Boston in addition to a trade for future picks.
6:52 PM12 hours ago

Brown out

Boston Celtics suffered the loss of Brown when he collided with teammate Tatum in the previous game, the incident now jeopardizes the player's participation in the All-Star game, no doubt a painful loss.
6:47 PM12 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two teams that are going through very different seasons. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:42 PM12 hours ago

Stay tuned for Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics live, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:37 PM12 hours ago

Where and how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:32 PM12 hours ago

Watch out for this Celtics player

Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 30.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
6:27 PM12 hours ago

Watch out for this Hornets player

Lamello Ball, point guard. A player with a lot of progress ahead has fallen in Hornets where he is proving his value in every duel, with 21 years old he is being the points leader of the team his capabilities are already more than proven and for this season he averages: 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, Hornets has not had a great season and the good performance of the players is crucial to keep improving.
6:22 PM13 hours ago

Celtics All-Star roster

Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
6:17 PM13 hours ago

Hornets all-star roster

Bridges, Hayward, Ball, Rozier, Oubre Jr.
6:12 PM13 hours ago

Face to face

Last season Hornets and Celtics played a four-game series, as expected the Bostons took the series 1-3, however the games were very even with little distance in points, for this Friday's duel they will be closing the series which is already for Celtics by winning the first three duels, Hornets only seeks not to be whitewashed.
6:07 PM13 hours ago

Celtics keep the pressure on

Boston Celtics has managed to remain as leader of the Eastern Conference with the only goal of fighting for the championship, the current NBA runner-up does not want to reach the finals again and fall, Celtics want to be the top champion alone and for that they are working, Boston kept the base that can give them the long-awaited championship, the Celtics performance has remained at a high level week to week, currently they are leading the East with a 39-16 record, Suns recently made them fall reminding them that they are not invincible, but after that defeat they have added two consecutive victories, being against 76ers the most recent one, the team was looking for a player that could give them more solids, but they have not found him yet and the period ends this Friday, we will see if as the hours go by there is new news.
6:02 PM13 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets at the bottom again

Hornets is one of the many teams that has not lifted an NBA championship trophy, the franchise was acquired in 2010 by Michael Jordan, but it is not enough to have an icon as owner, the team needs renowned stars to make the team weigh, with the arrival of the Play-In the team has been able to qualify twice, the previous season managed to sneak into the tenth place, but their roster was not one of the most competitive to win the title, currently the team is in the 14th position with a 15-41 record, it is very difficult to think of a comeback in the season, so the team only has to wait for a combination that allows them to be in one of the last places of Play-In, the team arrives to the duel against Celtics with a streak of 5 consecutive defeats, being Wizards the last team to defeat them.
Last Hornets duel/Image: hornets
Last Hornets duel/Image: hornets
5:57 PM13 hours ago

Uneven duel in the East

The NBA passing the mid-season already has the teams that will be fighting in the final instances, but thanks to the trade period teams can have a great reaction to improve their season, as we have seen in recent days, trades have turned good teams to great contenders, Celtics and Hornets are going through very different moments and so far have not had trades that can improve their roster, so we expect a great duel in a very important day.
5:52 PM13 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the TD Garden at 7:30 pm ET.
