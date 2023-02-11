Resume and Highlights: Charlotte Hornets 116-127 Boston Celtics in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, tonight Celtics won a great victory to keep the lead in the Eastern Conference. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
Celtics starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
Going digital for @CLTXGaming Night 🎮⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DElJDiiPBp— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2023
Starting lineup Hornets
This is how the visiting team comes out:
.@MarkWi1liams with his first NBA start 🔥😤#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/WCaNfszT3j— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 10, 2023
Series ends
This will be the closing of the series between Honets and Celtics, in case of a victory for Boston, they would be adding their fifth consecutive victory against Hornets, leaving them are wins in this series.
Hornets already at TD Garden
The visiting team is already preparing on the field:
MONEY 🤑 pic.twitter.com/aKWIfZ7jZq— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 10, 2023
What's at stake Hornets
Charlotte Hornets is playing for not being last in the Eastern conference, the team keeps losing and is in a fight with Pitons to avoid the last place.
The Celtics exchange
Mike Muskala joined Celtics in trade with Thunder, Jackson left Boston in addition to a trade for future picks.
Brown out
Boston Celtics suffered the loss of Brown when he collided with teammate Tatum in the previous game, the incident now jeopardizes the player's participation in the All-Star game, no doubt a painful loss.
We continue
Thank you for following the Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two teams that are going through very different seasons. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 30.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Watch out for this Hornets player
Lamello Ball, point guard. A player with a lot of progress ahead has fallen in Hornets where he is proving his value in every duel, with 21 years old he is being the points leader of the team his capabilities are already more than proven and for this season he averages: 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, Hornets has not had a great season and the good performance of the players is crucial to keep improving.
.@MELOD1P is the Player of the Game, with a season high of 33 PTS. pic.twitter.com/Dp0aEo9SxU— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 5, 2023
Celtics All-Star roster
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Hornets all-star roster
Bridges, Hayward, Ball, Rozier, Oubre Jr.
Face to face
Last season Hornets and Celtics played a four-game series, as expected the Bostons took the series 1-3, however the games were very even with little distance in points, for this Friday's duel they will be closing the series which is already for Celtics by winning the first three duels, Hornets only seeks not to be whitewashed.
Celtics keep the pressure on
Boston Celtics has managed to remain as leader of the Eastern Conference with the only goal of fighting for the championship, the current NBA runner-up does not want to reach the finals again and fall, Celtics want to be the top champion alone and for that they are working, Boston kept the base that can give them the long-awaited championship, the Celtics performance has remained at a high level week to week, currently they are leading the East with a 39-16 record, Suns recently made them fall reminding them that they are not invincible, but after that defeat they have added two consecutive victories, being against 76ers the most recent one, the team was looking for a player that could give them more solids, but they have not found him yet and the period ends this Friday, we will see if as the hours go by there is new news.
Charlotte Hornets at the bottom again
Hornets is one of the many teams that has not lifted an NBA championship trophy, the franchise was acquired in 2010 by Michael Jordan, but it is not enough to have an icon as owner, the team needs renowned stars to make the team weigh, with the arrival of the Play-In the team has been able to qualify twice, the previous season managed to sneak into the tenth place, but their roster was not one of the most competitive to win the title, currently the team is in the 14th position with a 15-41 record, it is very difficult to think of a comeback in the season, so the team only has to wait for a combination that allows them to be in one of the last places of Play-In, the team arrives to the duel against Celtics with a streak of 5 consecutive defeats, being Wizards the last team to defeat them.
Uneven duel in the East
The NBA passing the mid-season already has the teams that will be fighting in the final instances, but thanks to the trade period teams can have a great reaction to improve their season, as we have seen in recent days, trades have turned good teams to great contenders, Celtics and Hornets are going through very different moments and so far have not had trades that can improve their roster, so we expect a great duel in a very important day.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the TD Garden at 7:30 pm ET.