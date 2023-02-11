Points and Highlights Memphis Grizzlies 128-107 Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA
THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Memphis Grizzlies 128-107 Minnesota Timberwolves today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports right here on VAVEL. Thanks for your company
END GAME!

Memphis Grizzlies vence Minnesota Timberwolves por 128-107 after NBA.
4Q - 05:39

15-13 to the Grizzlies in this last period. The score is 118-99.
4Q - 10:45

Minnesota Timberwolves score 4 points in this beginning of the last quarter: 103-90.
END OF 3Q:

Memphis is still ahead and making strides to continue beating the Minnesota Timberwolves: 103-86.
100 POINTS!

Memphis reaches the 100-point mark in the game, compared to only 86 for Minnesota. We are reaching the final stretch of the third quarter.
3Q - 06:33

Ja Morant is the highest scorer of the game so far - 20 points for the Memphis Grizzlies' top scorer. The hosts go on to win 87-75.
HALF TIME!

Now the game was on. In the second quarter, the Grizzlies surged and went into halftime with an 11-point lead. The score is 69-58.
2Q - 06:22

Game develops and the Grizzlies move ahead. Right now, the lead is three points: 49-46.
END OF 1Q:

As throughout the first half, the teams went into the break evenly matched. Minnesota leads by one point: 32-31.
1Q - 03:00

Edwards and Reid put the Minnesota team ahead, but Clarke scores a three-pointer to tie the game: 22-22.
1Q - 07:46

The match starts out very even. After five minutes of play, Memphis Grizzliez and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied 12-12.
START THE GAME!

The ball has gone up for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee for the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5:

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr.
Minnesota T'wolves Starting 5:

Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert.
GAMES OF THE DAY:

  • Detroit Pistons x San Antonio Spurs - 21h - NBA League Pass
  • Indiana Pacers x Phoenix Suns - 21h - NBA League Pass
  • Philadelphia 76ers x New York Knicks - 21h - NBA League Pass
  • Boston Celtics x Charlotte Hornets - 21h30 - ESPN 2, Star+ e NBA League Pass
  • Toronto Raptors x Utah Jazz - 21h30 - NBA League Pass
  • Miami Heat x Houston Rockets - 22h - NBA League Pass
  • Memphis Grizzlies x Minnesota Timberwolves - 22h - NBA League Pass
FAVORITO!

This match has everything to be very close and evenly matched. But playing at home, I believe the Grizzlies have a good chance to win. Therefore, my guess is that the team from Memphis will win!
Last game of the Timberwolves:

Playing away from home, the visitors gave the hosts no chance and thrashed them 143-118 last Wednesday night. The Minneapolis franchise converted 57.1% of its shots and made 53.5% of three-point shots. The best players for the Timberwolves were Anthony Edwards with 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Jaylen Nowell with 30 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals, and Luka Garza, who came off the bench with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists. The Minnesota Timberwolves arrive with Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson as doubts, while Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined by injury. Conley and Alexander-Walker do not yet know if they will make their debut for the Wolves as early as Friday.
MinnesotaTimberwolves:

For their part, coach Chris Finch's Wolves were involved in a trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. The Minnesota team gave D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and received Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three second-round draft picks. Thus, the team loses Russell, one of its great highlights, but continues with its reformulation. So far, the Wolves are eighth in the West, with 30 wins and 28 losses. The team has won six of its last ten games, including the last one against the Jazz themselves.
Grizzlies Last game:

Playing at home, the Memphis team won 104-89, shooting 48.1% from the field and shooting 33.3% from three-point range. The biggest individual highlights for the Grizzlies in the game were star forward Ja Morant with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. with 24 points, three rebounds, two steals and five steals, and Desmond Bane, who helped out with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Memphis Grizzlies are still without Steven Adams, while Luke Kennard does not yet know if he will be able to make his debut.
Memphis:

Coach Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies did not make any major moves before the trade deadline and only acquired Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers, giving Danny Green to the Houston Rockets in this three-team trade. So far, the Tennessee franchise occupies the second place in the West, with a campaign of 31 wins and 21 losses. However, the recent phase is not very positive, with eight losses in the last ten games. Despite this, the team won its last encounter against the Chicago Bulls.
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on TV and in real time?

Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Western Conference round

Date: 10 February 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tenn.
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Memphis Grizzlies x Minnesota Timberwolves will start at 8 pm (ET), being played at FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Record:

In total, the teams have faced each other 110 times in the NBA. And the match-up, incredibly enough, is tied. Memphis has won 55 meetings, and lost 55 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The most recent matchup ended with a 111-100 victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 27, 2023. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five games, two ended in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves and three for the Grizzlies.
Retrospective between the teams

 

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Eighth in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves also come from a win in the NBA regular season, to the Utah Jazz. The Minnesota Timberwolves, in 58 games, have won 30 times and lost another 28.
Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in second place in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with a positive streak: the team won the last match they played, against the Chicago Bulls. The Magic have 33 wins and 21 losses from 54 matches played.
NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Memphis Grizzlies x Minnesota Timberwolves is valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the Memphis Grizzlies against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 pm (ET) at FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee.

Welcome and welcome to the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves live game

Hello basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Memphis Grizzlies x Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the Western conference of the NBA. On one side, the Memphis Grizzlies have an excellent campaign in the West, being the current runner-up, with a total of 33 wins and 21 losses. The team is second only to the Denver Nuggets in the conference. On the other hand, the Timberwolves are having a regular season and are eighth in the Western Conference, and still have a chance to go to the playoffs. The team has a regular season with 30 wins and 28 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 9 pm ET, at FedExForum Arena, in Memphis, Tennessee. Follow everything from the duel between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
