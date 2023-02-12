Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics match for the NBA Season 2023
What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics of February 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 4:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 4:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics
Although it is expected to be a close game on Sunday in one of the two NBA games, the Boston Celtics have dominated the series by winning four of the last five and will hope to keep the streak going in front of their fans.
Boston Celtics 109-106 Memphis Grizzlies, season 2022
Boston Celtics 139-110 Memphis Grizzlies, season 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 107-120 Boston Grizzlies, 2022 season
Boston Celtics 126-132 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 season (overtime)
Memphis Grizzlies 107-126 Boston Grizzlies, 2022 season
Key player Boston Celtics
If Jayson Tatum has proven since he debuted in 2017 that he is one of the best players on the team, for this year he has surpassed the goal and has improved his stats and has been key to the Celtics lead, where he records 37.3 minutes per game and with 30.6 points, coupled with converting 46.2 percent of his shots from the field and 35.3 percent on his three-pointers, of the best he has done in his career.
Key player Memphis Grizzlies
It looks like Ja Morant is for big things in the NBA and not just in the present, but for him to be one of the most important players of the future as he is today, as on several occasions he has shouldered the team and pulled out some victories that seemed impossible. The more contact I have with the ball in the point zone, the more likely I am to pull off an upset on the road.
Last lineup Boston Celtics
12 Grant Williams, small forward; 0 Jayson Tatum, small forward; 91 Blake Griffin, center; 9 Derrick White, point guard; 7 Jaylen Brown, guard
Last lineup Memphis Grizzlies
24 Dillon Brooks, small forward; 13 Jaren Jackson Jr., small forward; 2 Xavier Tilman, center; 22 Desmond Bane, point guard; 12 Ja Morant, point guard.
Boston Celtics: winning at home
After reaching the Finals last season and losing to the Warriors, the Boston Celtics have had a great year and therefore are at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference where they have shown a great balance between offense and defense, so now this Sunday they want to give them another win in front of their fans on the very day of the NFL Super Bowl.
Memphis Grizzlies: Consolidation
The Memphis Grizzlies stopped being a surprise last season to become a true reality and have shown that they are ready to fight against anyone, which is why they are fighting for the top spot in the NBA Western Conference, where they are the runner-up, only behind the Denver Nuggets.
The Kick-off
The Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics match will be played at the TD Garden, in Boston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
