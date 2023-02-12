Points and Highlights New York Knicks 125-120 Utah Jazz on NBA
10:01 PMan hour ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of New York Knicks 125-120 Utah Jazz today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports right here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
9:59 PMan hour ago

END GAME!

The New York Knicks beat the Utah Jazz by a slight 125-120 margin. The game was even until the last minutes, when the New York team pulled away.
9:50 PMan hour ago

9 POINTS!

J. Randle scores another basket for three. Distance goes to 9.
9:45 PMan hour ago

DISTANT!

Barrett hits another three for six points for the Knicks against the Jazz.
9:43 PMan hour ago

4Q - 04:09

Knicks move ahead by three points: 112-109.
9:36 PMan hour ago

100 POINTS!

Teams stand shoulder to shoulder. Both have scored 101 points and are tied.
9:31 PMan hour ago

4Q - 10:24

Five-point lead for the Knicks. The match will remain even until the end: 95-90.
9:19 PM2 hours ago

END OF 3Q:

Teams go to the last quarter with a still balanced score. Knicks have a slight advantage: 3 points. The score is 87-84.
9:01 PM2 hours ago

3Q - 07:00

All equal. In the middle of the third quarter, the teams even the score at 67-67.
8:36 PM2 hours ago

HALF TIME!

Knicks went to the break with a six-point lead in the bag: 62-56.
8:25 PM2 hours ago

2Q - 05:40

Knicks keep the lead close. 6 points differentiate the teams: 49-43.
8:12 PM3 hours ago

2Q - 09:37

Game remains very even and the gap is down to just one point. Knicks lead 37-36.
8:06 PM3 hours ago

END OF 1Q

The first quarter ends evenly, but with a slim victory for the New York Knicks, 33-28.
7:51 PM3 hours ago

START THE GAME!

The ball is up for the New York Knicks vs. the Utah Jazz in the NBA.
7:26 PM3 hours ago

5 MINUTES!

The ball is about to go up for the New York Knicks vs. the Utah Jazz in the NBA.
7:21 PM3 hours ago

New York Knicks lineup:

Jalen Brunson, Q. Grimes, R.J. Barret, Julius Randle and Jericho Sims.
7:18 PM4 hours ago

Utah Jazz lineup:

Collin Sexton, J. Clarkson, L. Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and W. Kessler
7:13 PM4 hours ago

LAST MATCHES:

In the last four years, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have faced each other seven times. In those duels, there were five wins for the Jazz and two for the Knicks. Despite this, the most recent matchup was a 118-111 Knicks victory on November 15, 2022.
7:06 PM4 hours ago

RESULTS (10/02):

Spurs (14-41) 131 x 138 (14-42) Pistons

Suns (31-27) 117 x 104 (25-31) Pacers

Knicks (30-27) 108 x 119 (34-19) 76ers

Hornets (15-42) 116 x 127 (40-16) Celtics

Jazz (28-29) 122 x 116 (26-31) Raptors

Cavaliers (36-22) 118 x 107 (29-28) Pelicans

Rockets (13-43) 95 x 97 (31-25) Heat

Timberwolves (30-29) 107 x 128 (34-21) Grizzlies

Thunder (27-28) 138 x 129 (27-29) Blazers

Mavericks (31-26) 122 x 114 (31-24) Kings

Bucks (39-17) 119 x 106 (31-28) Clippers

7:01 PM4 hours ago

NBA game day:

20h
76ers x Nets

21h
Heat x Magic
Pacers x Wizards
Nuggets x Hornets

21h30
Spurs x Hawks
Jazz x Knicks

22h
Bulls x Cavs

22h30
Lakers x Warriors

0h
Mavericks x Kings

6:55 PM4 hours ago

PALPITE:

Here, we have a match that tends to be quite even. But, playing in their home gym, I believe the Knicks have considerable chances to beat the Utah Jazz. Therefore, my guess is a New York victory at home!
6:50 PM4 hours ago

JAZZ'S LAST GAME:

Playing away from home last Friday night, the team from Salt Lake City won 122-116, hitting 54% of their shots from the field and only 25% of their triple-doubles. The Jazz's individual highlights in the game were freshman Walker Kessler, with 23 points and nine rebounds, Collin Sexton, with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks, and Lauri Markkanen, responsible for 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Utah Jazz must go without Jordan Clarkson on Saturday, while newcomers Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are still doubts to make their debuts on Saturday.
6:45 PM4 hours ago

UTAH JAZZ:

Coach Will Hardy's Jazz, on the other hand, come in with a campaign of 28 wins and 29 losses, occupying 10th place in the West at the moment. The team comes from five wins and five losses in the ten most recent games, and won the last of them against the Toronto Raptors.
6:43 PM4 hours ago

KNICKS' LAST GAME:

Playing away from home last Friday night, the New York franchise was defeated 119-108, hitting 53.1% of its shots and 34.4% of its three-pointers. The Knicks' best players during the loss were Jalen Brunson, with 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, Julius Randle, with a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds, and three assists, and R.J. Barrett, responsible for 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. The New York Knicks are expected to continue without newly signed Josh Hart, while Mitchell Robinson is a doubt.
6:38 PM4 hours ago

NEW YORK KNICKS:

Coach Tom Thibodeau's Knicks come in with a record of 30 wins and 27 losses, occupying seventh place in the East. The team is five wins and five losses in its last ten games, and lost the most recent one to the Philadelphia 76ers.
6:33 PM4 hours ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until the ball goes up for the New York Knicks vs. the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden in New York City
6:28 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch the New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz game on TV and in real time?

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

NBA Western Conference round

Date: 11 February 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Webcast: NBA League Pass

6:23 PM4 hours ago

When is the New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between New York Knicks x Utah Jazz will start at 8:30 pm (ET), being played at Madison Square Garden in New York, valid for the NBA round. The match will be broadcasted by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
6:18 PM5 hours ago

Track record:

In total, the teams have faced each other 105 times in the NBA. Utah has won 54 meetings and lost 51 to the New York Knicks. The most recent matchup ended with the Knicks winning 118-111 on November 16, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five games, two ended in favor of the New York Knicks and three for the Utah Jazz.
6:13 PM5 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

6:08 PM5 hours ago

Utah Jazz

Eleventh in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz are coming off three losses in the NBA regular season. The Utah Jazz, in 56 games, have won 27 times and lost another 29.
6:03 PM5 hours ago

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The team comes into the game with a positive streak: the team won the last two games they played, against the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks have 30 wins and 26 losses in 56 matches played.
Foto: Knicks

 

5:58 PM5 hours ago

NBA:

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:53 PM5 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

5:48 PM5 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz kick off at 8:30 pm (ET) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

5:43 PM5 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between New York Knicks x Utah Jazz. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the New York Knicks are having a regular campaign in the East, being the current seventh-place team, with a total of 30 wins and 26 losses. The team is only behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Cavaliers, Nets and Heat in the conference. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz live a worse phase and are the eleventh place in the Western Conference, and have rare chances to go to the playoffs. The team is not expected to qualify among the eight best in the conference. The Jazz have a bad season with 27 wins and 29 losses. The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm ET, at Madison Square Garden Arena, in New York. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
