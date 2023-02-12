Highlights: Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets in NBA
9:29 PMan hour ago

Thank you!

Thanks for listening and until next time!
9:28 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game.
9:27 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 4'

Jeff Green gives the assist and Bruce Brown hits the dunk, with that, Nuggets opens 20 points of difference.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 9'

Nuggets have 100 points in the match.
9:24 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
8:56 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
8:54 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 4'

With assistance from Michael Porter Jr, Bruce Brown hits the 3-point shot and Nuggets opens 10 points of advantage.
8:52 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 10'

Bruce Brown assists and Nikola Jokic makes a layup, thus turning the game around for the Nuggets.
8:48 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
8:17 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
8:16 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 1'

Nick Richards dunks and Hornets see their points gap drop to 4 points.
8:14 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 4'

Nikola Jokic hits free throw and Nuggets add 40 points in the match.
8:13 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 9'

LaMelo Ball assists for Gordon Hayward to lay up and hornets maintain the 10 point difference.
8:11 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
7:47 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
7:47 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 1'

Nick Richards assists Dennis Smith Jr. score a 2-pointer and Hornets have a 10-point lead.
7:45 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 3'

Gordon Hayward hits 2 point shot and Hornets opens 12 points.
7:43 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 8'

With assistance from Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward makes a dunk and Hornets opens 11 points of advantage.
7:13 PM4 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
6:04 PM5 hours ago

6:03 PM5 hours ago

6:03 PM5 hours ago

3:00 PM8 hours ago

How and where to watch the Hornets vs Nuggets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM8 hours ago

What time is Hornets vs Nuggets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Hornets vs Nuggets of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM8 hours ago

2:45 PM8 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

2:40 PM8 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

2:35 PM8 hours ago

Watch out for this Hornets player

Lamello Ball, point guard. A player with a lot of progress ahead has fallen in Hornets where he is proving his value in every duel, with 21 years old he is being the points leader of the team his capabilities are already more than proven and for this season he averages: 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, Hornets has not had a great season and the good performance of the players is crucial to keep improving.
2:30 PM8 hours ago

Hornets all-star roster

Bridges, Hayward, Ball, Rozier, Oubre Jr.
2:25 PM8 hours ago

Hornets

Hornets is one of the many teams that has not lifted an NBA championship trophy, the franchise was acquired in 2010 by Michael Jordan, but it is not enough to have an icon as owner, the team needs renowned stars to make the team weigh, with the arrival of the Play-In the team has been able to qualify twice, the previous season managed to sneak into the tenth place, but their roster was not one of the most competitive to win the title, currently the team is in the 14th position with a 15-41 record, it is very difficult to think of a comeback in the season, so the team only has to wait for a combination that allows them to be in one of the last places of Play-In.
2:20 PM9 hours ago

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

2:15 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
