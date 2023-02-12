Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings LIVE: Score Updates (32-34)
Photo: Handout/Dallas Mavericks

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:47 PM4 minutes ago

7'

Mavs recovers in the match and touches the scoreboard again, leaving the duel there and here at this moment.
10:43 PM7 minutes ago

9'

Kings are 11 to 3 in the second period and open a good lead on the scoreboard.
10:34 PM16 minutes ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Kings 34-32 Mavs.
10:32 PM19 minutes ago

2'

Offensive teams and Kings hit 30-point mark. Mavs with 28 are still on the tail.
10:24 PM26 minutes ago

5'

Doncic and Barnes, with seven points each, are having a private duel.
10:19 PM31 minutes ago

6'

Fairly equal duel so far. Mavs took the lead again and wins by two points.
10:19 PM32 minutes ago

8'

Kings with four points in a row, takes the lead.
10:13 PM37 minutes ago

10'

The game started evenly with both teams exchanging points.
9:21 PMan hour ago

Mavs!

PG - Irving

SG - Green

SF - Bullock

PF - Hardway Jr.

C - Powell.

9:21 PMan hour ago

Kings!

PG - Fox

SG - Huerter

SF - Murray

PF - Barnes

C - Sabonis.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"We're just trying to understand each other - personalities, getting along well, guys trying to figure out their roles and minutes," Irving said after Friday's triumph. “It's going to take some time to get to where we need to be as a team, but I feel like we're in the right place.

"Once we get healthy, I feel like the sky is the limit."

"I've never played with a guy like Kyrie, so it's obviously going to be a work in progress," Doncic said on Friday. "But I think it's going to be okay.

"We can both play with the ball. For me I think it's going to be a learning process for sure. Outside of my first season I haven't played with the ball. But with a guy like him it's going to be really easy."

6:00 PM5 hours ago

Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 PM5 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Kings' leading scorer of the season. The point guard, called up for the All-Star Game, averages 24.2 points and 12.2 assists.
5:50 PM5 hours ago

Probable Sacramento Kings!

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.
5:45 PM5 hours ago

How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?

The Sacramento Kings have a positive season campaign with 31 wins and 23 losses in the league. The team won the last two duels and arrives with morale.
5:40 PM5 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Mavs' leading scorer of the season. The player averages 33.4 points per game.
5:35 PM5 hours ago

Likely Dallas Mavericks!

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF - Luka Doncic

PF - Reggie Bullock

C -  Christian Wood.
 
5:30 PM5 hours ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Dallas Mavericks comes to the duel with two straight victories and a positive campaign in the league. There are 30 wins and 26 losses. The team got a trade and signed Kyrie Irving, one of the best point guards in the tournament and champion of the league with the Cavs in 2016.
5:25 PM5 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Photo: Handout/Dallas Mavericks
Photo: Handout/Dallas Mavericks
5:20 PM6 hours ago

The game will be played at Golden 1 Center

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at Golden 1 Center, with a capacity of 17.608 people.
5:15 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA