Highlights: Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA
Foto: NBA

10:28 PM23 minutes ago

10:27 PM24 minutes ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game.
10:27 PM24 minutes ago

Q4 - 3'

Zach LaVine assists and Nikola Vucevic hits the dunk, but the Bulls are losing by 11 points.
10:25 PM26 minutes ago

Q4 - 8'

Match tied.
10:25 PM27 minutes ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
9:56 PMan hour ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
9:56 PMan hour ago

Q3 - 1'

Derrick Jones Jr. hits free throw and Bulls passes 70 points in the match.
9:55 PMan hour ago

Q3 - 6'

Ayo Dosunmu gives the assist and Nikola Vucevic hits a layup. Bulls maintain the 10 points of advantage.
9:52 PMan hour ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
9:08 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
9:07 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 3'

Patrick Williams assists and Ayo Dosunmu hits the layup and the Bulls open a 10-point lead.
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 9'

Match tied.
8:57 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

The second quarter begins.
8:40 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
8:39 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 1'

Jarrett Allen hits a free throw and the game is tied.
8:38 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 7'

Nikola Vucevic assists and Patrick Williams hits a 2-point shot, with that, Bulls turn the game around.
8:36 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 9'

Darius Garland assists Donovan Mitchell and he hits a 3-pointer.
8:18 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
7:05 PM4 hours ago

7:04 PM4 hours ago

7:03 PM4 hours ago

4:00 PM7 hours ago

How and where to watch the Cavs vs Bulls match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PM7 hours ago

What time is Cavs x Bulls match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Cavs vs Bulls of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PM7 hours ago

3:45 PM7 hours ago

Watch out for this Cavaliers player

Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard. The player arrived from the Utah Jazz and has fit in with the right foot in Cavaliers, being one of the best in the team his demand is the maximum, currently averages: 26.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, undoubtedly is key for the team to be at the top of the conference.
3:40 PM7 hours ago

Cavaliers all-star roster

Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
3:35 PM7 hours ago

Cavaliers at a high level

The Cleveland Cavaliers are proving their worth as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, LeBron's departure no longer caused havoc and this because they have been in charge of adding to the team players with great skills that help the team despite being very young, the Cavs seem to have learned from the failure of the previous season, now in this new season the team is committed and currently occupy the fourth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34-22, One of the great news is that they have made their home a fortress having only 6 losses at home, only Bucks accumulates lesser amount with 5, it seems that this season the conference is being the best, having great teams disputing a place, any negative streak can greatly affect the teams, Cavaliers accumulates three consecutive victories, being against Wizards the last one in a score of 91-114.
3:30 PM7 hours ago

Chicago Bulls Last Lineup

Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine.
3:25 PM7 hours ago

Chicago Bulls Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
3:20 PM8 hours ago

The Chicago Bulls have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 26 wins and 28 losses, they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and this year they are looking to enter the postseason again. Their last game was on February 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Chicago Bulls lost 104-89 at FedExForum, earning their twenty-eighth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
3:15 PM8 hours ago

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:10 PM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
