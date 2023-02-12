Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Live Score
What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors of February 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Detroit Pistons latest lineup
Detroit Pistons Ultimate Quintet:
Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
Toronto Raptors latest lineup
The last five of Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 15 wins and 42 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 10 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Detroit Pistons won 138-131 at Little Caesars Arena and thus recorded their fifteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
The Toronto Raptors had a bad start to the regular season, with 26 wins and 31 losses, they established themselves in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on February 10 against the Utah Jazz, where the Toronto Raptors lost 122-116 at Scotiabank Arena and thus the Toronto team got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Scotiabank Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It cost 265 million Canadian dollars to build, it is the home of the Toronto Raptors. Its opening was on February 19, 1999 and it has a capacity of 19,800 spectators.