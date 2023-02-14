Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE: Score Updates (65-62)
Photo: Handout/Miami Heat

9:01 PM6 minutes ago

5'

The two teams trade points, but the Nuggets are seven points ahead.
9:01 PM6 minutes ago

7'

Unowned scoreboard. Now it was the Nuggets turn to amend seven points and regain the lead.
9:00 PM7 minutes ago

9'

Heat started the third period in the best possible way, scoring seven straight points and returning to the top.
8:35 PM32 minutes ago

BREAK

Heat 62-65 Nuggets.
8:35 PM32 minutes ago

2'

Nuggets came back more efficient for the second period. It went from 33% to 77% in the FG.
8:33 PM34 minutes ago

3'

Nuggets in front. Sequence of five points and opens three more. 51-54.
8:33 PM34 minutes ago

4'

Ownerless! The lead is back to the Heat, after five straight points.
8:32 PM35 minutes ago

5'

The two teams exchanged points, but the Nuggets opened up a three-plus lead on the scoreboard.
8:32 PM35 minutes ago

7'

Nuggets hit 10 straight points and took the lead on the scoreboard. 40-41.
8:31 PM36 minutes ago

10'

The two teams traded points early in the second period.
8:08 PMan hour ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Heat 36-27 Nuggets.
8:05 PMan hour ago

1'

Nuggets reacts at the end of the first period, reaches four points in a row and is seven.
7:59 PMan hour ago

3'

After the growth of the Heat, the Nuggets return to score and exchange points. 26-18.
7:57 PMan hour ago

5'

Heat with 10 points in a row, reaches 20 and opens up seven points.
7:51 PMan hour ago

6'

Heat with four points, takes the lead on the scoreboard.
7:50 PMan hour ago

7'

Nuggets with four straight points, remains in the lead.
7:47 PMan hour ago

10'

The two teams start exchanging points, but the Nuggets have a small advantage.
7:45 PMan hour ago

STARTED GAME

It's NBA in VAVEL.
7:07 PM2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets!

PG - Jamal Murray
SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF - Vlatko Cancar
PF - Michael Porter Jr.
C - Nikola Jokic.
 
7:07 PM2 hours ago

Miami Heat!

PG - Kyle Lowry
SG - Tyler Herro
SF - Jimmmy Butler
PF - Caleb Martin
C - Bam Adebayo.
6:52 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Spoelstra!

"They are not afraid of the moment," said coach Erik Spoelstra. "My stomach is turning and they love it. They love these types of games as competitors. That's when they feel most alive."
6:51 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Jokic!

"It's really important to get back to winning ways after losing (Thursday night) to Orlando," Jokic said.
3:00 PM6 hours ago

2:55 PM6 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Heat's main name of the season.   he averages 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
2:50 PM6 hours ago

Miami Heat likely!

PG - Kyle Lowry

SG - Tyler Herro

SF - Jimmmy Butler

PF - Caleb Martin

C - Bam Adebayo.
2:45 PM6 hours ago

How does the Miami Heat arrive?

The Miami Heat has a positive campaign this season, with 32 wins and 25 losses. The Heat won the last three duels, a sequence that gave the team the opportunity to think about fighting in the top-4 of the Eastern Conference.
2:40 PM6 hours ago

Look at him!

  the main name of the Nuggets in the season.   is averaging 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.1 assists in the league.
2:35 PM7 hours ago

Denver Nuggets likely!

PG - Jamal Murray

SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF - Vlatko Cancar

PF - Michael Porter Jr.

C - Nikola Jokic.
2:30 PM7 hours ago

How do the Denver Nuggets arrive?

The Denver Nuggets have a positive season campaign with 39 wins and 18 losses, being the leader of the Western Conference. The team won in the last clash and recovered from a defeat.
2:25 PM7 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
2:20 PM7 hours ago

The game will be played at AmericanAirlines Arena

The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat game will be played at AmericanAirlines Arena, with a capacity of 21.000 people.
2:15 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
