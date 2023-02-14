Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Score Updates (88-107)

ADVERTISEMENT
Garuba's three-pointer
Q4 4:50
James Harden scores and +22 for the 76ers
Q4 6:49
Rockets timeout and +19 for the 76ers
Q4 7:33
Tyrese Maxey scores and the 76ers already have a 13-point lead;
Q4 8:43
Tari Eason's layup, but the Rockets are down by 12 points;
This point closed the third quarter
Q4 9:58
Paul Reed's layup and 16 points for the 76ers;
Q4 11:45
Jalen McDaniels has scored the first basket of the last quarter
Q3 00:00
The third quarter is over. The 76ers go to the last quarter with a 12-point lead;
Q3 1:46
Kenyon Martin scores and the Rockets pull within 11 points
Q3 2:43
Tari Eason basket and the Rockets cut the deficit to 15 points.
This was Harden's triple
Q3 4:12
James Harden's three-pointer and the 76ers have a 17-point lead;
Q3 5:01
Jalen Green scores and the Rockets pull within 12 points
Q3 6:07
Joel Embiid's layup and the 76ers increase the lead;
Q3 7:03
James Harden's triple to put the 76ers up 11 and force the Rockets to stop the game.
Q3 8:38
+11 for the 76ers on Joel Embiid's three-pointer.
Q3 9:10
James Harden's three-pointer gives the 76ers an eight-point lead;
Q3 11:39
Kenyon Martin Jr scores the first basket of Game 3
HALF TIME
Q2 00:00
The second quarter ends with a seven-point lead for the 76ers
Q2 2:19
Alperen Sengum's layup, although the Rockets are still down by five points;
Q2 3:15
Tobias Harris puts the 76ers up +4 and forces the Rockets to stop the game;
Q2 4:12
Tobias Harris now puts the 76ers up by one
Q2 5:49
Jae'Sean Tate leads Rockets by one point
This is how Shake Milton hung from the hoop
Q2 7:10
Tari Eason scores and the Rockets are already only down by one point;
Q2 9:06
Basket by Alperen Sengun and the Rockets get within seven points
Q2 10:01
Shake Milton's dunk puts the 76ers up +11 and forces the Rockets to stop the game;
Q2 10:54
+6 for the 76ers after Tyrese Maxey's basket.
Q2 11:36
Tyrese Maxey scores both free throws to score the first points of the second quarter;
Q1 00:00
The first quarter ends with a three-point lead in favor of the 76ers.
Q1 2:11
Jalen McDaniels wins the offensive rebound and scores to put the 76ers up by six points;
Here is Kenyon Martin's dunk
Q1 3:54
Jabari Smith Jr scores and forces 76ers to call timeout
Q1 5:55
Jalen Green scores all three free throws and the Rockets have a two-point lead
Q1 6:42
76ers call timeout at 12-10 for Rockets
Q1 8:19
Kenyon Martin Jr. dunk to put the Rockets up by two;
Q1 10:23
Tobias Harris' triple to put Philadelphia 76ers one up
Q1 11:37
Joel Embiid scores the first basket of the game
All set
The players finalize the details with their coaches before the start of the match;
Houston Rockets roster
Green, Martin Jr, Tate, Smith Jr and Sengun
Philadelphia 76ers starting five
Tucker, Harris, Joel Embiid, Melton and James Harden
Houston Rockets as visitors
The Houston Rockets have had poor results away from home, winning only five games this season away from the Toyota Center. They have lost 10 of their last 11 away games;
Philadelphia 76ers at home
They have 21 wins and eight losses at home this season, making them the fourth best home team. They have also won four of their last five home games;
Today's NBA games
These are the games to be played in the NBA this Monday, January 13
1 hour
In 1 hour the game between the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers live for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Wells Fargo Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Philadelphia 76ers player
Joel Embiid, currently is the NBA's best percentage player in the 2022-23 regular season with 33' points. He also has a per-game average of 10'2 rebounds and four assists. The Cameroonian center already scored 39 points against the Houston Rockets in their last meeting.
Watch out for this player on the Houston Rockets.
Jalen Green, a 21-year-old guard, is the Rockets' most outstanding player with an average of 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers he was already decisive being the best of his team with 27 points, four rebounds and seven assists contributing to the victory of the Houston Rockets.
How are the Philadelphia 76ers coming along?
They have two consecutive wins and have won four of their last six games. In their last game they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 98-101. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 19 losses, which means they are currently in Playoff positions and four wins behind the Boston Celtics, who are the leaders of the Conference. While they are second in the Atlantic Division;
How are the Houston Rockets doing?
The Houston Rockets are on a losing streak, having lost their last five games. Their last win was on February 2, 112-106 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are currently in last place in the Western Conference with a record of 13 wins and 43 losses. They are also last in the Southeast Division;
Background
This is the first time the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers have met in 2023. The last time was on December 6 in which the Houston Rockets won 132-123 after two periods played. In 2022 three duels, two of them for the Philadelphia 76ers and one for the Rockets. Of the last six meetings, five have been won by the Philadelphia team;
Venue: The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in Philadelphia, which was inaugurated in August 1996 and has a capacity for 2,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers to meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season
