Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Score Updates (88-107)
Photo: VAVEL

9:07 PMa few seconds ago

Garuba's three-pointer

 

9:06 PMa minute ago

Q4 4:50

James Harden scores and +22 for the 76ers 
8:58 PM9 minutes ago

Q4 6:49

Rockets timeout and +19 for the 76ers 
8:57 PM10 minutes ago

Q4 7:33

Tyrese Maxey scores and the 76ers already have a 13-point lead;
8:56 PM11 minutes ago

Q4 8:43

Tari Eason's layup, but the Rockets are down by 12 points;
8:55 PM12 minutes ago

This point closed the third quarter

 

8:54 PM13 minutes ago

Q4 9:58

Paul Reed's layup and 16 points for the 76ers;
 
8:53 PM14 minutes ago

Q4 11:45

Jalen McDaniels  has scored the first basket of the last quarter 
8:49 PM19 minutes ago

Q3 00:00

The third quarter is over. The 76ers go to the last quarter with a 12-point lead;
8:47 PM21 minutes ago

Q3 1:46

Kenyon Martin scores and the Rockets pull within 11 points 
 
8:40 PM27 minutes ago

Q3 2:43

Tari Eason basket and the Rockets cut the deficit to 15 points.
8:39 PM28 minutes ago

This was Harden's triple

 

8:39 PM29 minutes ago

Q3 4:12

James Harden's three-pointer and the 76ers have a 17-point lead;
8:38 PM30 minutes ago

Q3 5:01

Jalen Green scores and the Rockets pull within 12 points 
8:33 PM35 minutes ago

Q3 6:07

Joel Embiid's layup and the 76ers increase the lead;
8:28 PM40 minutes ago

Q3 7:03

James Harden's triple to put the 76ers up 11 and force the Rockets to stop the game.
8:23 PMan hour ago

Q3 8:38

+11 for the 76ers on Joel Embiid's three-pointer.
8:18 PMan hour ago

Q3 9:10

James Harden's three-pointer gives the 76ers an eight-point lead;
8:13 PMan hour ago

Q3 11:39

Kenyon Martin Jr scores the first basket of Game 3 
8:08 PMan hour ago

HALF TIME

 

8:03 PMan hour ago

Q2 00:00

The second quarter ends with a seven-point lead for the 76ers 
7:58 PMan hour ago

Q2 2:19

Alperen Sengum's layup, although the Rockets are still down by five points;
7:53 PMan hour ago

Q2 3:15

Tobias Harris puts the 76ers up +4 and forces the Rockets to stop the game;
7:48 PMan hour ago

Q2 4:12

Tobias Harris now puts the 76ers up by one 
 
7:43 PMan hour ago

Q2 5:49

Jae'Sean Tate leads Rockets by one point
 
7:38 PMan hour ago

This is how Shake Milton hung from the hoop

 

7:33 PM2 hours ago

Q2 7:10

Tari Eason scores and the Rockets are already only down by one point;
7:28 PM2 hours ago

Q2 9:06

Basket by Alperen Sengun and the Rockets get within seven points 
 
7:23 PM2 hours ago

Q2 10:01

Shake Milton's dunk puts the 76ers up +11 and forces the Rockets to stop the game;
7:18 PM2 hours ago

Q2 10:54

+6 for the 76ers after Tyrese Maxey's basket.
7:13 PM2 hours ago

Q2 11:36

Tyrese Maxey scores both free throws to score the first points of the second quarter;
7:08 PM2 hours ago

Q1 00:00

The first quarter ends with a three-point lead in favor of the 76ers.
7:03 PM2 hours ago

Q1 2:11

Jalen McDaniels wins the offensive rebound and scores to put the 76ers up by six points;
6:58 PM2 hours ago

Here is Kenyon Martin's dunk

 

6:53 PM2 hours ago

Q1 3:54

Jabari Smith Jr scores and forces 76ers to call timeout 
6:48 PM2 hours ago

Q1 5:55

Jalen Green scores all three free throws and the Rockets have a two-point lead 
6:43 PM2 hours ago

Q1 6:42

76ers call timeout at 12-10 for Rockets
6:38 PM2 hours ago

Q1 8:19

Kenyon Martin Jr. dunk to put the Rockets up by two;
6:33 PM3 hours ago

Q1 10:23

Tobias Harris' triple to put Philadelphia 76ers one up
6:28 PM3 hours ago

Q1 11:37

Joel Embiid scores the first basket of the game 
6:23 PM3 hours ago

All set

The players finalize the details with their coaches before the start of the match;
6:18 PM3 hours ago

Houston Rockets roster

Green, Martin Jr, Tate, Smith Jr and Sengun 
Photo: Houston Rockets
Photo: Houston Rockets
6:13 PM3 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers starting five

Tucker, Harris, Joel Embiid, Melton and James Harden
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers
6:08 PM3 hours ago

Houston Rockets as visitors

The Houston Rockets have had poor results away from home, winning only five games this season away from the Toyota Center. They have lost 10 of their last 11 away games;
6:03 PM3 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers at home

They have 21 wins and eight losses at home this season, making them the fourth best home team. They have also won four of their last five home games;
5:58 PM3 hours ago

Today's NBA games

These are the games to be played in the NBA this Monday, January 13
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
5:53 PM3 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the game between the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
5:48 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers live for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Wells Fargo Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:43 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:38 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Philadelphia 76ers player

Joel Embiid, currently is the NBA's best percentage player in the 2022-23 regular season with 33' points. He also has a per-game average of 10'2 rebounds and four assists. The Cameroonian center already scored 39 points against the Houston Rockets in their last meeting.
Foto: Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images
5:33 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this player on the Houston Rockets.

Jalen Green, a 21-year-old guard, is the Rockets' most outstanding player with an average of 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers he was already decisive being the best of his team with 27 points, four rebounds and seven assists contributing to the victory of the Houston Rockets.
Photo: Trip Advisor
Photo: Trip Advisor
5:28 PM4 hours ago

How are the Philadelphia 76ers coming along?

They have two consecutive wins and have won four of their last six games. In their last game they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 98-101. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 19 losses, which means they are currently in Playoff positions and four wins behind the Boston Celtics, who are the leaders of the Conference. While they are second in the Atlantic Division;
5:23 PM4 hours ago

How are the Houston Rockets doing?

The Houston Rockets are on a losing streak, having lost their last five games. Their last win was on February 2, 112-106 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are currently in last place in the Western Conference with a record of 13 wins and 43 losses. They are also last in the Southeast Division;
5:18 PM4 hours ago

Background

This is the first time the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers have met in 2023. The last time was on December 6 in which the Houston Rockets won 132-123 after two periods played. In 2022 three duels, two of them for the Philadelphia 76ers and one for the Rockets. Of the last six meetings, five have been won by the Philadelphia team;
5:13 PM4 hours ago

Venue: The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in Philadelphia, which was inaugurated in August 1996 and has a capacity for 2,500 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
Photo: Trip Advisor
5:08 PM4 hours ago

Preview of the match

Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers to meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season
 
5:03 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
