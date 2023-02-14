Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from Moda Center Stadium.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers match live on TV and online?
The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers?
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers game on February 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (February 14th)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Los Angeles Lakers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Lakers is Dennis Schroder, the 29-year-old German-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Key player for Portland Trail Blazers
One of the most outstanding players in Portland Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, the 32-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 38 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 22, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Los Angeles Lakers managed to win by a score of 121 points against 112 for Portland Trail Blazers.
The player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Lebron James with 37, while the player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Anferee Simons with 31.
History Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, as they have won three of the last five games, while Portland Trail Blazers have won two, in the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Los Angeles Lakers who have scored 595 points compared to 524 for Portland Trail Blazers.
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 57 games, they managed to win 26 and lose 31.
Indiana Pacers 111 - 112 Los Angeles Lakers
- Last five games
New Orleans Pelicans 131 - 126 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 130 - 133 Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers 106 - 115 Milwaukee Bucks
Golden State Warriors 103 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers have had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 56 games, they have won 27 and lost 29.
Washington Wizards 116 - 124 Portland Trail Blazer
- Last five games
Chicago Bulls 129 - 121 Portland Trail Blazer
Portland Trail Blazer 108 - 127 Milwaukee Bucks
Portland Trail Blazers 125 - 122 Golde State Warriors
Portland Trail Blazers 129 - 138 Oklahoma City Thunder.
The match will be played at the Moda Center Stadium
The match between Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will take place at the Moda Center Stadium in the city of Portland (United States), the stadium is where the Portland Trail Blazers play their home games, was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
