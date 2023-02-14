Magic vs Bulls LIVE Score Updates (25-21)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
2Q | 8:33
Parity remains on the court with Orlando playing better but not getting far enough away.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
End the first quarter with a 4 lead for Orlando.
1Q | 2:13
The parity is maintained on the court and the two teams seek to separate before the end of the period.
1Q | 5:01
Minimal difference for the Magic, the visitors begin to create problems for the Bulls.
1Q | 8:37
Even start between both teams, Orlando takes slight advantage.
1Q | 12:00
Start the game at the United Center.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Magic lineup!
These are the 5 starting for the Magic for today's game:
first five out 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9vuXz90LpT— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 13, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball
Bulls: Lonzo Ball
Magic: Cole Anthony
Referees
Karl Lane (#77), Marat Kogut (#32) and Dannica Mosher (#89) are the refereeing third designated for the game between the Magic and the Bulls, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Magic appears!
The Orlando team arrived at the United Center for tonight's game:
smooth & comfy pic.twitter.com/SmBIvlImUj— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 14, 2023
Here are the Bulls!
Those from Chicago are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
In the building. Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/pUWX5nCtgs— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 13, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Magic and Bulls saw each other was in this regular season when Boston won with a score of 123 to 108. Nicola Vucevic was the man of the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Magic vs. Bulls game kicking off at the United Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Magic vs Bulls live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Magic vs Bulls match in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the team's great figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The figure of the Bulls, has had to carry the team in the face of the loss of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The connection of the forward with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be instrumental in meeting Chicago's goals. DeRozan will seek to be the team's top scorer and will seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls get here?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 46 wins and 36 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in sixth place in the East, however, once there they were easily beaten by Milwaukee in the first round, ending their good season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minute restriction . The goal this year is to get into the playoffs, improving on last year's position, and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 26 wins and 30 losses.
Where's the game?
The United Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the United Center, at 7:00 p.m.