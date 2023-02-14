Spurs vs Cavaliers LIVE Score Updates (91-99)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:06 PM2 minutes ago

4Q | 12:00

Start the last quarter.
9:05 PM2 minutes ago

Bye to the third

The third quarter ends with an advantage of 8 for Cleveland.
8:49 PM18 minutes ago

3Q | 3:17

Very little from Cleveland in this third quarter, the Spurs are cutting the score and approaching 10 points.
8:39 PM29 minutes ago

3Q | 5:46

Despite San Antonio's good restart, Cleveland is still in front and closing in on victory.
8:34 PM33 minutes ago

3Q | 9:17

Good start for San Antonio that reduces the difference to 12 and begins to press.
8:32 PM35 minutes ago

3Q | 12:00

Start of the third quarter.
8:16 PMan hour ago

Halftime

We go into halftime with a 16 lead for the Cavs.
8:11 PMan hour ago

2Q | 1:32

Strong pressure from Spurs to get closer on the scoreboard.
8:00 PMan hour ago

2Q | 4:14

The Spurs fight and reduce the difference to 11. Cleveland looks to leave with a comfortable lead at halftime.
7:57 PMan hour ago

2Q | 8:39

The game continues in the same vein as the first quarter with the Cavs dominating in the paint.
7:47 PMan hour ago

2Q | 12:00

Start of the second quarter.
7:37 PM2 hours ago

End of the first

End the first quarter with a 15 lead for the Cavs.
7:34 PM2 hours ago

1Q | 1:28

Very little for the Spurs to try to get into the game.
7:27 PM2 hours ago

1Q | 4:51

Absolute dominance of the Cavs, the high game is weighing on the San Antonio defense and they already win by 10.
7:14 PM2 hours ago

1Q | 9:38

Fierce start for the Cavs who take advantage of 5 points starting the game.
7:11 PM2 hours ago

1Q | 12:00

Kick off the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
6:50 PM2 hours ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
6:45 PM2 hours ago

Cavs lineup!

These are the 5 that the Cavs start for today's game:
6:39 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report

The casualties for this game are as follows:

Spurs: Romeo Langford and Charles Bassey

Cavs: None

6:31 PM3 hours ago

Referees

Mitchell Ervin (#27), Aaron Smith (#51) and Robert Hussey (#85) are the refereeing third designated for the match between Spurs and Cavs, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
6:25 PM3 hours ago

The Cavs appeared!

The Cleveland team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
6:22 PM3 hours ago

Here are the Spurs!

Those from San Antonio are already in the vicinity of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for today's game:
6:09 PM3 hours ago

Last duel!

The last time the Cavs and Spurs saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Cleveland won and tied the series by a score of 124-106. Donovan Mitchell was the player of the game with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.
6:04 PM3 hours ago

Head to head

A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
6:02 PM3 hours ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour away from the Spurs vs. Cavs game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
3:00 PM6 hours ago

Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Cavs live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 PM6 hours ago

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?

This is the start time of the Spurs vs Cavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 PM6 hours ago

Keldon Johnson, a must see player!

The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
Photo: Spurs
Photo: Spurs
2:45 PM6 hours ago

How does the Spurs arrive?

Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the roster's progress. Dejounte Murray's loss was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
2:40 PM6 hours ago

Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!

The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
Photo: Cavs
Photo: Cavs
2:35 PM7 hours ago

How does the Cavs get here?

The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
2:30 PM7 hours ago

Where's the game?

The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
2:25 PM7 hours ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA