Spurs vs Cavaliers LIVE Score Updates (91-99)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with an advantage of 8 for Cleveland.
3Q | 3:17
Very little from Cleveland in this third quarter, the Spurs are cutting the score and approaching 10 points.
3Q | 5:46
Despite San Antonio's good restart, Cleveland is still in front and closing in on victory.
3Q | 9:17
Good start for San Antonio that reduces the difference to 12 and begins to press.
3Q | 12:00
Start of the third quarter.
Halftime
We go into halftime with a 16 lead for the Cavs.
2Q | 1:32
Strong pressure from Spurs to get closer on the scoreboard.
2Q | 4:14
The Spurs fight and reduce the difference to 11. Cleveland looks to leave with a comfortable lead at halftime.
2Q | 8:39
The game continues in the same vein as the first quarter with the Cavs dominating in the paint.
2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
End the first quarter with a 15 lead for the Cavs.
1Q | 1:28
Very little for the Spurs to try to get into the game.
1Q | 4:51
Absolute dominance of the Cavs, the high game is weighing on the San Antonio defense and they already win by 10.
1Q | 9:38
Fierce start for the Cavs who take advantage of 5 points starting the game.
1Q | 12:00
Kick off the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Cavs lineup!
These are the 5 that the Cavs start for today's game:
Starters for tonight!— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 13, 2023
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ABBXFi50ES
Injury Report
The casualties for this game are as follows:
Spurs: Romeo Langford and Charles Bassey
Cavs: None
Referees
Mitchell Ervin (#27), Aaron Smith (#51) and Robert Hussey (#85) are the refereeing third designated for the match between Spurs and Cavs, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Cavs appeared!
The Cleveland team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
Groufits are back, guys. #LetEmKnow https://t.co/RFakXMBQhN pic.twitter.com/ILRvX378AG— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 13, 2023
Here are the Spurs!
Those from San Antonio are already in the vicinity of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for today's game:
📍 The Land #ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/b9wgxJs3Gd— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Cavs and Spurs saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Cleveland won and tied the series by a score of 124-106. Donovan Mitchell was the player of the game with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Spurs vs. Cavs game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Cavs live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Spurs vs Cavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the roster's progress. Dejounte Murray's loss was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:00 p.m.