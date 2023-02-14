Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Score (88-89)
Photo: Indiana Pacers

9:03 PM5 minutes ago

Q4 - 9:10

Sexton, the Jazz's third-highest scorer, reaches 14 on 2 baskets
8:52 PM15 minutes ago

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 88-89
8:49 PM18 minutes ago

Q3 - 1:13

Jazz rely on consecutive free throws, succeed on all of them and turn the game around, taking a four game lead
8:40 PM27 minutes ago

Q3 - 3:35

Haliburton appears more in this stage, notes with step back and the Pacers go on to win 81 to 77
8:30 PM38 minutes ago

Q3 - 8:49

Pacers dominate this Q3, with more volume and get back in front with Haliburton's fifth point of the game
8:08 PMan hour ago

Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 53-51
8:07 PMan hour ago

Q2 - 1:15

Game continues to be lively. Jazz take better chances and, even with a small margin, stay in front of the scoreboard
7:49 PMan hour ago

Q2 - 7:10

Pacers get within six, but Jazz get basket from 3 Markkanen after good sequence from Sexton and gap drops to two, forcing the hosts to call timeout
7:43 PMan hour ago

Q2 - 11:01

Azubuike and Sexton take advantage of rebounds to bring Jazz closer to rival
7:34 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 33-27
7:30 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 2:39

Pacers turn the game around. And, on Mathurin's basket, they open a four-point lead over the visitors
7:27 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 5:49

Haliburton gets hit by Kessler while trying to close the three-point gap
7:19 PM2 hours ago

Q1 - 8:40

Game starts well contested, with teams alternating points, but without opening any great advantage
7:03 PM2 hours ago

LET'S GO

Ball high
6:53 PM2 hours ago

Jazz lineup

Markkanen

Olynyk

Kessler

Clarkson

Sexton

6:52 PM2 hours ago

Pacers lineup

Hield

Nesmith

Theis

Nembhard

Haliburton

6:30 PM3 hours ago

McConnell in action

6:14 PM3 hours ago

Speak up, Will Hardy!

"I thought our guys maintained their aggressiveness. Our pace hasn't slowed down.  It's a great environment for our team and we appreciate those moments. Obviously, we wish we could have executed better down the stretch."
6:09 PM3 hours ago

Speak up, Myles Turner!

"He was my OG when I came to the league, man. And I think he's going to be very good for this locker room. He fills a much-needed void for us as a veteran voice and whatnot. I'm glad to have him back. He was one of the veterans who treated me well."
6:04 PM3 hours ago

Speak up, George Hill!

"Looking at bigger things than basketball, like I said, it's a place I always wanted to be. I don't think I ever (wanted to) leave when I was traded out of here. I just think it's a great opportunity. I think it's a great situation. But, you know, it puts me close to family and friends in a city that I love."
5:59 PM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:54 PM3 hours ago

What time is Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers of 13th February 2023:

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

5:49 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Utah Jazz
5:44 PM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Jazz

Markkanen

Olynyk

Kessler

Clarkson

Sexton

5:39 PM3 hours ago

Jazz situation

Will Hardy will be without Micah Potter with an elbow injury.
5:34 PM4 hours ago
Photo: Indiana Pacers
5:29 PM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Pacers

Hield

Nesmith

Turner

Nembhard

Haliburton

5:24 PM4 hours ago

Pacers' situation

Rick Carlisle does not have any missing players for the game.
5:19 PM4 hours ago

Jazz

Coming from a loss, the Utah Jazz are in 11th place, outside the Western Conference play-in qualification zone. The Jazz have 30 losses and 28 wins in 58 games played.
5:14 PM4 hours ago

Pacers

After putting an end to the negative sequence, the Indiana Pacers lose two in a row and are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. In 57 meetings, the Pacers have 25 wins and 32 losses.
5:09 PM4 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

5:04 PM4 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

4:59 PM4 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:54 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the game

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers live this Monday (13), at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
4:49 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
