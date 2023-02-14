Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks LIVE: Score Updates (68-72)
Imagen:VAVEL

9:04 PM3 minutes ago

3Q 07:07

Smith adds for Nets.
9:02 PM5 minutes ago

3Q 08:32

Brunson scores for Knicks.
8:57 PM10 minutes ago

3Q 08:56

Brunson shoots and scores a triple.
8:55 PM12 minutes ago

3Q 11:00

Brunson scores for Knicks.
8:54 PM13 minutes ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:38 PM29 minutes ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
8:38 PM30 minutes ago

2Q 39.1

Brunson scores for Knicks.
8:28 PM39 minutes ago

2Q 04:47

Thomas scores for Nets.
8:28 PM40 minutes ago

2Q 05:25

Dinwiddie adds for Nets.
8:26 PM41 minutes ago

2Q 06:07

Brunson scores for Knicks.
8:25 PM42 minutes ago

2Q 06:34

Brunson scores for Knicks.
8:18 PMan hour ago

2Q 07:24

Thomas adds for Nets.
8:13 PMan hour ago

2Q 09:03

O'Neale adds for Nets.
8:12 PMan hour ago

2Q 09:25

Hart scores for Knicks.
8:11 PMan hour ago

2Q 10:54

O'Neale scores for Nets.
8:10 PMan hour ago

2Q 11:16

Johnson adds for Nets.
8:09 PMan hour ago

2Q 11:31

Hart scores for Knicks.
8:09 PMan hour ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:06 PMan hour ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
8:05 PMan hour ago

1Q 25.0

Harris scores for Nets.
8:05 PMan hour ago

1Q 01:11

Brunson adds for Knicks.
8:04 PMan hour ago

1Q 01:52

Hart scores for Knicks.
8:00 PMan hour ago

1Q 02:39

Randle adds triple for Knicks.
7:59 PMan hour ago

1Q 03:09

Hartenstein scores for Knicks.
7:57 PMan hour ago

1Q 04:43

Dinwiddie scores for Nets.
7:56 PMan hour ago

1Q 04:58

Brunson anota para Knicks.
7:55 PMan hour ago

1Q 05:57

Smith shoots and scores a triple.
7:51 PMan hour ago

1Q 06:47

Johnson adds for Nets.
7:50 PMan hour ago

1Q 07:46

Grimes shoots and scores a three-pointer.
7:49 PMan hour ago

1Q 08:04

Claxton adds for Nets.
7:48 PMan hour ago

1Q 08:20

Sims anota para Knicks.
7:47 PMan hour ago

1Q 08:49

Randle anota para Knicks.
7:46 PMan hour ago

1Q 09:56

Randle anota para Knicks.
7:45 PMan hour ago

1Q 10:30

Randle adds for Knicks.
7:45 PMan hour ago

1Q 11:20

Bridges scores for Nets.
7:43 PMan hour ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
7:23 PM2 hours ago

Knicks already preparing on the court

This is how the premises are prepared:
7:18 PM2 hours ago

Nets starting lineup

This is how the visiting team comes out:
7:13 PM2 hours ago

Knicks on the right track

New York Knicks are aiming for the Playoffs and are doing the right things to be there, their record in the last ten games is favorable at 6-4, tonight they have a great record, but at home they hope to get a win to stay in the fight in the West.
7:08 PM2 hours ago

Knicks are at home

Thus came the home team:
7:03 PM2 hours ago

Nets has eased off the accelerator

With the trade period, the teams were misaligned by so many moves and rumors, the clear example is Nets that being surrounded by rumors and having important casualties, the team accumulated a streak of 4-6 in their last 10 games, this afternoon is a great opportunity to turn it around.
6:58 PM2 hours ago

Brooklyn's new stars

Not everything is bad in this trade period for the Nets, the departures gave a great shake-up to the roster and for the Irving trade the Nets got Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, shooting guard and small forward respectively, for the Durant trade, the Nets got small forwards Bridges and Johnson, coming from the Suns, players with a great future and great momentum arrive to this great team and if they can adapt quickly they will be very dangerous.
6:53 PM2 hours ago

A new start for Nets

Brooklyn Nets just let go their two remaining key pieces, remember that Nets had put together Durant, Irving and Harden, with the only intention of getting the championship, but not working together, one of them decided to leave, now when everything seemed fine for Nets, Irving went to Mavericks and Durant to Suns, but with this they got great players in return.
6:48 PM2 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two good teams with great players. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:43 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks live, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:38 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:33 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Nets player

Nic Claxton, center. The young Nets player will remain as one of the longest tenured players on the team, the departure of Durant and Irving brought new stars to the Nets and while they adapt, Claxton will be key to not take his foot off the gas.
6:28 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Knicks player

Julius Randle, 27-year-old power forward, is one of the most important players for Knicks, the team has a project for the future and this player is in the plan, but the present is important and they are also competing in a great way for this season, where their goal is the Playoffs, the player averages per game: 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists, the team could surprise many in Playoffs in case of qualifying.
6:23 PM3 hours ago

Knicks All-Star Team

Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Sims.
6:18 PM3 hours ago

Nets All-Star Team

Dinwiddie, Thomas, O´Neale, Finney-Smith, Sharpe.
6:13 PM3 hours ago

Face to face

Last season the Nets and Knicks played a four-game series, the Brooklyn Nets showed their superiority by blanking the Knicks, for this season they have already played two games and have been in favor of the Nets, the New York Nets must get the victory again to lose the series.
6:08 PM3 hours ago

Knicks in the fight for a Playoff spot

Knicks is still in search of an NBA title, but is still not a candidate to win it this season, this due to the high competition in the Eastern Conference, the team is very popular around the world, but the popularity is not due to the achievements, the last seasons for the team have not been the best and hopefully this season the team can fight with dignity for a place in the Playoffs, Knicks is located in seventh position with a record of 31-27, Knicks comes after a great victory against Jazz, the team has in its hands the possibility of qualifying and this duel against Nets will be essential, Knicks needs to be more consistent and add consecutive victories, only then they can compete in Playoffs.
6:03 PM3 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets a new outlook

Nets continues to be a team that is giving something to talk about, the team recently showed that superteams are not always contenders, Nets had put together Harden, Durant and Irving having a trident of terror for all rivals, but the team never managed to unite and Harden was the first to leave, it was until the trade period when Irving and Durant finally left Brooklyn, the first left to Mavericks to be crucial in a team that aspires to the title, Durant arrived to Suns, a team that has been looking for him for a long time, Nets got great players and will have to wait how they fit together to remain at the top of the conference, currently Nets is in a great position occupying the fifth place in the East with a record of 33-23, Nets will arrive with a recent loss to 76ers and will have to add the victory soon to not fall positions.
Nets in last duel/Image: BrooklynNets
5:58 PM3 hours ago

The final hour has arrived

With the trade period closed, the teams must face the rest of the season with better numbers, very close in their positions Nets and Knicks will face each other in what could be one of the best duels of the week, everything will depend on the teams' desire to stay in Playoff contention.
5:53 PM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 pm ET.
