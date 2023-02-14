Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks LIVE: Score Updates (68-72)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
3Q 07:07
Smith adds for Nets.
3Q 08:32
Brunson scores for Knicks.
3Q 08:56
Brunson shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 11:00
Brunson scores for Knicks.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 39.1
Brunson scores for Knicks.
2Q 04:47
Thomas scores for Nets.
2Q 05:25
Dinwiddie adds for Nets.
2Q 06:07
Brunson scores for Knicks.
2Q 06:34
Brunson scores for Knicks.
2Q 07:24
Thomas adds for Nets.
2Q 09:03
O'Neale adds for Nets.
2Q 09:25
Hart scores for Knicks.
2Q 10:54
O'Neale scores for Nets.
2Q 11:16
Johnson adds for Nets.
2Q 11:31
Hart scores for Knicks.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 25.0
Harris scores for Nets.
1Q 01:11
Brunson adds for Knicks.
1Q 01:52
Hart scores for Knicks.
1Q 02:39
Randle adds triple for Knicks.
1Q 03:09
Hartenstein scores for Knicks.
1Q 04:43
Dinwiddie scores for Nets.
1Q 04:58
Brunson anota para Knicks.
1Q 05:57
Smith shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:47
Johnson adds for Nets.
1Q 07:46
Grimes shoots and scores a three-pointer.
1Q 08:04
Claxton adds for Nets.
1Q 08:20
Sims anota para Knicks.
1Q 08:49
Randle anota para Knicks.
1Q 09:56
Randle anota para Knicks.
1Q 10:30
Randle adds for Knicks.
1Q 11:20
Bridges scores for Nets.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Knicks already preparing on the court
This is how the premises are prepared:
February 14, 2023
Nets starting lineup
This is how the visiting team comes out:
First 5 on the floor pic.twitter.com/e58G3LDdsK— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2023
Knicks on the right track
New York Knicks are aiming for the Playoffs and are doing the right things to be there, their record in the last ten games is favorable at 6-4, tonight they have a great record, but at home they hope to get a win to stay in the fight in the West.
Knicks are at home
Thus came the home team:
Did Obi and Deuce match on purpose? 📸#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/pTnJH7yBeT— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 13, 2023
Nets has eased off the accelerator
With the trade period, the teams were misaligned by so many moves and rumors, the clear example is Nets that being surrounded by rumors and having important casualties, the team accumulated a streak of 4-6 in their last 10 games, this afternoon is a great opportunity to turn it around.
Brooklyn's new stars
Not everything is bad in this trade period for the Nets, the departures gave a great shake-up to the roster and for the Irving trade the Nets got Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, shooting guard and small forward respectively, for the Durant trade, the Nets got small forwards Bridges and Johnson, coming from the Suns, players with a great future and great momentum arrive to this great team and if they can adapt quickly they will be very dangerous.
A new start for Nets
Brooklyn Nets just let go their two remaining key pieces, remember that Nets had put together Durant, Irving and Harden, with the only intention of getting the championship, but not working together, one of them decided to leave, now when everything seemed fine for Nets, Irving went to Mavericks and Durant to Suns, but with this they got great players in return.
We continue
Thank you for following the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two good teams with great players. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks live, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nets player
Nic Claxton, center. The young Nets player will remain as one of the longest tenured players on the team, the departure of Durant and Irving brought new stars to the Nets and while they adapt, Claxton will be key to not take his foot off the gas.
Watch out for this Knicks player
Julius Randle, 27-year-old power forward, is one of the most important players for Knicks, the team has a project for the future and this player is in the plan, but the present is important and they are also competing in a great way for this season, where their goal is the Playoffs, the player averages per game: 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists, the team could surprise many in Playoffs in case of qualifying.
Don't jump with 3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Fxa9KTj0TS— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 12, 2023
Knicks All-Star Team
Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Sims.
Nets All-Star Team
Dinwiddie, Thomas, O´Neale, Finney-Smith, Sharpe.
Face to face
Knicks in the fight for a Playoff spot
Knicks is still in search of an NBA title, but is still not a candidate to win it this season, this due to the high competition in the Eastern Conference, the team is very popular around the world, but the popularity is not due to the achievements, the last seasons for the team have not been the best and hopefully this season the team can fight with dignity for a place in the Playoffs, Knicks is located in seventh position with a record of 31-27, Knicks comes after a great victory against Jazz, the team has in its hands the possibility of qualifying and this duel against Nets will be essential, Knicks needs to be more consistent and add consecutive victories, only then they can compete in Playoffs.
Brooklyn Nets a new outlook
Nets continues to be a team that is giving something to talk about, the team recently showed that superteams are not always contenders, Nets had put together Harden, Durant and Irving having a trident of terror for all rivals, but the team never managed to unite and Harden was the first to leave, it was until the trade period when Irving and Durant finally left Brooklyn, the first left to Mavericks to be crucial in a team that aspires to the title, Durant arrived to Suns, a team that has been looking for him for a long time, Nets got great players and will have to wait how they fit together to remain at the top of the conference, currently Nets is in a great position occupying the fifth place in the East with a record of 33-23, Nets will arrive with a recent loss to 76ers and will have to add the victory soon to not fall positions.
The final hour has arrived
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 pm ET.