Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks of February 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
Very good games have been played in recent months between these two NBA star franchises, although the balance has clearly favored the Celtics with four wins to just one loss and that includes two wins in their most recent visits to the Firsev Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks 118-139 Boston Celtics, 2022 season
Milwaukee Bucks 81-109 Boston Celtics, season 2022
Boston Celtics 108-95 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season
Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 Boston Celtics, 2022 season
Boston Celtics 116-108 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season
Key player Milwaukee Bucks
Since he came to the NBA in 2013, Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo had never averaged more than 30 points per game and in the 2022-23 campaign he is doing so, showing his contudence and being one of the keys for his team to be in the top spots of the NBA.
Key player Boston Celtics
Before some absences due to injury, Derrick White is emerging as the key player to keep the Celtics' balance, as he played 40 minutes in the last game and in the last two he has registered more than 20 points, showing that he is not only good at defending, but also knows how to do it on offense to support his team in this complicated visit.
Last lineup Milwaukee Bucks
34 Giannis Antetokounmpo, small forward; 24 Pat Connaughton, small forward; 11 Brook Lopez, center; 21 Jrue Holiday, point guard; 12 Grayson Allen, point guard.
Last lineup Boston Celtics
0 Jayson Tatum, small forward; 42 Al Horford, small forward; 44 Robert Williams, small forward; 9 Derrick White, point guard; 30 Sam Hauser, point guard.
Milwaukee Bucks: Closing in on the top
With a streak of 10 wins in a row to be the best team in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks face the biggest challenge of the last few weeks and show that they are for great things and can reach the NBA All-Star break with peace of mind, noting that they are rested because their last game was last Friday and at home they have a record of 23 wins and only 5 losses.
Boston Celtics: to strike a blow with authority
If the Boston Celtics want to give a blow of authority on the table to reaffirm themselves as leaders in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, this is the game they will have to win against a direct rival and the one that is closest to them, remembering that with some absences they are coming from a home win on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Kick-off
The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match will be played at the Firsev Forum, in Milwaukee, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.