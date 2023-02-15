Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks of February 14th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Very good games have been played in recent months between these two NBA star franchises, although the balance has clearly favored the Celtics with four wins to just one loss and that includes two wins in their most recent visits to the Firsev Forum.

Milwaukee Bucks 118-139 Boston Celtics, 2022 season

Milwaukee Bucks 81-109 Boston Celtics, season 2022

Boston Celtics 108-95 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season

Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 Boston Celtics, 2022 season

Boston Celtics 116-108 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player Milwaukee Bucks

Since he came to the NBA in 2013, Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo had never averaged more than 30 points per game and in the 2022-23 campaign he is doing so, showing his contudence and being one of the keys for his team to be in the top spots of the NBA.
Foto: Sporting News
Image: Sporting News
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Boston Celtics

Before some absences due to injury, Derrick White is emerging as the key player to keep the Celtics' balance, as he played 40 minutes in the last game and in the last two he has registered more than 20 points, showing that he is not only good at defending, but also knows how to do it on offense to support his team in this complicated visit.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Milwaukee Bucks

34 Giannis Antetokounmpo, small forward; 24 Pat Connaughton, small forward; 11 Brook Lopez, center; 21 Jrue Holiday, point guard; 12 Grayson Allen, point guard.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Boston Celtics

0 Jayson Tatum, small forward; 42 Al Horford, small forward; 44 Robert Williams, small forward; 9 Derrick White, point guard; 30 Sam Hauser, point guard.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks: Closing in on the top

With a streak of 10 wins in a row to be the best team in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks face the biggest challenge of the last few weeks and show that they are for great things and can reach the NBA All-Star break with peace of mind, noting that they are rested because their last game was last Friday and at home they have a record of 23 wins and only 5 losses.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Boston Celtics: to strike a blow with authority

If the Boston Celtics want to give a blow of authority on the table to reaffirm themselves as leaders in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, this is the game they will have to win against a direct rival and the one that is closest to them, remembering that with some absences they are coming from a home win on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match will be played at the Firsev Forum, in Milwaukee, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
2:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA