Warriors vs Clippers: LIVE Score Updates in NBA 2023 (0-0)

Offensive problems
Clippers have offensive problems, the team is ranked 23rd in offense, three-pointers save the team by placing them in one of the best places in the NBA, but tonight they go against an experienced team.
Clippers are at home
This is how the home team comes out:
Dressed up for d̶a̶t̶e̶ game night ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z12c7LlpdO— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 15, 2023
The Clippers duo
Leonard and George joined in Clippers in 2019 however they have not been able to have continuity on the court, they have barely played together 106 out of 305 games, however they have good record of 76-30.
Clippers reinforcements
Three new players arrived to Clippers on the last day of trades, Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee are the chosen ones to keep the team in contention.
Thompson's night
Klay Thompson can have a great night against Clippers, the player has been improving little by little and recently had his best streak, with Curry not being here, it is the opportunity to stand out tonight against a great rival.
We continue
Thank you for following the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers, tonight we are expecting a great duel with two teams that are Playoff contenders. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard, small forward. One of the most expected returns of the team due to his great quality, injuries have not let him develop completely, however he has already managed to be player of the month, every time he appears at a good level the player is noticed, currently averages: 22.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists, if he is on the court will be very dangerous.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Klay Thompson, shooting guard. One of the best Warriors players in recent years, along with Curry has managed to make one of the best duos in the NBA, for the next matchup will be essential, since the top scorer of the season is not here, Thompson currently averages: 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Poetry In Motion pic.twitter.com/shGAKodiqf— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 12, 2023
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
The previous season Warriors and Clippers had a four-game series, except for the first game the rest had a disparity in points, in the end Warriors took the series by winning 3 games, for the current season they have already faced each other and the victory was Warriors in a 107-124, this second duel will have a great complement, as both seek to break a two-game losing streak.
Clippers to regain the top spots
Clippers is having a great season that undoubtedly can be the beginning of a great era for the team, this because they have a great roster with a lot of talent and that is why passing the middle of the season they remain in positions of direct classification to the Playoffs, Clippers already know the level and what they can give, now they must focus on keeping their players at the optimum level to reach the final rounds healthy, The West is very tight in the middle, Clippers know that in their hands is to climb positions and the only way to achieve it is winning games, Clippers are currently in the sixth position in the West with a record of 31-28, their last game ended in defeat against Bucks and with this they reached two games with consecutive losses, the schedule in the coming days is very tight for the team and they will need those victories to climb.
Time to react for Warriors
Warriors is not able to fight in the top positions of the conference despite being the reigning champion, the team is unable to get up from the bad start of the season and continues to drag its irregularity, Warriors has a great roster full of experienced and young talent, but unfortunately injuries have affected their most prominent pieces and with this they have had to improvise in many duels of the season especially on defense, Warriors from one moment to another has gone from being out of any possibility to be in direct Playoffs and then barely reach a place in Play-in, they currently occupy the ninth position in the West with a record of 28-22, dragging a streak of two consecutive defeats, their last defeat was against Lakers in a duel that was defined by 6 points, now in a new duel against Clippers they have a great challenge and will have to give their best, but prior to this duel they will have to face Wizards.
A big week begins in the NBA
Week 18 of the NBA has many duels to show and the players begin to prepare for the All-Star Game, but certainly before thinking about the duel of the weekend Warriors and Clippers will want to improve their current streak, which is negative for both, the fight for a place in the Playoffs is very close and a loss could put in trouble either of the two, that's why we expect a great duel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 pm ET.